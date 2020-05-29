Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 29/05/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 29 maggio 2020

Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 29 maggio 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 29 MAGGIO E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

2Nd Grade - Hit To Hit [Double Double Whammy]
Abomination - The Final War [Metal Bastard]
Abramis Brama - Smakar Sondag [Black Lodge Records]
Adam Gibson - The Songs Of Adam Gibson [Coolin By Sound]
Aimann Raad - In My Country [Roots Vibration]
Aksak Maboul - Figures [Crammed]
Alberto Fortis - Nyente Da Dire [Universal Italy]
Alestorm - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut [Napalm Records]
Allan Rayman - Christian [Republic]
An Autumn For Crippled Children - All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet [Prosthetic]
Anne Clark - The Law Is An Anagram Of Wealth [Flying Dolphin Admin]
Arman Ratip - The Spy From Istanbul [Mad About Records]
Ashe - Moral Of The Story: Chapter 1 & 2 [Mom & Pop Music]
Avi Kaplan - I'll Get By [Fantasy]
Awkward Corners - Dislocation Songs [Shapes Of Rhythm]
Baths - Pop Music/False B-Sides [Basement's Basement]
Baths - Pop Music/False B-Sides II [Basement's Basement]
Ben Lukas Boysen - Mirage [Erased Tapes]
Benee - Fire On Marzz Stella [Universal Import]
Bleed From Within - Fracture [Century Media]
Boat - Tread Lightly [Magic Marker]
Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present Occasional Rain - Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present Occasional Rain [Ace Records Uk]
Brant Bjork And The Bros - Punk Rock Guilt [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brant Bjork And The Bros - Gods & Goddesses [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brian Parks / Phillip Schulze - Tastaturstuecke 1 [Tal]
Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]
Caleb Landry Jones - The Mother Stone [Sacred Bones]
Caligula's Horse - Rise Radiant [Inside Out Germany]
Caravan Palace - Caravan Palace [Wlab]
Caravan Palace - Robot [Wlab]
Caravan Palace - Panic [Wlab]
Carlos Dafe - Carlos Dafe [Mad About Records]
Ceremony - Zoo [Matador Records]
Champlin Williams Friestedt - Ii [Black Lodge Records]
Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Choir Boy - Gathering Swans [Dais]
Christian Lee Hutson - Beginners [Anti]
Christine And The Queens - La Vita Nuova [Because Music]
Christopher Benstead - The Gentlemen [Music On Vinyl]
Chronus - Idols [Listenable Records]
Colin Stetson - Color Out Of Space [Waxwork Records]
Commando - Rites Of Damnation [High Roller Import]
Craig Ferguson - Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous [Comedy Dynamics]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE L'ELENCO SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

