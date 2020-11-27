Frank Zappa, ascolta la colonna sonora del documentario ‘Zappa’ con inediti

Oggi - 27 novembre - ha finalmente visto la luce il documentario di Alex Winter su Frank Zappa. La pellicola sul chitarrista di Baltimora, intitolata “Zappa” e diretta dall’attore e regista statunitense - che nel corso della sua carriera ha, tra le altre cose, avuto una piccola parte in "Ragazzi perduti", ha affiancato Keanu Reeves nei due film per ragazzi "Bill & Ted" e "Un mitico viaggio", e ha diretto alcuni documentari (“Downloaded,” “Deep Web” e “Smosh: The Movie”) -, è disponibile da oggi negli Stati Uniti sulle principali piattaforme di video e film in streaming. In Italia sarà possibile vedere il film on demand il prossimo anno. In attesa dell’uscita di “Zappa” nel nostro Paese, sempre dalla giornata odierna è disponibile per lo streaming e il download la colonna sonora del documentario che include 68 tracce, tra cui 12 registrazioni inedite tratte dagli archivi realizzate - per esempio - durante le esibizioni di Frank Zappa al Whisky a Go Go nel 1968, al Fillmore West nel 1970 e durante una puntata del “Saturday Night Live” nel 1978. La pubblicazione contiene anche due composizioni di musica classica di Zappa ispirate da Edgard Varese e Igor Stravinsky, diversi estratti da interviste e 26 tracce originali composte per il lungometraggio da John Frizzell.

La versione fisica di 3 CD dell’album “Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” arriverà nei negozi il prossimo 19 febbraio. Dal 7 maggio 2021 il disco della colonna sonora del documentario su Frank Zappa sarà disponibile anche in vinile: usciranno due box set di 5 LP in edizione limitata, uno con vinile nero e uno con vinile colorato, e una versione con 2 LP. A partire da maggio dell’anno venturo il disco della colonna sonora del documentario su Frank Zappa sarà disponibile anche in tre versioni in vinile: due super deluxe con 5 LP, di colore nero in una e colorati nell’altra, e un’edizione con 2 LP.

Ecco la tracklist della versione di 3 CD:

CD1:

Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^ Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969* Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention Mother People (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung “FZ on Varèse” – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus, Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974* Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes – GTO’s^ No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa

CD2:

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa* Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa^ Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa* Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa* The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe’s Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa* H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

CD3:

Frank’s Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank’s Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Murray Roman’s TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Steve Vai’s Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell If I’m Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank’s Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Don’t Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Hi, I’m Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^ Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa* Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music Of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

Questa la tracklist della deluxe edition di 5LP:

LP1 – SIDE A:

Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^ Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The Mofo Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969*

LP1 – SIDE B:

Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE C:

Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention Mother People (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung “FZ on Varèse” – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus – Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974* Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez

LP 2 – SIDE D:

The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes –GTO’s^ No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

LP 3 – SIDE E:

Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa* Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*

LP 3 – SIDE F:

Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa* The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe’s Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

LP 4 – SIDE G:

The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa* H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

LP 4 – SIDE H:

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^ Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa

LP 5 – SIDE I:

Frank’s Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank’s Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Murray Roman’s TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Steve Vai’s Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

LP 5 – SIDE J:

Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell If I’m Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank’s Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Don’t Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Hi, I’m Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

La tracklist dell’edizione con 2LP:

LP 1 – SIDE A:

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention

LP 1 – SIDE B:

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa* Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE C:

The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa* Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa* Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa* H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE D:

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^ Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

Questa, invece, la tracklist della versione digitale:

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa* Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa* Dancin’ Fool (Live on “Saturday Night Live” – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa* Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa* H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^ Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

* Previously unreleased

^ Currently not available