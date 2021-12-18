I 50 album migliori dell'anno, secondo il "Guardian"

Come di consueto, il "Guardian" ha reso nota la classifica dei 50 dischi migliori dell'anno secondo il parere della propria redazione. E come di consueto, anche quest'anno ve la proponiamo qui di seguito, in ordine dal cinquantesino al primo posto.



50

Agnes – Magic Still Exists

49

MØL – Diorama

48

Lucy Dacus – Home Video

47

Chai – WINK

46

Stephen Fretwell – Busy Guy

45

For Those I Love – For Those I Love

44

Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

43

Chris Corsano and Bill Orcutt – Made Out of Sound

42

Gojira – Fortitude

41

Eris Drew – Quivering in Time

40

Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club

39

Hayley Williams – Flowers for Vases/Descansos

38

Goat Girl – On All Fours

37

Erika de Casier – Sensational

36

Aya – Im Hole

35

Aly & AJ – A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun

34

The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

33

PinkPantheress – To Hell With It

32

Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

31

Low – Hey What

30

Greentea Peng – Man Made

29

Clairo – Sling

28

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

27

St Vincent – Daddy’s Home

26

Mogwai – As the Love Continues

25

Madlib – Sound Ancestors

24

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

23

Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders – Promises

22

Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

21

The Coral – Coral Island

20

Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince

19

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

18

Turnstile – Glow On

17

Tirzah – Colourgrade

16

Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

15

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage

14

Lil Nas X – Montero

13

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

12

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

11

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

10

Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

9

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

8

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

7

Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

6

Sault – Nine

5

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

4

The Weather Station – Ignorance

3

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2

Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend

1

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure