Little Richard: così le star del rock, del pop e del rap lo omaggiano sui social
Rockstar, popstar e rapper: la comunità musicale internazionale omaggia sui social il cantante, morto a 87 anni.
Da Jimmy Page a Patti Smith, passando per il fondatore dei Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons dei Kiss, Billy Bragg. E poi ancora Nile Rodgers, Stevie Van Zandt, la Third Man Records di Jack White, fino ad arrivare a Juicy J e Chance the Rapper. La comunità musicale internazionale omaggia sui social Little Richard, considerato il "re del rock'n'roll", scomparso all'età di 87 anni. Tutti gli riconoscono il merito di aver spianato la strada al genere. A partire dal chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin: "Sono le canzoni di Little Richard che hanno aperto la strada al rock'n'roll. Che perdita. I miei pensieri vanno ai suoi cari", scrive Page. "La sua 'Tutti frutti' esplose quando io avevo otto anni e risvegliò dell'anarchia positiva nel piccolo cuore di una ragazza. Niente fu più lo stesso dopo aver ascoltato la sua voce così eccitante", il commento di Patti Smith.
RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020
It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk
This is Little Richard. His Tutti Frutti exploded when I was eight years old, awakening a positive anarchy in a little girl’s heart. Nothing was the same after hearing his exciting and excitable voice. In 1955 we were stomping in our Buster Brown shoes, and the name of the energy was Little Richard! Farewell voice of an age; he commingles with the firmament now.
I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020
Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re
Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020
If one image could claim to sum up the spirit of rock'n'roll, it's this one. So long, Little Richard #Awopbopaloobopawopbamboom! pic.twitter.com/kudI4WWpqP— Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 9, 2020
The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020
RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
The Innovator, originator, the architect.... a Rock and Roll king! A god has left the earth. Rest in Power Little Richard. pic.twitter.com/yVYEVxr9Vj— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) May 9, 2020
R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020
A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020
