Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Vinyl
News - Vinyl - 05/06/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 5 giugno 2020

Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali

Le uscite su vinile pi&ugrave; intriganti di venerd&igrave; 5 giugno 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 5 GIUGNO È SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

16 - Dream Squasher [Relapse]
65Daysofstatic - We Were Exploding Anyway // Heavy Sky Ep [Hassle Uk]
Acarash - Descend To Purity [Dark Essence]
Accept - Stalingrad [Back On Black]
Ahwlee - VII [Rap Vacation]
Ak'chamel Giver Of Illness - The Totemist [Akuphone]
Aki Onda - Nam June's Spirit Was Speaking To Me [Recital]
Aldous Rh - Respect 4 Devotion [Moshi Moshi]
Alexandre Saada - Songs For A Flying Man [Labrador]
Allan Shotter - Das Gift [2Diy4]
Anne Mette Iversen Quartet +1 - Racing A Butterfly [Brooklyn Jazz Underground Records]
Arash Moori - Exothermic [Type]
Aril Brikha - Prisma [Mule Musiq]
Astroturf Noise - Astroturf Noise [577 Records]
Ataris - Blue Skies Broken Hearts Next 12 Exits - Limited Edition White Vinyl [Kung Fu Records]
Automat - Modul Remixes 2 [Compost]
Badly Drawn Boy - Banana Skin Shoes [One Last Fruit]
Banshee - Livin In The Jungle [Feeding Tube]
Baxter Dury - Night Chancers [Heavenly]
Benedicte Braenden - Can't Feel My Heart [Hound Gawd! Records]
Bjorn Olsson - Instrumentalmusik - Att Sjunka In I... Eller Kanske Försvinna Till [Busy Bee]
Blonde Redhead - Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons [Touch & Go Records]
Bonus Points - Off Topic [Cold Busted]
Boogie Belgique - Time For A Boogie [Cold Busted]
Brigid Mae Power - Head Above The Water [Fire Records]
Bryde - Volume Of Things [Easy Life Records]
Bushwacka - Listen Up: Vol 01 [Above Board Projects]
Butch Walker - American Love Story [Ruby Red Recordings, Inc]
Buzzcocks - 1991 Demo Album [Cherry Red Uk]
C Lavender - Myth Of Equilibrium [Editions Mego]
Camila Cabello - Romance [Epic]
Cast In Blood / Foreign Hands - Lapsed Requiems [Unbeaten Records]
Centinex - Death In Pieces [Agonia Records Imp]
Centinex - Death In Pieces [Agonia Records Imp]
Charlie Chaplin / Alfred Orchestra Newman - Modern Times [Strickly Limited]
Check Masses - Night Life [Triassic Tusk Records]
Choir Boy - Gathering Swans [Dais]
Christian Lee Hutson - Beginners [Anti]
Clifford Jordan - These Are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly [Pure Pleasure]
Covet - Technicolor [Triple Crown]
Crash Test Dummies - Give Yourself A Hand [Arista Europe]
Crash Test Dummies - Worm's Life [Arista Europe]
Cro-Mags - Near Death Experience [Back On Black]
Cro-Mags - Alpha Omega [Back On Black]
Crystal Shawanda - Church House Blues [True North]
Cuby & Blizzards - Appleknockers Flophouse [Music On Vinyl]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE L'ELENCO SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Music Biz Cafe, parla Francesca Trainini (PMI, Impala)
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
DeAgostiniVinyl.com Dischi novità vinile
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.