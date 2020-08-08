Hayley Williams (Paramore) canta i Radiohead: ascolta la cover di ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

View this post on Instagram

for a while, anyway. the top requested song throughout my brief career in self-serenadism has been a @radiohead song. seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with. they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them. so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better. for a time i pretended to be over Radiohead (iiii knowwww) but good good things always find you and welcome you back. so, in admiration of one of the best bands of all time - and in humility to everyone who did *not* ask for this - here’s a self-serenade of “Fake Plastic Trees”. enjoy it if you can.