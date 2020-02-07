Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

100 Proof (Aged In Soul) – Somedody’s Been Sleeping In My Bed [Demon Records Uk]

108 – Mission Infinite [All City Records]

2 Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

8Th Day – 8Th Day [Demon Records Uk]

A Skylit Drive – Rise [Tragic Hero Records]

Acid Mothers Temple & Melting Paraiso U.f.o. – Minstrel In The Galaxy [Riot Season]

Al Kent – Disco Demands Part 6 [Bbe Music]

Alan Howarth – Halloween 1-5 Box Set [Death Waltz]

Alex Somers – Honey Boy Soundtrack [Krunk]

Alex.do – Amplified Music [Seilscheibenpfeiler]

Alexandra Savior – The Archer [30Th Century Records]

Alice Cooper – The Last Temptation (180 Gram Blue Audiophile Vinyl/Alice Cooper Birthday Edition/Gatefold Cover) [Friday Music]

Alicia Crowe – Alicia Crowe Sings Tribute To Alberta Hunter Live! [The Spitslam Record]

Alien Nosejob – Suddenly Everything Is Twice As Loud [Drunken Sailor Recs]

Anchor Lane – Casino [R7 Records]

Andre Solomko – Recalling You [Favorite Recordings]

Anna – Galactic Highways [Drumcode]

Antibalas – Fu Chronicles [Daptone]

Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction [Ba Da Bing]

Apocalypse Orchestra – End Is Nigh [Despotz]

Apparel Wax – 007 [Apparel Music]

Ausecuma Beats – Ausecuma Beats [Music In Exile]

Avenged Sevenfold – Diamonds In The Rough [Warner Bros.]

Avrigus – Unsung Heroes [Hammerheart Records]

Ayo – Royal [Wagram]

B.b. & The Blues Shacks – Dirty Thirty [Rhythm Bomb Records]

Bad Spell – Don’t Go Out Tonight [Midnight Cruiser Rec]

Barry Hay / Jb Meijers – For You Baby [Music On Vinyl]

Ben Tankard – All Keyed Up Ep [Time Capsule]

Ben Williams – I Am A Man [Rainbow Blonde]

Bendigo Fletcher – Memory Fever [Soul Step Records]

Bendik Hk – Depot [Mutual Intentions]

Blo – Bulky Backside – Blo Is Back [Everland]

Bobby Patterson – It’s Just A Matter Of Time (Limited Purple Vinyl Edition) [Real Gone Music]

Boris Vian – Jazz A Saint-Germain-Des-Pres [Diggers Factory]

Brdigung – Zeig Dich! [Drakkar]

Broken Note – Exit The Void [Methlab Recordings]

Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974 [Bmg Rights Management (Uk) Ltd]

Buildings – Negative Sound [Gilead Media]

C.o.w. – Internet [Compost]

Calibro 35 – Momentum [Record Kicks]

Calibro 35 – Stan Lee / Stan Lee Instrumental [Record Kicks]

