Addio a Jacob Thiele, ex tastierista dei Faint

Aveva 40 anni

Addio a Jacob Thiele, ex tastierista dei Faint

Si è spento all’età di 40 anni Jacob Thiele, già tastierista del gruppo indie rock dei Faint. Al momento non si conoscono le cause del decesso. A darne il triste annuncio sono stati gli ex compagni di band di Thiele che hanno pubblicato un post sui social in memoria del musicista scomparso.

“Siamo devastati dalla perdita del nostro caro amico Jacob Thiele”, scrive la formazione di Omaha, Nebraska. “Era gentile, avventuroso, spensierato ed era divertente stare con lui. Era un vero pioniere del sintetizzatore e i Faint non avrebbero suonato allo stesso modo senza di lui. Siamo stati incredibilmente fortunati ad avere avuto il tempo da trascorrere con lui. Ti vorremo bene per sempre Jacob.”

Jacob Thiele è entrato a far parte dei Faint verso la fine del 1998, sostituendo Matt Bowen. Thiele ha registrato con la band del Nebraska diversi album tra cui “Blank-Wave Arcade” del 1999, “Danse Macabre” del 2003, “Wet From Birth” del 2004 e “Fasciinatiion” del 2009. L’ultimo album dei Faint a cui ha lavorato Thiele è “Doom Abuse” del 2014, pubblicato due anni prima che il tastierista lasciasse il gruppo nel 2016.

Il frontman dei Faint Todd Fink ha pubblicato su Instagram un posto in ricordo dell’ex compagno di band e ha scritto: “Così tanti bei momenti con Jacob. Ora una tristezza sconvolgente.”

So many good times with Jacob. Overwhelming sadness now

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

