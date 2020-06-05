Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 5 giugno 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 5 GIUGNO È SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

16 - Dream Squasher [Relapse]

65Daysofstatic - We Were Exploding Anyway // Heavy Sky Ep [Hassle Uk]

Acarash - Descend To Purity [Dark Essence]

Accept - Stalingrad [Back On Black]

Ahwlee - VII [Rap Vacation]

Ak'chamel Giver Of Illness - The Totemist [Akuphone]

Aki Onda - Nam June's Spirit Was Speaking To Me [Recital]

Aldous Rh - Respect 4 Devotion [Moshi Moshi]

Alexandre Saada - Songs For A Flying Man [Labrador]

Allan Shotter - Das Gift [2Diy4]

Anne Mette Iversen Quartet +1 - Racing A Butterfly [Brooklyn Jazz Underground Records]

Arash Moori - Exothermic [Type]

Aril Brikha - Prisma [Mule Musiq]

Astroturf Noise - Astroturf Noise [577 Records]

Ataris - Blue Skies Broken Hearts Next 12 Exits - Limited Edition White Vinyl [Kung Fu Records]

Automat - Modul Remixes 2 [Compost]

Badly Drawn Boy - Banana Skin Shoes [One Last Fruit]

Banshee - Livin In The Jungle [Feeding Tube]

Baxter Dury - Night Chancers [Heavenly]

Benedicte Braenden - Can't Feel My Heart [Hound Gawd! Records]

Bjorn Olsson - Instrumentalmusik - Att Sjunka In I... Eller Kanske Försvinna Till [Busy Bee]

Blonde Redhead - Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons [Touch & Go Records]

Bonus Points - Off Topic [Cold Busted]

Boogie Belgique - Time For A Boogie [Cold Busted]

Brigid Mae Power - Head Above The Water [Fire Records]

Bryde - Volume Of Things [Easy Life Records]

Bushwacka - Listen Up: Vol 01 [Above Board Projects]

Butch Walker - American Love Story [Ruby Red Recordings, Inc]

Buzzcocks - 1991 Demo Album [Cherry Red Uk]

C Lavender - Myth Of Equilibrium [Editions Mego]

Camila Cabello - Romance [Epic]

Cast In Blood / Foreign Hands - Lapsed Requiems [Unbeaten Records]

Centinex - Death In Pieces [Agonia Records Imp]

Charlie Chaplin / Alfred Orchestra Newman - Modern Times [Strickly Limited]

Check Masses - Night Life [Triassic Tusk Records]

Choir Boy - Gathering Swans [Dais]

Christian Lee Hutson - Beginners [Anti]

Clifford Jordan - These Are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly [Pure Pleasure]

Covet - Technicolor [Triple Crown]

Crash Test Dummies - Give Yourself A Hand [Arista Europe]

Crash Test Dummies - Worm's Life [Arista Europe]

Cro-Mags - Near Death Experience [Back On Black]

Cro-Mags - Alpha Omega [Back On Black]

Crystal Shawanda - Church House Blues [True North]

Cuby & Blizzards - Appleknockers Flophouse [Music On Vinyl]

