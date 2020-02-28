Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 28 febbraio 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 21 febbraio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2Raumwohnung – 20Jahre 2Raumwohnung [It Sounds]

Adred – Kim [Metalheadz]

Al Lewis – Te Yn Y Grug [Al Lewis Music]

Alabaster Deplume – To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1 [International Anthem Recording Co.]

Alceu Valenca – 70 [Polysom]

Alex Epton – 3Oha [Sa Recordings]

Angelica Garcia – Cha Cha Palace [Spacebomb]

Aquarian – Snake That Eats Itself [Bedouin Records]

Arab Strap – Philophobia [1972]

Art Blakey / Thelonious Monk – Jazz Connection [Jazz Images]

Ashnikko – Hi It’s Me [Parlophone Int’l]

Baast – Trident [Ubiquity Records]

Berzerker Legion – Obliterate The Weak [Listenable Records]

Big Blood – Do You Wanna Have A Skeleton Dream [Feeding Tube]

Black Market Brass – Undying Thirst [Colemine Records]

Blood & Sun – Love & Ashes [Nordvis]

Bob Marley – Soul Rebel [Goldenlane]

Bobby Frank Brown – Live [Hoboangelmutt]

Bobby Frank Brown – The Enlightening Beam Of Axonda [Hoboangelmutt]

Bobby Patterson – The Storyteller [Tidal Waves Music]

Bobby Previte – Music From The Early 21St Century [Rarenoise Records]

Boids – Quel Drag [Stomp]

Brennan & The Bigfeet – The Last Drive-In Season 1 [Ship To Shore]

Broken Social Scene – Broken Social Scene Live At Third Man Records [Third Man Records]

Byron Pope Speed Of Light – Music For Earthdwellers And Starseekers [Tidal Waves Music]

Cadence Revolution: Disques Debs International 2 – Cadence Revolution: Disques Debs International Vol. 2 [Strut]

Candlebox – Candlebox [Music On Vinyl]

Caribou – Suddenly [Merge Records]

Carmen Consoli – Stato Di Necessita 20Th Anniversario [Universal Italy]

Carmen Villain – Both Lines Will Be Blue Remixed [Smalltown Supersound]

Cat Stevens – Collected [Music On Vinyl]

Chandeen – Mercury Retrograde [Kalinkaland]

Charles Lloyd – 8: Kindred Spirits (Live From The Lobero) [Blue Note]

Charles Trenet – Concert A La Varenne [Diggers Factory]

Charley Patton – Rough Guide To Charley Patton Father Of The Delta Blues [World Music Network]

Charlie Parker – The Savoy 10-Inch Lp Collection [Craft Recordings]

Chet Baker – Chet Baker Sings [Blue Note]

