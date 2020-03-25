Prince, il concerto tributo con Foo Fighters e Beck in TV ad aprile
La CBS trasmetterà l'evento live in memoria grande artista il mese prossimo: nel cast anche St. Vincent, Earth Wind & Fire e molti altri
"Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince", il concerto tenuto lo scorso 28 gennaio al Los Angeles Convention Center in memoria della voce di "Purple Rain", sarà trasmesso dalla CBS il prossimo 21 aprile alle 21 (ora della costa est degli USA, alle 2 del giorno successivo in Italia): all'evento, organizzato dalla National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, organizzazione che raggruppa gli addetti ai lavori dell'industria discografica statunitense, presero parte, tra gli altri, Earth Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, il frontman dei Coldplay Chris Martin e Juanes.
La storica collaboratrice dell'artista di Minneapolis Sheila E. fu coinvolta nell'iniziativa come direttrice musicale: tra le altre personalità che presero parte alla serata figurano l'attrice Maya Rudolph, FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen e la modella Naomi Campbell.
Come già riferito da Rockol, ecco - di seguito - l'elenco dei brani eseguiti dai vari artisti che presero parte alla serata:
Gary Clark Jr and H.E.R.- Let’s Go Crazy
John Legend - Nothing Compares 2 U
Juanes - 1999
Common - Sign o’ the Times
Foo Fighters - Pop Life
Foo Fighters - Darling Nikki
H.E.R. - The Beautiful Ones
Miguel - I Would Die 4 U
Gary Clark Jr - The Cross
Beck - Raspberry Beret
Morris Day and the Time - The Bird
Morris Day and the Time - Cool
Morris Day and the Time: Jungle Love
Earth Wind & Fire - Adore
St. Vincent - Controversy
Susanna Hoffs and Chris Martin - Manic Monday
The Revolution - Mountains
Princess - Delirious
Sheila E. And the Revolution - America
Shiela E. and the Revolution: The Glamorous Life
Mavis Staples and The Revolution - Purple Rain
Bis (artisti vari) - Baby I’m a Star