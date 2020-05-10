Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 10/05/2020

L’omaggio di Paul McCartney a Little Richard

Ecco il tributo dell’ex Beatle al ‘re del rock’n'roll', scomparso all'età di 87 anni.

L&rsquo;omaggio di Paul McCartney a Little Richard

Attraverso un post pubblicato sui social, l’ex Beatle Paul McCartney ha reso omaggio a Little Richard, considerato il ‘re del rock’n’roll’, e scomparso ieri 9 maggio all’età di 87 anni. “Da ‘Tutti Frutti’ a ‘Long Tall Sally’ fino a ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’ e ‘Lucille’, è entrato urlando nella mia vita quando ero un adolescente”, ha scritto il già bassista dei Fab Four nel messaggio condiviso su Instagram insieme a una foto che ritrae i Beatles in compagnia dell’artista statunitense. Sir Paul ha poi aggiunto: “Devo molto a Little Richard e al suo stile; e lui lo sapeva. Diceva: ‘Ho insegnato a Paul tutto quello che sa.’ Devo ammettere che aveva ragione.”

Ricordando la volta che i Beatles incontrarono Little Richard ad Amburgo, Paul McCartney ha ricordato: “Ci lasciava passare il tempo nel suo camerino e assistevamo ai suoi rituali pre-spettacolo, con la testa sotto un asciugamano sopra una ciotola di acqua calda fumante, all’improvviso alzava la testa verso lo specchio e diceva: ‘Non posso farci niente perché sono bellissimo’. E lo era. Un grande uomo con un adorabile senso dell’umorismo che mancherà alla comunità del rock and roll e a molti altri. Lo ringrazio per tutto quello che mi ha insegnato e per la gentilezza che ha dimostrato lasciandomi essere suo amico. Ciao Richard e a-wop-bop-a-loo-bop.”

View this post on Instagram

'From 'Tutti Frutti' to 'Long Tall Sally' to 'Good Golly, Miss Molly' to 'Lucille', Little Richard came screaming into my life when I was a teenager. I owe a lot of what I do to Little Richard and his style; and he knew it. He would say, "I taught Paul everything he knows". I had to admit he was right. In the early days of The Beatles we played with Richard in Hamburg and got to know him. He would let us hang out in his dressing room and we were witness to his pre-show rituals, with his head under a towel over a bowl of steaming hot water he would suddenly lift his head up to the mirror and say, "I can’t help it cos I’m so beautiful". And he was. A great man with a lovely sense of humour and someone who will be missed by the rock and roll community and many more. I thank him for all he taught me and the kindness he showed by letting me be his friend. Goodbye Richard and a-wop-bop-a-loo-bop.' - Paul McCartney #LittleRichard #PaulMcCartney

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

Oltre a Bob Dylan e a Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr e Elton John, molte le star del rock, del pop e del rap che hanno omaggiato Little Richard sui social come, per citarne alcuni, Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop, Jimmy Page e Patti Smith.

Rolling Stone Usa: 'È morto Little Richard'
Little Richard: così nacque il rock'n'roll
Little Richard e l'influenza che ebbe sui Beatles

