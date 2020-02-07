Rockol - sezioni principali

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020

Ecco le uscite su vinile di questo venerdì, fra ristampe e novità: tutte nel caro, vecchio formato a 33 e 45 giri

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

100 Proof (Aged In Soul) – Somedody’s Been Sleeping In My Bed [Demon Records Uk]
108 – Mission Infinite [All City Records]
2 Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
8Th Day – 8Th Day [Demon Records Uk]
A Skylit Drive – Rise [Tragic Hero Records]
Acid Mothers Temple & Melting Paraiso U.f.o. – Minstrel In The Galaxy [Riot Season]
Al Kent – Disco Demands Part 6 [Bbe Music]
Alan Howarth – Halloween 1-5 Box Set [Death Waltz]
Alex Somers – Honey Boy Soundtrack [Krunk]
Alex.do – Amplified Music [Seilscheibenpfeiler]
Alexandra Savior – The Archer [30Th Century Records]
Alice Cooper – The Last Temptation (180 Gram Blue Audiophile Vinyl/Alice Cooper Birthday Edition/Gatefold Cover) [Friday Music]
Alicia Crowe – Alicia Crowe Sings Tribute To Alberta Hunter Live! [The Spitslam Record]
Alien Nosejob – Suddenly Everything Is Twice As Loud [Drunken Sailor Recs]
Anchor Lane – Casino [R7 Records]
Andre Solomko – Recalling You [Favorite Recordings]
Anna – Galactic Highways [Drumcode]
Antibalas – Fu Chronicles [Daptone]
Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction [Ba Da Bing]
Apocalypse Orchestra – End Is Nigh [Despotz]
Apparel Wax – 007 [Apparel Music]
Ausecuma Beats – Ausecuma Beats [Music In Exile]
Avenged Sevenfold – Diamonds In The Rough [Warner Bros.]
Avrigus – Unsung Heroes [Hammerheart Records]
Ayo – Royal [Wagram]
B.b. & The Blues Shacks – Dirty Thirty [Rhythm Bomb Records]
Bad Spell – Don’t Go Out Tonight [Midnight Cruiser Rec]
Barry Hay / Jb Meijers – For You Baby [Music On Vinyl]
Ben Tankard – All Keyed Up Ep [Time Capsule]
Ben Williams – I Am A Man [Rainbow Blonde]
Bendigo Fletcher – Memory Fever [Soul Step Records]
Bendik Hk – Depot [Mutual Intentions]
Blo – Bulky Backside – Blo Is Back [Everland]
Bobby Patterson – It’s Just A Matter Of Time (Limited Purple Vinyl Edition) [Real Gone Music]
Boris Vian – Jazz A Saint-Germain-Des-Pres [Diggers Factory]
Brdigung – Zeig Dich! [Drakkar]
Broken Note – Exit The Void [Methlab Recordings]
Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974 [Bmg Rights Management (Uk) Ltd]
Buildings – Negative Sound [Gilead Media]
C.o.w. – Internet [Compost]
Calibro 35 – Momentum [Record Kicks]
Calibro 35 – Stan Lee / Stan Lee Instrumental [Record Kicks]

