Tom Hanks al lavoro sul biopic su Elvis Presley: positivo al test per il Coronavirus
Il noto attore ha contratto il virus in Australia mentre era impegnato nella pre-produzione del film sulla vita del Re del Rock and Roll diretto da Baz Luhrmann.
L’attore Tom Hanks e sua moglie Rita Wilson sono risultati positivi al test per il Coronavirus. Come riporta Consequence of Sound, la coppia ha contratto il virus in Australia mentre Hanks era impegnato nella pre-produzione del biopic su Elvis Presley diretto da Baz Luhrmann (“Romeo+Juliet”, “Moulin Rouge”, “Il grande Gatsby”).
Nel film sulla vita di The King - che non ha ancora un titolo ma che dovrebbe arrivare nelle sale cinematografiche il 1° ottobre 2021 - il noto attore ricoprirà il ruolo del Colonnello Parker, il manager di Elvis. La pellicola - che, prodotta da Warner Bros., racconterà l'ascesa al successo del Re del Rock and Roll e parallelamente la storia degli Stati Uniti degli anni '50, '60 e ’70 - vedrà invece l'attore statunitense Austin Butler, classe 1991, interpretare la parte di Elvis Presley.
Tom Hanks ha pubblicato oggi, 12 marzo, un post sui social in cui racconta i sintomi accusati da lui e dalla moglie prima di effettuare il test e scoprire di aver contratto il virus Covid-19.
“Ciao a tutti. Rita e Io siamo quaggiù in Australia. Ci siamo sentiti un po’ stanchi, come se avessimo il raffreddore, e alcuni dolori muscolari. Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche febbri lievi”, ha scritto Hanks su Instagram. Per fare la cosa giusta, com’è necessario nel mondo in questo momento, abbiamo fatto il test per il Coronavirus, che è risultato positivo.”
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
