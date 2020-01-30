Prince: ecco com'è andato il mega-tributo con Foo Fighters, Chris Martin e altri

View this post on Instagram

At the Grammy tribute for #Prince last night. Great lineup. It was lots of fun. It will air on tv on April 21 on the 4th anniversary of Prince’s death. H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Beck and Chris Martin on piano with Susanna Hoffs singing “Manic Monday” were particularly good. I loved seeing Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen there. Mavis Staples performed with Prince’s band The Revolution. ❤️ Sheila E was the music director. Check it out when it airs on tv. I was sitting towards the back but was able to move up at the end. Between songs they played Prince’s music videos and his Super Bowl performance for the audience, which was fun to see.