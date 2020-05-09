Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 09/05/2020

Little Richard: così le star del rock, del pop e del rap lo omaggiano sui social

Rockstar, popstar e rapper: la comunità musicale internazionale omaggia sui social il cantante, morto a 87 anni.

Little Richard: cos&igrave; le star del rock, del pop e del rap lo omaggiano sui social

Da Jimmy Page a Patti Smith, passando per il fondatore dei Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons dei Kiss, Billy Bragg. E poi ancora Nile Rodgers, Stevie Van Zandt, la Third Man Records di Jack White, fino ad arrivare a Juicy J e Chance the Rapper. La comunità musicale internazionale omaggia sui social Little Richard, considerato il "re del rock'n'roll", scomparso all'età di 87 anni. Tutti gli riconoscono il merito di aver spianato la strada al genere. A partire dal chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin: "Sono le canzoni di Little Richard che hanno aperto la strada al rock'n'roll. Che perdita. I miei pensieri vanno ai suoi cari", scrive Page. "La sua 'Tutti frutti' esplose quando io avevo otto anni e risvegliò dell'anarchia positiva nel piccolo cuore di una ragazza. Niente fu più lo stesso dopo aver ascoltato la sua voce così eccitante", il commento di Patti Smith.

"Ci ha fatto vedere come fare rock and roll. Era un talento enorme. La sua musica durerà per sempre", ha scritto Brian Wilson. Gene Simmons dei Kiss: "Ho avuto l'onore di incontrarlo negli ultimi anni di vita e la sua presenza mi impressionò. Mi disse: 'Sono l'architetto del rock and roll'. Amen!". Il chitarrista di Springsteen: "L'uomo che ha inventato il rock and roll. Elvis lo rese popolare. Chuck Berry era il narratore. Richard l'archetipo".



LEGGI ANCHE:
Rolling Stone Usa: 'È morto Little Richard'
Little Richard: così nacque il rock'n'roll
Little Richard e l'influenza che ebbe sui Beatles

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Jimmy Page Little Richard Patti Smith Stevie Van Zandt
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
UGREEN Cavo Adattatore 3,5mm a 2RCA Maschio Audio Stereo per Connessione tra Smartphone, MP3 Player, Tablet ad Altoparlante, Amplificatore, DVD, Home Theater ecc, 3 Metri - Nero
13,99 €
Elettronica di consumo
Acquistalo su Amazon!

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.