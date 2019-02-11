Childish Gambino, con quattro premi vinti - due dei quali "di peso" - su cinque nomination è il grande vincitore della sessantunesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, chiusasi nelle prime ore della mattina (ora italiana) di oggi, lunedì 11 febbraio, allo Staples Center di Los Angeles: Donald Glover ha battuto di una lunghezza Lady Gaga, anche lei candidata a cinque statuette ma vincitrice solo in tre categorie, solo una delle quali "maggiore".

Buone prestazioni anche per Brandi Carlile (tre premi su sei nomination), Beck (due Grammy su tre candidature) e Kacey Musgraves, che cala il poker con quattro premi su quattro nomination, due delle quali in categorie principali.

Resterà una serata da dimenticare, questa, per due big dell'hip hop nordamericano, Kendrick Lamar e Drake: il primo, capofila della lista di nomination, è tornato a casa solo con un Grammy in una categoria minore, mentre il suo collega canadese, che lo seguiva nella lista di candidature con sette menzioni, si è dovuto accontentare del premio nella seppur prestigiosa categoria Best Rap Song. Decisamente non brillante anche la prestazione dei Greta Van Fleet: la band dei fratelli Kiszka, candidata a quattro statuette, è riuscita a conquistare solo il premio nella categoria minore Best Rock Album per "From the Fires", mancando il bersaglio grosso - il Grammy come Best New Artist, andato a Dua Lipa.

Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo dei vincitori in tutte le categorie premiate ai Grammy Awards 2019:

Categorie principali:

Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Record of the Year: "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best New Artist: Dua Lipa

Best Rap Album: Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

Best R&B Album: H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Best Rap Song: "God's Plan" - Drake

Best Country Album: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year: "This Is America" - scritta da Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (cantata da Childish Gambino)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Categorie minori:

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Pharrell Williams

Best Rap/Sung Performance: "This Is America" – Childish Gambino

Best Rap Performance: "King's Dead" – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake e "Bubblin" – Anderson .Paak (ex aequo)

Best Rock Album: From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet

Best Rock Song: "Masseduction" - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

Best Metal Performance: "Electric Messiah" – High on Fire

Best Rock Performance: "When Bad Does Good" – Chris Cornell

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Everything Is Love – The Carters

Best R&B Song: "Boo'd Up" - scritta da Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (cantata da Ella Mai)

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" – Leon Bridges e "How Deep Is Your Love" – PJ Morton featuring Yebba (ex aequo)

Best R&B Performance: "Best Part" – H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Latin Jazz Album: Back to the Sunset – Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom – John Daversa Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Emanon – The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Jazz Vocal Album: The Window – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Don't Fence Me In" – John Daversa

Best Reggae Album: 44/876 – Sting & Shaggy

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Woman Worldwide – Justice

Best Dance Recording: "Electricity" – Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Kernis: Violin Concerto

Best Classical Compendium: Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songs of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, d'India & Landi – Karim Sulayman

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Kernis: Violin Concerto – James Ehnes

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Landfall – Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Best Choral Performance: McLoskey: Zealot Canticles

Best Opera Recording: Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs

Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor

Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: My Way – Willie Nelson

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" – Lady Gaga

Best Country Song: "Space Cowboy" - scritta da Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves (cantata da Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Tequila" – Dan + Shay

Best Country Solo Performance: "Butterflies" – Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Film: Quincy – Quincy Jones

Best Music Video: "This Is America" – Childish Gambino

Best Regional Roots Music Album: No 'Ane'i – Kalani Pe'a

Best Tropical Latin Album: Anniversary – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): ¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Aztlán – Zoé

Best Latin Pop Album: Sincera – Claudia Brant

Best Spoken Word Album: Faith: A Journey for All – Jimmy Carter

Best Children's Album: All the Sounds – Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Best Folk Album: All Ashore – Punch Brothers

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Please Don't Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito

Best Traditional Blues Album: The Blues Is Alive and Well – Buddy Guy

Best Bluegrass Album: The Travelin' McCourys – The Travelin' McCourys

Best Americana Album: By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song: "The Joke" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth

Best American Roots Performance: "The Joke" – Brandi Carlile

Best New Age Album: Opium Moon – Opium Moon

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "Shallow" (da "A Star Is Born") - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Greatest Showman – Hugh Jackman

Best World Music Album: Freedom – Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Roots Gospel Album: Unexpected – Jason Crabb

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Album: Hiding Place – Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "You Say" – Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Never Alone" – Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Best Immersive Audio Album: "Eye in the Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition" - Alan Parsons

Best Remixed Recording: "Walking Away" (Mura Masa Remix) - Alex Crossan

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Colors - Beck (Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar e Randy Merrill)

Best Historical Album: Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter

Best Album Notes: Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic

Best Recording Package: Masseduction (St. Vincent) - Willo Perron

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "Spiderman Theme" - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Stars and Stripes Forever" - John Daversa

Best Instrumental Composition: "Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)" - Terence Blanchard

Best Alternative Music Album: Colors – Beck

Best Musical Theater Album: The Band's Visit – Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel

Best Comedy Album: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation – Dave Chappelle