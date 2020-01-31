Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 31 gennaio 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 31 gennaio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

Polica – When We Stay Alive[Memphis Industries]

Torres – Silver Tongue[Merge Records]

108 – Mission Infinite[All City Records]

13 Crowes – Young Poets[Homebound Records]

2 Cellos – Let There Be Cello[Music On Vinyl]

Abramis Brama – Rubicon[Black Lodge Records]

Acid Mammoth – Under Acid Hoof[Heavy Psych Sounds]

Airchina – Lp 2[Italic]

Akin & Afrobeat Brothers – Boomerang[Vinilos Enlace Funk]

Alberto Fortis – La Grande Grotta[Universal Italy]

Alberto Fortis – Fragole Infinite[Universal Italy]

Andras – Joyful[Rvng Int’l]

Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline[Arts&Crafts]

Animals As Leaders – Animals As Leaders[Prosthetic]

Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction[Ba Da Bing]

Archgoat – Whore Of Bethlehem[Debemur Morti Productions]

Aree And The Pure Heart – Never Gonna Die[Homebound Records]

Arlo Parks – Super Sad Generation[Beatnik]

Armando Mendes – Parallel Universe[Turquoise Records]

Art Blakey – Buhaina’s Delight[Blue Note]

Artists For Peace And Justice – Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit, Vol. 1[Arts Music]

Atheist – Piece Of Time[Season Of Mist]

Atheist – Unquestionable Presence Ltd. Transparent[Season Of Mist]

Automat – Modul[Compost]

B Dom – Good Time[Vinyl Digital]

Basic Plumbing – Keeping Up Appearances[Basic Plumbing]

Ben Watt – Storm Damage Mint[Caroline]

Bendigo Fletcher – Memory Fever[Soul Step Records]

Black Rainbows – Pandaemonium[Heavy Psych Sounds]

Blasphemer – Sixth Hour[Spinefarm]

Brainticket – Adventure[Purple Pyramid]

Brainticket – Voyage[Purple Pyramid]

Break The Limits – Part Three[Musique Pour Danse]

Break The Limits – Part Two[Musique Pour Danse]

Bridget St. John – Ask Me No Questions[Trading Places]

Calibro 35 – Stan Lee / Stan Lee Instrumental[Record Kicks]

Calibro 35 – Momentum[Record Kicks]

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal: Part 2[Guidance]

Capcom Sound Team – Resident Evil Code: Veronica X[Laced Records]

Capcom Sound Team – Resident Evil 0[Laced Records]

Caroline Polachek – Pang[Caroline Polachek Llc]

Charles Wright & The Watts 103Rd Street Rhythm Band – Express Yourself Limited Brown Edition

Christmaz – Black Dragon[Vinyl Digital]

Christopher Willis – Personal History Of David Copperfield[Mvka]

Clever 1 – Da Buze Bruvaz Present: Clever 1 – Da Dirty Harry Gun Faculty[Grilchy Party]

Cold Years – Northern Blue[Homebound Records]

Coven – Half A Century Of Witchcraft[Prophecy]

