Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Rockol Awards 2021 - Vota!
Notizie - 18/12/2021

I 50 album migliori dell'anno, secondo il "Guardian"

...and the winner is...
I 50 album migliori dell&#039;anno, secondo il &quot;Guardian&quot;
Di Franco Zanetti

Come di consueto, il "Guardian" ha reso nota la classifica dei 50 dischi migliori dell'anno secondo il parere della propria redazione. E come di consueto, anche quest'anno ve la proponiamo qui di seguito, in ordine dal cinquantesino al primo posto.


50
Agnes – Magic Still Exists

49
MØL – Diorama

48
Lucy Dacus – Home Video 

47
Chai – WINK

46
Stephen Fretwell – Busy Guy

45
For Those I Love – For Those I Love

44
Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

43
Chris Corsano and Bill Orcutt – Made Out of Sound

42
Gojira – Fortitude

41
Eris Drew – Quivering in Time

40
Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club

39
Hayley Williams – Flowers for Vases/Descansos

38
Goat Girl – On All Fours

37
Erika de Casier – Sensational

36
Aya – Im Hole

35
Aly & AJ – A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun

34
The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

33
PinkPantheress – To Hell With It

32
Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

31
Low – Hey What

30
Greentea Peng – Man Made

29
Clairo – Sling

28
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

27
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home

26
Mogwai – As the Love Continues

25
Madlib – Sound Ancestors

24
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

23
Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders – Promises

22
Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

21
The Coral – Coral Island

20
Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince

19
Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

18
Turnstile – Glow On

17
Tirzah – Colourgrade

16
Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

15
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage

14
Lil Nas X – Montero

13
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

12
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

11
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

10
Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

9
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

8
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

7
Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

6
Sault – Nine

5
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

4
The Weather Station – Ignorance

3
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2
Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend

1
Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Il meglio del 2021 Self Esteem The Guardian
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.