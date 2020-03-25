Prince, il concerto tributo con Foo Fighters e Beck in TV ad aprile

"Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince", il concerto tenuto lo scorso 28 gennaio al Los Angeles Convention Center in memoria della voce di "Purple Rain", sarà trasmesso dalla CBS il prossimo 21 aprile alle 21 (ora della costa est degli USA, alle 2 del giorno successivo in Italia): all'evento, organizzato dalla National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, organizzazione che raggruppa gli addetti ai lavori dell'industria discografica statunitense, presero parte, tra gli altri, Earth Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, il frontman dei Coldplay Chris Martin e Juanes.

La storica collaboratrice dell'artista di Minneapolis Sheila E. fu coinvolta nell'iniziativa come direttrice musicale: tra le altre personalità che presero parte alla serata figurano l'attrice Maya Rudolph, FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen e la modella Naomi Campbell.

Come già riferito da Rockol, ecco - di seguito - l'elenco dei brani eseguiti dai vari artisti che presero parte alla serata:

Gary Clark Jr and H.E.R.- Let’s Go Crazy

John Legend - Nothing Compares 2 U

Juanes - 1999

Common - Sign o’ the Times

Foo Fighters - Pop Life

Foo Fighters - Darling Nikki

H.E.R. - The Beautiful Ones

Miguel - I Would Die 4 U

Gary Clark Jr - The Cross

Beck - Raspberry Beret

Morris Day and the Time - The Bird

Morris Day and the Time - Cool

Morris Day and the Time: Jungle Love

Earth Wind & Fire - Adore

St. Vincent - Controversy

Susanna Hoffs and Chris Martin - Manic Monday

The Revolution - Mountains

Princess - Delirious

Sheila E. And the Revolution - America

Shiela E. and the Revolution: The Glamorous Life

Mavis Staples and The Revolution - Purple Rain

Bis (artisti vari) - Baby I’m a Star