I Tears for Fears – Roland Orzabal (voce, chitarra, tastiera) e Curt Smith (voce, basso e tastiera) – annunciano la pubblicazione, prevista per il prossimo 10 novembre, del primo greatest hits della loro carriera intitolato “Rule the world”.

Oltre ai classici del repertorio del duo britannico, “Rule the world” includerà anche due nuovi brani, i primi dopo ben tredici anni: “I love you but i’m lost” (scelto come primo singolo sarà in rotazione radiofonica dal 24 ottobre), e “Stay”.

Tracklist:

1. Everybody Wants To Rule The World

2. Shout

3. I Love You But I'm Lost

4. Mad World

5. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

6. Advice For The Young At Heart

7. Head Over Heels

8. Woman In Chains

9. Change

10. Stay

11. Pale Shelter

12. Mothers Talk

13. Break It Down Again

14. I Believe

15. Raoul And The Kings Of Spain

16. Closest Thing To Heaven