Prince: ecco com'è andato il mega-tributo con Foo Fighters, Chris Martin e altri
Si è tenuto lo scorso 28 gennaio a Los Angeles l'evento 'Let's go crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince'
Lo scorso 28 gennaio si è tenuto al Los Angeles Convention Center un tributo alla compianta rockstar di "Purple rain". L’evento - anticipato dall'esibizione di Usher, Sheila E. e FKA twigs alla notte dei Grammy Awards 2020 - ha visto la partecipazione di diversi artisti che hanno celebrato la musica di Prince come, tra gli altri, Foo Fighterts, il leader dei Coldplay Chris Martin, Beck e John Legend.
Lo show "Let's go crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince”, la cui direzione musicale è stata affidata a Sheila E., a lungo collaboratrice di Prince, sarà trasmesso il prossimo 21 aprile dalla CBS.
La lista delle star del pop, del rock e della musica r&b internazionale che si sono esibite sul palco del Los Angeles Convention Center, interpretando le canzoni di Prince, è davvero lunga e comprende i nomi di: Gary Clark Jr, John Legend, Juanes, Common, H.E.R., Miguel, Earth Wind & Fire, Morris Day and the Time, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Sheila E., Revolution, Susanna Hoffs, Princess oltre ai già citati Chris Martin e la band capitanata da Dave Grohl.
At the Grammy tribute for #Prince last night. Great lineup. It was lots of fun. It will air on tv on April 21 on the 4th anniversary of Prince's death. H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Beck and Chris Martin on piano with Susanna Hoffs singing "Manic Monday" were particularly good. I loved seeing Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen there. Mavis Staples performed with Prince's band The Revolution. ❤️ Sheila E was the music director. Check it out when it airs on tv. I was sitting towards the back but was able to move up at the end. Between songs they played Prince's music videos and his Super Bowl performance for the audience, which was fun to see.
Durante la serata, le persone del pubblico non potevano realizzare riprese foto e video dell’evento. Su Reddit un utente ha però condiviso la scaletta con i nomi degli artisti e i relativi brani eseguiti. Inoltre, alcune riviste americane come Billboard e Variety hanno pubblicato il racconto dello show.
Ecco la scaletta che - come segnala l’utente su Reddit il quale scrive: “Ecco la scaletta che sono riuscito a ricreare andando a memoria. So che l'ordine non è del tutto corretto.” - presenta le canzoni eseguite dagli artisti durante l’evento, non nell’ordine giusto di apparizione.
Gary Clark Jr and H.E.R.- Let’s Go Crazy
John Legend - Nothing Compares 2 U
Juanes - 1999
Common - Sign o’ the Times
Foo Fighters - Pop Life
Foo Fighters - Darling Nikki
H.E.R. - The Beautiful Ones
Miguel - I Would Die 4 U
Gary Clark Jr - The Cross
Beck - Raspberry Beret
Morris Day and the Time - The Bird
Morris Day and the Time - Cool
Morris Day and the Time: Jungle Love
Earth Wind & Fire - Adore
St. Vincent - Controversy
Susanna Hoffs and Chris Martin - Manic Monday
The Revolution - Mountains
Princess - Delirious
Sheila E. And the Revolution - America
Shiela E. and the Revolution: The Glamorous Life
Mavis Staples and The Revolution - Purple Rain
Group Encore - Baby I’m a Star