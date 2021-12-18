I 50 album migliori dell'anno, secondo il "Guardian"
Come di consueto, il "Guardian" ha reso nota la classifica dei 50 dischi migliori dell'anno secondo il parere della propria redazione. E come di consueto, anche quest'anno ve la proponiamo qui di seguito, in ordine dal cinquantesino al primo posto.
50
Agnes – Magic Still Exists
49
MØL – Diorama
48
Lucy Dacus – Home Video
47
Chai – WINK
46
Stephen Fretwell – Busy Guy
45
For Those I Love – For Those I Love
44
Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
43
Chris Corsano and Bill Orcutt – Made Out of Sound
42
Gojira – Fortitude
41
Eris Drew – Quivering in Time
40
Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club
39
Hayley Williams – Flowers for Vases/Descansos
38
Goat Girl – On All Fours
37
Erika de Casier – Sensational
36
Aya – Im Hole
35
Aly & AJ – A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun
34
The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
33
PinkPantheress – To Hell With It
32
Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
31
Low – Hey What
30
Greentea Peng – Man Made
29
Clairo – Sling
28
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
27
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home
26
Mogwai – As the Love Continues
25
Madlib – Sound Ancestors
24
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
23
Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders – Promises
22
Laura Mvula – Pink Noise
21
The Coral – Coral Island
20
Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince
19
Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
18
Turnstile – Glow On
17
Tirzah – Colourgrade
16
Deafheaven – Infinite Granite
15
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage
14
Lil Nas X – Montero
13
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
12
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
11
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
10
Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime
9
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
8
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
7
Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
6
Sault – Nine
5
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
4
The Weather Station – Ignorance
3
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
2
Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
1
Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure