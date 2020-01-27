Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 27/01/2020

Grammy Awards 2020, Gary Clark Jr. e Billie Eilish trionfano nelle categorie minori

Ecco l'elenco parziale dei vincitori della sessantaduesima edizione degli 'Oscar della musica'

Grammy Awards 2020, Gary Clark Jr. e Billie Eilish trionfano nelle categorie minori

Billie Eilish e Gary Clark Jr. si sono rivelati tra i protagonisti della Premiere Ceremony, la prima - lunghissima - sezione dei Grammy Awards 2020 (leggi qui il resoconto in diretta) durante la quale sono stati assegnati i premi secondari ideati dalla Recording Academy, l'associazione dei discografici americani organizzatrice della "music's biggest night": la giovane popstar californiana e il bluesman texano si sono portati a casa tre premi ciascuno. Buone anche le performance di Lady Gaga e della favorita Lizzo, premiate entrambe con due statuette a testa. Serata amara, invece, per gli unici rappresentati dell'Italia a Los Angeles, Andrea Bocelli e i Meduza: il cantante toscano e il trio EDM sono stati battuti nelle categorie che li vedevano in corsa, ovvero - rispettivamente - Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album e Best Dance Recording.

Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo dei premi assegnati nelle categorie minori:

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Song Written for Visual Media: "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" (da A Star Is Born)

Best Recording Package: "Chris Cornell" - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: "Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive" - Masaki Koike, art director
Best Album Notes: "Stax '68: A Memphis Story" - Steve Greenberg, album notes writer
Best Historical Album: "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection" - Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" (Billie Eilish) - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
Best Remixed Recording: "I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album: "Lux" - Morten Lindberg
Best Music Video: "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Music Film: "Homecoming" – Beyoncé

Best New Age Album: "Wings" – Peter Kater
Best Bluegrass Album: "Tall Fiddler" – Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album: "Tall, Dark, and Handsome" – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album: "This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album: "Patty Griffin" – Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album: "Good Time" – Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album: "Rapture" – Koffee

Best Children's Album: "Ageless: Songs for the Child Archetype" – Jon Samson
Best Spoken Word Album: "Becoming" – Michelle Obama
Best Dance Recording: "Got to Keep On" – The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album: "No Geography" – The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Mettavolution" – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Instrumental Composition: Star Wars: "Galaxy's Edge (Symphonic Suite)" - John Williams, composer
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Moon River" - Jacob Collier, arranger
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "All Night Long" - Jacob Collier, arranger

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Sozinho" – Randy Brecker
Best Jazz Vocal Album: "12 Little Spells" – Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Finding Gabriel" – Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "The Omni-American Book Club" – Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: "Antidote" – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Country Solo Performance: "Ride Me Back Home" – Willie Nelson
Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album: "While I'm Livin'" – Tanya Tucker

Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "God Only Knows" - Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters (for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton)
Best Gospel Album: "Long Live Love" – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: "Burn the Ships" – for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel Album: "Testimony" – Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album: "El Disco" – Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: "El Mal Querer" – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para siempre – Mariachi los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album: "Opus" – Marc Anthony pari merito con "A Journey Through Cuban Music" – Aymée Nuviola

Best Rap Performance: "Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap Song: "A Lot" - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: "Riley: Sun Rings" - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance: "Norman: Sustain" - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording: "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox" - Gil Rose, conductor
Best Choral Performance: "Duruflé: Complete Choral Works" - Robert Simpson, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: "Shaw: Orange" – Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite" - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: "Songplay" - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best Classical Compendium: "The Poetry of Places" - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: "Higdon: Harp Concerto" - Jennifer Higdon, composer

Best Musical Theater Album: "Hadestown" – Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page
Best Rock Performance: "This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance: "7empest" – Tool
Best Rock Song: "This Land" - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album: Social Cues – Cage the Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: "Father of the Bride" – Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance: "Come Home" – Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Jerome" – Lizzo
Best R&B Song: "Say So" - PJ Morton
Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" – Lizzo
Best R&B Album: "Ventura" – Anderson .Paak

Best World Music Album: "Celia" – Angélique Kidjo
Best American Roots Performance: "Saint Honesty" – Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song: "Call My Name" - I'm with Her
Best Americana Album: "Oklahoma" – Keb' Mo'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Look Now" – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" – Billie Eilish

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: "Finneas (per When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" (Billie Eilish)

Andrea Bocelli Billie Eilish Finneas Eilish Gary Clark Jr. Grammy Awards 2020 Lizzo Meduza
