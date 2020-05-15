Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 15 maggio 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 15 MAGGIO E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l'industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 15 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto...

52Nd Street Look Into My Eyes / Express [Be With Records]

Absynthe Minded - Riddle Of The Sphinx [Sony Import]

Acxdc - Satan Is King [Prosthetic]

Adult. - Perception Is/As/Of Deception [Dais]

Aging - Sentenced To Love [Gizeh Records]

Albergo Intergalattico Spaziale - Albergo Intergalattico Spaziale [Wah Wah Records]

Alejandro Medina Y La Pesad - Alejandro Medina Y La Pesad [Svart Records]

Amorphis - Beginning Of Times [Back On Black]

Andi Otto & F.s. Blumm - Entangleland [Pingipung]

Anna Lundqvist - Reunion [Prophone]

Anton Kubikov - Rhythm & Chords [Pro-Tez]

Archie Shepp - Volume 2 [Storyville Records]

Avey Tare - Conference Of Birds / Birds In Disguise [Domino]

B-52'S - Cosmic Thing [Rhino / Warner Bros.]

Beata Hlavenkova - Sne [Minority]

Ben Folds Five - Ben Folds Five [Plain]

Benny Carter Quartet - Summer Serenade [Storyville Records]

Benoit Widemann - Stress! [Svart Records]

Bernard Fort - Fractals / Brain Fever [Recollection Grm]

Bernard Parmegiani - Violostries [Recollection Grm]

Betty Davis - Nasty Gal [Light In The Attic]

Between Sleeps - Fantasia [Another Moon]

Between The Buried And Me - Between The Buried And Me (Remix/Remaster) [Craft Recordings]

Bicep - Atlas [Ninja Tune]

Black Nail Cabaret - Gods Verging On Sanity [Dependent]

Bleed The Sky - This Way Lies Madness [Art Is War Records]

Blink 182 - Buddha [Kung Fu Records]

Bob Marley & The Wailers - My Cup Runneth Over [Tsosume Records]

Bon Voyage Organisation - La Course [L'invitation Musical]

Bonfire - Fistful Of Fire [Afm Records]

Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]

C Lavender - Myth Of Equilibrium [Editions Mego]

Caballero & Jeanjass - High & Fines Herbes [Universal Import]

Capcom Sound Team - Resident Evil 3: Nemesis [Laced Records]

Carman Moore - Personal Problems [Reading Group]

Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]

Chemtrails - Peculiar Smell Of The Inevitable [Pnkslm Recordings]

Chevals - Be Yourself [Apparel Music]

Chillamundo - Paper Airplane [Singing Hearts Arts]

Chris Montague - Warmer Than Blood [Whirlwind Recordings]

Chuck Prophet - The Land That Time Forgot [Yep Roc Records]

Circus - Circus [Svart Records]

City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra - Ennio Morricone: The Essential Film Music Collection [Diggers Factory]

Clarice Jensen - The Experience Of Repetition As Death [Fat Cat]

Clifford Jordan - These Are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly [Pure Pleasure]

Coastlines - Coastlines [Be With Records]

Coil - Astral Disaster Sessions Un/Finished Musics Vol. 2 [Lion Productions]

Colin Stetson - Color Out Of Space [Waxwork Records]

Cramps - Songs The Lord Taught Us [Drastic Plastic]

