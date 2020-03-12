Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Cinema - 12/03/2020

Tom Hanks al lavoro sul biopic su Elvis Presley: positivo al test per il Coronavirus

Il noto attore ha contratto il virus in Australia mentre era impegnato nella pre-produzione del film sulla vita del Re del Rock and Roll diretto da Baz Luhrmann.

Tom Hanks al lavoro sul biopic su Elvis Presley: positivo al test per il Coronavirus

L’attore Tom Hanks e sua moglie Rita Wilson sono risultati positivi al test per il Coronavirus. Come riporta Consequence of Sound, la coppia ha contratto il virus in Australia mentre Hanks era impegnato nella pre-produzione del biopic su Elvis Presley diretto da Baz Luhrmann (“Romeo+Juliet”, “Moulin Rouge”, “Il grande Gatsby”).

Nel film sulla vita di The King - che non ha ancora un titolo ma che dovrebbe arrivare nelle sale cinematografiche il 1° ottobre 2021 - il noto attore ricoprirà il ruolo del Colonnello Parker, il manager di Elvis. La pellicola - che, prodotta da Warner Bros., racconterà l'ascesa al successo del Re del Rock and Roll e parallelamente la storia degli Stati Uniti degli anni '50, '60 e ’70 - vedrà invece l'attore statunitense Austin Butler, classe 1991, interpretare la parte di Elvis Presley.

Tom Hanks ha pubblicato oggi, 12 marzo, un post sui social in cui racconta i sintomi accusati da lui e dalla moglie prima di effettuare il test e scoprire di aver contratto il virus Covid-19.

“Ciao a tutti. Rita e Io siamo quaggiù in Australia. Ci siamo sentiti un po’ stanchi, come se avessimo il raffreddore, e alcuni dolori muscolari. Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche febbri lievi”, ha scritto Hanks su Instagram. Per fare la cosa giusta, com’è necessario nel mondo in questo momento, abbiamo fatto il test per il Coronavirus, che è risultato positivo.”

Dall'archivio di Rockol - Elvis e la data di nascita del rock 'n' roll
