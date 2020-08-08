Hayley Williams (Paramore) canta i Radiohead: ascolta la cover di ‘Fake Plastic Trees’
La cantante dei Paramore condivide sui social una sua reinterpretazione del brano di Thom Yorke e soci.
Hayley Williams ha pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram una registrazione audio in cui la cantante dei Paramore reinterpreta un brano dei Radiohead. La voce di “Hard times” si è misurata con “Fake Plastic Trees”, canzone di Thom Yorke e soci inclusa nel loro album “The Bends” del 1995.
La cantate della band statunitense, facendo riferimento agli altri brani riletti da Hayley Williams durante la quarantena, ha presentato la cover come “l'ultima delle serenate”. “La canzone più richiesta durante la mia breve carriera di ‘self-serenadism’ è stata una canzone dei Radiohead”, ha fatto sapere la frontwoman dei Paramore, attraverso la didascalia che accompagna il post condiviso sui social. La Williams ha aggiunto: “All’inizio mi sembrava un sacrilegio, poi mi sono resa conto che la band stessa [i Radiohead] non ha mai considerato ciò che fanno come qualcosa di prezioso o qualcosa con cui non si deve giocare. Loro non sono mai stati legati a nessuna versione della loro espressione e gli affetti pubblici non sembrano influenzarli”. Hayley Williams ha concluso dicendo: “Quindi, in ammirazione di una delle migliori band di tutti i tempi ecco una self-serenade di ‘Fake Plastic Trees’”.
View this post on Instagram
for a while, anyway. the top requested song throughout my brief career in self-serenadism has been a @radiohead song. seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with. they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them. so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better. for a time i pretended to be over Radiohead (iiii knowwww) but good good things always find you and welcome you back. so, in admiration of one of the best bands of all time - and in humility to everyone who did *not* ask for this - here’s a self-serenade of “Fake Plastic Trees”. enjoy it if you can.
A post shared by hayley williams (@yelyahwilliams) on
Ecco, invece, il video di “Fake Plastic Trees” dei Radiohead:
Lo scorso 8 maggio Hayley Williams ha pubblicato il suo primo album solista, “Petals for Armor” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), anticipato dai singoli “Simmer” e “Dead Horse”.