Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 5 giugno 2020
Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali
16 - Dream Squasher [Relapse]
65Daysofstatic - We Were Exploding Anyway // Heavy Sky Ep [Hassle Uk]
Acarash - Descend To Purity [Dark Essence]
Accept - Stalingrad [Back On Black]
Ahwlee - VII [Rap Vacation]
Ak'chamel Giver Of Illness - The Totemist [Akuphone]
Aki Onda - Nam June's Spirit Was Speaking To Me [Recital]
Aldous Rh - Respect 4 Devotion [Moshi Moshi]
Alexandre Saada - Songs For A Flying Man [Labrador]
Allan Shotter - Das Gift [2Diy4]
Anne Mette Iversen Quartet +1 - Racing A Butterfly [Brooklyn Jazz Underground Records]
Arash Moori - Exothermic [Type]
Aril Brikha - Prisma [Mule Musiq]
Astroturf Noise - Astroturf Noise [577 Records]
Ataris - Blue Skies Broken Hearts Next 12 Exits - Limited Edition White Vinyl [Kung Fu Records]
Automat - Modul Remixes 2 [Compost]
Badly Drawn Boy - Banana Skin Shoes [One Last Fruit]
Banshee - Livin In The Jungle [Feeding Tube]
Baxter Dury - Night Chancers [Heavenly]
Benedicte Braenden - Can't Feel My Heart [Hound Gawd! Records]
Bjorn Olsson - Instrumentalmusik - Att Sjunka In I... Eller Kanske Försvinna Till [Busy Bee]
Blonde Redhead - Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons [Touch & Go Records]
Bonus Points - Off Topic [Cold Busted]
Boogie Belgique - Time For A Boogie [Cold Busted]
Brigid Mae Power - Head Above The Water [Fire Records]
Bryde - Volume Of Things [Easy Life Records]
Bushwacka - Listen Up: Vol 01 [Above Board Projects]
Butch Walker - American Love Story [Ruby Red Recordings, Inc]
Buzzcocks - 1991 Demo Album [Cherry Red Uk]
C Lavender - Myth Of Equilibrium [Editions Mego]
Camila Cabello - Romance [Epic]
Cast In Blood / Foreign Hands - Lapsed Requiems [Unbeaten Records]
Centinex - Death In Pieces [Agonia Records Imp]
Charlie Chaplin / Alfred Orchestra Newman - Modern Times [Strickly Limited]
Check Masses - Night Life [Triassic Tusk Records]
Choir Boy - Gathering Swans [Dais]
Christian Lee Hutson - Beginners [Anti]
Clifford Jordan - These Are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly [Pure Pleasure]
Covet - Technicolor [Triple Crown]
Crash Test Dummies - Give Yourself A Hand [Arista Europe]
Crash Test Dummies - Worm's Life [Arista Europe]
Cro-Mags - Near Death Experience [Back On Black]
Cro-Mags - Alpha Omega [Back On Black]
Crystal Shawanda - Church House Blues [True North]
Cuby & Blizzards - Appleknockers Flophouse [Music On Vinyl]