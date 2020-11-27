Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 27/11/2020

Frank Zappa, ascolta la colonna sonora del documentario ‘Zappa’ con inediti

In attesa di vedere il film diretto da Alex Winter, che uscirà in Italia il prossimo anno, ecco le canzoni incluse nella colonna sonora della pellicola.
Frank Zappa, ascolta la colonna sonora del documentario &lsquo;Zappa&rsquo; con inediti

Oggi - 27 novembre - ha finalmente visto la luce il documentario di Alex Winter su Frank Zappa. La pellicola sul chitarrista di Baltimora, intitolata “Zappa” e diretta dall’attore e regista statunitense - che nel corso della sua carriera ha, tra le altre cose, avuto una piccola parte in "Ragazzi perduti", ha affiancato Keanu Reeves nei due film per ragazzi "Bill & Ted" e "Un mitico viaggio", e ha diretto alcuni documentari (“Downloaded,” “Deep Web” e “Smosh: The Movie”) -, è disponibile da oggi negli Stati Uniti sulle principali piattaforme di video e film in streaming. In Italia sarà possibile vedere il film on demand il prossimo anno. In attesa dell’uscita di “Zappa” nel nostro Paese, sempre dalla giornata odierna è disponibile per lo streaming e il download la colonna sonora del documentario che include 68 tracce, tra cui 12 registrazioni inedite tratte dagli archivi realizzate - per esempio - durante le esibizioni di Frank Zappa al Whisky a Go Go nel 1968, al Fillmore West nel 1970 e durante una puntata del “Saturday Night Live” nel 1978. La pubblicazione contiene anche due composizioni di musica classica di Zappa ispirate da Edgard Varese e Igor Stravinsky, diversi estratti da interviste e 26 tracce originali composte per il lungometraggio da John Frizzell.

La versione fisica di 3 CD dell’album “Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” arriverà nei negozi il prossimo 19 febbraio. Dal 7 maggio 2021 il disco della colonna sonora del documentario su Frank Zappa sarà disponibile anche in vinile: usciranno due box set di 5 LP in edizione limitata, uno con vinile nero e uno con vinile colorato, e una versione con 2 LP. A partire da maggio dell’anno venturo il disco della colonna sonora del documentario su Frank Zappa sarà disponibile anche in tre versioni in vinile: due super deluxe con 5 LP, di colore nero in una e colorati nell’altra, e un’edizione con 2 LP.

Ecco la tracklist della versione di 3 CD:

CD1:

  1. Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  2. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  3. Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^
  4. Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  5. Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  6. Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  7. The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  8. How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  9. “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969*
  10. Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  11. Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  12. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
  13. Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  14. Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention
  15. Mother People (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  16. Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung
  17. “FZ on Varèse” – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus, Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974*
  18. Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez
  19. The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes – GTO’s^
  20. No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper
  21. Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa

CD2:

  1. Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  2. Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  3. Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono
  4. Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa
  5. Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa
  6. Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*
  7. Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa^
  8. Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  9. Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  10. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  11. Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  12. Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe’s Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa
  13. Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
  14. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*
  15. H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa
  16. G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

CD3:

  1. Frank’s Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  2. Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  3. Frank’s Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  4. The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  5. Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  6. Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  7. Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  8. Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  9. The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  10. Murray Roman’s TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  11. Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  12. Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  13. The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  14. Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  15. Steve Vai’s Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  16. Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  17. Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  18. If I’m Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  19. Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  20. Frank’s Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  21. Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  22. Don’t Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  23. Hi, I’m Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  24. Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  25. Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  26. Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  27. Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
  28. Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa*
  29. Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  30. Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa
  31. Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music Of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

Questa la tracklist della deluxe edition di 5LP:

LP1 – SIDE A:

  1. Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  2. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  3. Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^
  4. Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  5. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The Mofo Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
  6. How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  7. “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969*

LP1 – SIDE B:

  1. Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  2. Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  3. The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  4. Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  5. Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE C:

  1. Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  2. Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention
  3. Mother People (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  4. Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung
  5. “FZ on Varèse” – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus – Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974*
  6. Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez

LP 2 – SIDE D:

  1. The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes –GTO’s^
  2. No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper
  3. Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa
  4. Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  5. Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  6. Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

LP 3 – SIDE E:

  1. Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa
  2. Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa
  3. Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*
  4. Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa
  5. Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*

LP 3 – SIDE F:

  1. Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  2. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  3. Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  4. Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe’s Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa
  5. Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

LP 4 – SIDE G:

  1. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*
  2. H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa
  3. Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa
  4. G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

LP 4 – SIDE H:

  1. Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
  2. Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  3. Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa

LP 5 – SIDE I:

  1. Frank’s Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  2. Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  3. Frank’s Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  4. The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  5. Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  6. Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  7. Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  8. Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  9. The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  10. Murray Roman’s TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  11. Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  12. Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  13. The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  14. Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  15. Steve Vai’s Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  16. Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

LP 5 – SIDE J:

  1. Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  2. If I’m Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  3. Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  4. Frank’s Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  5. Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  6. Don’t Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  7. Hi, I’m Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  8. Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  9. Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  10. Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  11. Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

La tracklist dell’edizione con 2LP:

LP 1 – SIDE A:

  1. Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  2. Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  3. Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  4. The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  5. How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  6. Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention

LP 1 – SIDE B:

  1. Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  2. Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa
  3. Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa
  4. Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*
  5. Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE C:

  1. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  2. Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  3. Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  4. Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
  5. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*
  6. H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE D:

  1. Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
  2. Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  3. G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  4. Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

Questa, invece, la tracklist della versione digitale:

  1. Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  2. Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  3. Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  4. The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  5. How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  6. Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  7. Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  8. Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa
  9. Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa
  10. Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*
  11. Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  12. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  13. Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  14. Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  15. Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
  16. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*
  17. H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa
  18. Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^
  19. Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  20. G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  21. Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

* Previously unreleased
^ Currently not available

