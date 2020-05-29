Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 29 maggio 2020
Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali
LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 29 MAGGIO E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM
2Nd Grade - Hit To Hit [Double Double Whammy]
Abomination - The Final War [Metal Bastard]
Abramis Brama - Smakar Sondag [Black Lodge Records]
Adam Gibson - The Songs Of Adam Gibson [Coolin By Sound]
Aimann Raad - In My Country [Roots Vibration]
Aksak Maboul - Figures [Crammed]
Alberto Fortis - Nyente Da Dire [Universal Italy]
Alestorm - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut [Napalm Records]
Allan Rayman - Christian [Republic]
An Autumn For Crippled Children - All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet [Prosthetic]
Anne Clark - The Law Is An Anagram Of Wealth [Flying Dolphin Admin]
Arman Ratip - The Spy From Istanbul [Mad About Records]
Ashe - Moral Of The Story: Chapter 1 & 2 [Mom & Pop Music]
Avi Kaplan - I'll Get By [Fantasy]
Awkward Corners - Dislocation Songs [Shapes Of Rhythm]
Baths - Pop Music/False B-Sides [Basement's Basement]
Baths - Pop Music/False B-Sides II [Basement's Basement]
Ben Lukas Boysen - Mirage [Erased Tapes]
Benee - Fire On Marzz Stella [Universal Import]
Bleed From Within - Fracture [Century Media]
Boat - Tread Lightly [Magic Marker]
Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present Occasional Rain - Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present Occasional Rain [Ace Records Uk]
Brant Bjork And The Bros - Punk Rock Guilt [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brant Bjork And The Bros - Gods & Goddesses [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brian Parks / Phillip Schulze - Tastaturstuecke 1 [Tal]
Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]
Caleb Landry Jones - The Mother Stone [Sacred Bones]
Caligula's Horse - Rise Radiant [Inside Out Germany]
Caravan Palace - Caravan Palace [Wlab]
Caravan Palace - Robot [Wlab]
Caravan Palace - Panic [Wlab]
Carlos Dafe - Carlos Dafe [Mad About Records]
Ceremony - Zoo [Matador Records]
Champlin Williams Friestedt - Ii [Black Lodge Records]
Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Choir Boy - Gathering Swans [Dais]
Christian Lee Hutson - Beginners [Anti]
Christine And The Queens - La Vita Nuova [Because Music]
Christopher Benstead - The Gentlemen [Music On Vinyl]
Chronus - Idols [Listenable Records]
Colin Stetson - Color Out Of Space [Waxwork Records]
Commando - Rites Of Damnation [High Roller Import]
Craig Ferguson - Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous [Comedy Dynamics]