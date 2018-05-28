Assieme alla “The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996”, comprensivo dei materiali registrati e pubblicati da Bruce Springsteen per la Columbia Records durante quell’arco di tempo, il Boss pubblica ha una raccolta digitale di EP originariamente messi in commercio tra il 1987 e 2013. Questi EP sono stati pubblicati negli anni come 12”, CD-singoli (ve li ricordate? e contengono chicche notevoli la spettacolare versione di “Incident on 57th Street” dal vivo nel 1980, lasciata fuori dal box “Live ’75-’85”. I brani dal vivo della (temporanea) reunion con la E Street Band nel ’95 per il Greatest Hits, versioni acustiche dal tour di “Tom Joad”, e qualche inedito. Su tutti “Missing”, scritta per un film sul mood di “Streets of Philadelphia”, con il Boss che gioca con le basi elettroniche; il blues di “A Night With the Jersey Devil" (dalle sessioni di “Working on a dream” e “30 Days Out" (da quelle di “Human Touch”).

Su Spotift è stata creata un playlist ufficiale che raccoglie i 9 EP: eccola, e sotto l'elenco completo delle canzoni, con i dettagli

LIVE COLLECTION

1. "For You" (live) - Roxy 7/7/78

2. "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" (live) - Roxy 1978

3. "Fire" (live) - Winterland 1978

4. Incident on 57th Street (live) - Uniondale 12/29/80



ROLL OF THE DICE

1. "Roll of the Dice" (Album Version)

2. "Leap of Faith" (live) - Meadowlands 8/6/92

3. "30 Days Out" - Human Touch outtake

HUNGRY HEART

1. "Hungry Heart" (Berlin ’95 Version)

2. "Streets of Philadelphia" (live with the E Street Band) - Sony Studios 4/4/95

3. "Murder Incorporated" (live with the E Street Band) - Sony Studios 4/4/95

4. "Thunder Road" (live with the E Street Band) - Sony Studios 4/4/95

The Ghost of Tom Joad

1. "The Ghost of Tom Joad" (Album Version)

2. "Straight Time" (acoustic live) - Philadelphia, December 1995

3. "Sinaloa Cowboys" (acoustic live) - Philadelphia, December 1995

MISSING

1. "Missing" (Album Version)

2. "Darkness on the Edge of Town" (acoustic live) - Berlin, 4/19/96

3. "Born in the U.S.A." (acoustic live) - Berlin, 4/19/96

4. "Spare Parts" (acoustic live) - Berlin, 4/19/96

LIVE & RARE

1. "Growin’ Up" (live) - UNPlugged outtake, 9/22/92

2. "Darkness on the Edge of Town" (acoustic live) - Philadelphia, December 1995

3. "This Hard Land" (acoustic live) - Philadelphia, December 1995

4. "The Big Muddy" (live) - UNPlugged outtake, 9/22/92

LONESOME DAY

1. "Lonesome Day" (Album Version)

2. "Spirit in the Night" (live) - Barcelona, 10/16/02

3. "The Rising" (live) - Hayden Planetarium for the MTV Video Music Awards, 8/29/02

WHAT LOVE CAN DO

1. "What Love Can Do" (Album Version)

2. "A Night With the Jersey Devil" - Working on a Dream outtake



ROCKY GROUND

1. "Rocky Ground" (Album Version)

2. "The Promise" (live) - The Carousel House, Asbury Park, 12/7/10