News - Pop/Rock - 30/01/2020

Prince: ecco com'è andato il mega-tributo con Foo Fighters, Chris Martin e altri

Si è tenuto lo scorso 28 gennaio a Los Angeles l'evento 'Let's go crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince'

Prince: ecco com&#039;&egrave; andato il mega-tributo con Foo Fighters, Chris Martin e altri

Lo scorso 28 gennaio si è tenuto al Los Angeles Convention Center un tributo alla compianta rockstar di "Purple rain". L’evento - anticipato dall'esibizione di Usher, Sheila E. e FKA twigs alla notte dei Grammy Awards 2020 - ha visto la partecipazione di diversi artisti che hanno celebrato la musica di Prince come, tra gli altri, Foo Fighterts, il leader dei Coldplay Chris Martin, Beck e John Legend.

Lo show "Let's go crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince”, la cui direzione musicale è stata affidata a Sheila E., a lungo collaboratrice di Prince, sarà trasmesso il prossimo 21 aprile dalla CBS.

La lista delle star del pop, del rock e della musica r&b internazionale che si sono esibite sul palco del Los Angeles Convention Center, interpretando le canzoni di Prince, è davvero lunga e comprende i nomi di: Gary Clark Jr, John Legend, Juanes, Common, H.E.R., Miguel, Earth Wind & Fire, Morris Day and the Time, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Sheila E., Revolution, Susanna Hoffs, Princess oltre ai già citati Chris Martin e la band capitanata da Dave Grohl.

Durante la serata, le persone del pubblico non potevano realizzare riprese foto e video dell’evento. Su Reddit un utente ha però condiviso la scaletta con i nomi degli artisti e i relativi brani eseguiti. Inoltre, alcune riviste americane come Billboard e Variety hanno pubblicato il racconto dello show.

Ecco la scaletta che - come segnala l’utente su Reddit il quale scrive: “Ecco la scaletta che sono riuscito a ricreare andando a memoria. So che l'ordine non è del tutto corretto.” - presenta le canzoni eseguite dagli artisti durante l’evento, non nell’ordine giusto di apparizione.

Gary Clark Jr and H.E.R.- Let’s Go Crazy
John Legend - Nothing Compares 2 U
Juanes - 1999
Common - Sign o’ the Times
Foo Fighters - Pop Life
Foo Fighters - Darling Nikki
H.E.R. - The Beautiful Ones
Miguel - I Would Die 4 U
Gary Clark Jr - The Cross
Beck - Raspberry Beret
Morris Day and the Time - The Bird
Morris Day and the Time - Cool
Morris Day and the Time: Jungle Love
Earth Wind & Fire - Adore
St. Vincent - Controversy
Susanna Hoffs and Chris Martin - Manic Monday
The Revolution - Mountains
Princess - Delirious
Sheila E. And the Revolution - America
Shiela E. and the Revolution: The Glamorous Life
Mavis Staples and The Revolution - Purple Rain
Group Encore - Baby I’m a Star

