Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 29 maggio 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 29 MAGGIO E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

2Nd Grade - Hit To Hit [Double Double Whammy]

Abomination - The Final War [Metal Bastard]

Abramis Brama - Smakar Sondag [Black Lodge Records]

Adam Gibson - The Songs Of Adam Gibson [Coolin By Sound]

Aimann Raad - In My Country [Roots Vibration]

Aksak Maboul - Figures [Crammed]

Alberto Fortis - Nyente Da Dire [Universal Italy]

Alestorm - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut [Napalm Records]

Allan Rayman - Christian [Republic]

An Autumn For Crippled Children - All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet [Prosthetic]

Anne Clark - The Law Is An Anagram Of Wealth [Flying Dolphin Admin]

Arman Ratip - The Spy From Istanbul [Mad About Records]

Ashe - Moral Of The Story: Chapter 1 & 2 [Mom & Pop Music]

Avi Kaplan - I'll Get By [Fantasy]

Awkward Corners - Dislocation Songs [Shapes Of Rhythm]

Baths - Pop Music/False B-Sides [Basement's Basement]

Baths - Pop Music/False B-Sides II [Basement's Basement]

Ben Lukas Boysen - Mirage [Erased Tapes]

Benee - Fire On Marzz Stella [Universal Import]

Bleed From Within - Fracture [Century Media]

Boat - Tread Lightly [Magic Marker]

Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present Occasional Rain - Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present Occasional Rain [Ace Records Uk]

Brant Bjork And The Bros - Punk Rock Guilt [Heavy Psych Sounds]

Brant Bjork And The Bros - Gods & Goddesses [Heavy Psych Sounds]

Brian Parks / Phillip Schulze - Tastaturstuecke 1 [Tal]

Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]

Caleb Landry Jones - The Mother Stone [Sacred Bones]

Caligula's Horse - Rise Radiant [Inside Out Germany]

Caravan Palace - Caravan Palace [Wlab]

Caravan Palace - Robot [Wlab]

Caravan Palace - Panic [Wlab]

Carlos Dafe - Carlos Dafe [Mad About Records]

Ceremony - Zoo [Matador Records]

Champlin Williams Friestedt - Ii [Black Lodge Records]

Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]

Choir Boy - Gathering Swans [Dais]

Christian Lee Hutson - Beginners [Anti]

Christine And The Queens - La Vita Nuova [Because Music]

Christopher Benstead - The Gentlemen [Music On Vinyl]

Chronus - Idols [Listenable Records]

Colin Stetson - Color Out Of Space [Waxwork Records]

Commando - Rites Of Damnation [High Roller Import]

Craig Ferguson - Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous [Comedy Dynamics]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE L'ELENCO SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM