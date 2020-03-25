Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 25/03/2020

Prince, il concerto tributo con Foo Fighters e Beck in TV ad aprile

La CBS trasmetterà l'evento live in memoria grande artista il mese prossimo: nel cast anche St. Vincent, Earth Wind & Fire e molti altri

Prince, il concerto tributo con Foo Fighters e Beck in TV ad aprile

"Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince", il concerto tenuto lo scorso 28 gennaio al Los Angeles Convention Center in memoria della voce di "Purple Rain", sarà trasmesso dalla CBS il prossimo 21 aprile alle 21 (ora della costa est degli USA, alle 2 del giorno successivo in Italia): all'evento, organizzato dalla National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, organizzazione che raggruppa gli addetti ai lavori dell'industria discografica statunitense, presero parte, tra gli altri, Earth Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, il frontman dei Coldplay Chris Martin e Juanes.

La storica collaboratrice dell'artista di Minneapolis Sheila E. fu coinvolta nell'iniziativa come direttrice musicale: tra le altre personalità che presero parte alla serata figurano l'attrice Maya Rudolph, FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen e la modella Naomi Campbell.

Come già riferito da Rockol, ecco - di seguito - l'elenco dei brani eseguiti dai vari artisti che presero parte alla serata:

Gary Clark Jr and H.E.R.- Let’s Go Crazy
John Legend - Nothing Compares 2 U
Juanes - 1999
Common - Sign o’ the Times
Foo Fighters - Pop Life
Foo Fighters - Darling Nikki
H.E.R. - The Beautiful Ones
Miguel - I Would Die 4 U
Gary Clark Jr - The Cross
Beck - Raspberry Beret
Morris Day and the Time - The Bird
Morris Day and the Time - Cool
Morris Day and the Time: Jungle Love
Earth Wind & Fire - Adore
St. Vincent - Controversy
Susanna Hoffs and Chris Martin - Manic Monday
The Revolution - Mountains
Princess - Delirious
Sheila E. And the Revolution - America
Shiela E. and the Revolution: The Glamorous Life
Mavis Staples and The Revolution - Purple Rain
Bis (artisti vari) - Baby I’m a Star

Dall'archivio di Rockol - "Sign o' the times" di Prince: 5 curiosità sull'album e il tour
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Beck Concerti Earth Wind & Fire Foo Fighters Prince St. Vincent
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Il box Deluxe di 1999 svela gli ambiziosi piani futuri del Prince anni '80 A quattro anni dalla prematura morte di Prince, dopo l'edizione deluxe di “ Purple Rain”, la raccolta “Piano & a Microphone 1983”, “Originals” e il deludente “The Versace Experience”, questo...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.