Beatles, "Get back": ecco l'elenco di tutte le canzoni che si ascoltano nel documentario

Parte 1

Nella videosequenza iniziale (non suonate in studio):

In spite of all the danger (McCartney-Harrison)

Some other guy (Barrett-Lieber-Stoller)

Love me do (Lennon-McCartney)

Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)

Twist and shout (Lennon-McCartney)

She loves you (Lennon-McCartney)

I want to hold your hand (Lennon-McCartney)

Do you want to know a secret (Lennon-McCartney)

All my loving (Lennon-McCartney)



Eight days a week (Lennon-McCartney)

A hard day's night (Lennon-McCartney)

Can't buy me love (Lennon-McCartney)

I should have known better (Lennon-McCartney)

Help! (Lennon-McCartney)

Act naturally (Russell)

Yesterday (Lennon-McCartney)

Drive my car (Lennon-McCartney)

Yellow submarine (Lennon-McCartney)

Taxman (Lennon-McCartney)

Tomorrow never knows (Lennon-McCartney)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Lennon-McCartney)

Penny Lane (Lennon-McCartney)

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Lennon-McCartney)

WIth a little help from my friends (Lennon-McCartney)

Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Lennon-McCartney)

All you need is love (Lennon-McCartney)

A day in the life (Lennon-McCartney)

Magical Mystery Tour (Lennon-McCartney)

I am the walrus (Lennon-McCartney)

Back in the USSR (Lennon-McCartney)

While my guitar gently weeps (Harrison)

Blackbird (Lennon-McCartney)

Hey Jude (Lennon-McCartney)

Suonate in studio:

Everybody's got soul (Lennon-McCartney) *

On the road to Marrakesh / Child of nature (Lennon)

Don't let me down (Lennon-McCartney)

I've got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)

I shall be released (Dylan)

Johnny B Goode (Chuck Berry)

Quinn the Eskimo (The mighty Quinn) (Dylan)

Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)

Tea for two (Youmans/Caesar)



Taking a trip to Carolina (Ringo Starr)

Just fun (Lennon-McCartney) *

Thinking of linking (McCartney) *

One after 909 (Lennon-McCartney)

Won't you please say goodbye (Lennon-McCartney) *

Because I know you love me so (Lennon-McCartney) *

Ob-la-di ob-la-da (Lennon-McCartney)

Midnight special (traditional)

What do you want to make those eyes at me for? (Monaco-Johnson-McCarthy)

Harry Lime - Theme from The third man (Anton Karas)

Gimme some truth (Lennon)

All things must pass (Harrison)

Every little thing (Lennon-McCartney)

I'm so tired (Lennon-McCartney)

You wear your women out (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *

My imagination (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *

She came in through the bathroom window (Lennon-McCartney)

Get back (Lennon-McCartney)

When I'm sixty-four (Lennon-McCartney)

Maxwell's silver hammer (Lennon-McCartney)

Across the universe (Lennon-McCartney)

Rock and roll music (Chuck Berry)

I me mine (Harrison)

Mr Bass Man (Johnny Cymbal)

Stand by me (Ben E King-Leiber-Stoller)

Baa, baa, black sheep (traditional)

To kingdom come (Robbie Robertson)

The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)

Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)

You win again (Hank Williams)

Carry that weight (Lennon-McCartney)

Golden slumbers (Lennon-McCartney)

Another day (Paul e Linda McCartney)

The castle of the king of the birds (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) * ^

For you blue (Harrison)

Commonwealth (Lennon-McCartney) *

Enoch Powell (Lennon-McCartney) *

Norwegian wood (Lennon-McCartney)

Honey hush (Willie Turner)

Move it Ian (Samwell)

House of the rising sun (traditional)

Suzy Parker (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *

Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)

Mama, you been on my mind (Dylan)

Shakin' in the sixties (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *

Christmas alphabet (Loman-Kaye)

I'm talking about you (Chuck Berry)

Hi-heel sneakers (Robert Higginbotham)

Carolina moon (Burke-Davis)

She's a woman (Lennon-McCartney)

Martha my dear (Lennon-McCartney)

It's only make believe (Nance-Jenkins)

Jam feat Yoko Ono (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey-Ono) *

John (Yoko Ono)

Isn't it a pity (Harrison)



Parte 2

Suonate in studio:

You're my world (Il mio mondo) (Bindi-Paoli-Sigman)

Build me up buttercup (Maracaulay-D'Abo)

Get Back (Lennon-McCartney)

No other love (Rodgers-Hammerstein)

Piano piece (Bonding) (Lennon-McCartney) *

Martha my dear (Lennon-McCartney)

Woman (McCartney)

I bought a piano the other day (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey) *

The back seat of my car (McCartney)



Those were the days (Raskin)

Long tall Sally (Blackwell-Penniman-Johnson)

Song of love (Lennon-McCartney) *

Help! (Lennon-McCartney)

Tutti frutti (Penniman-Lubin-La Bostrie)

I want to hold your hand (Lennon-McCartney)

Mean Mr Mustard (Lennon-McCartney)

Madman (Lennon-McCartney) *

Oh! Darling (Lennon-McCartney)

Maybe it's because I'm a londoner (Gregg)

You are my sunshine (Davis)

Forty days (Chuck Berry)

Queen of the hop (Harris)

Gilly gilly ossenfeffer katzenellen bogen by the sea (Hoffman-Manning)

New Orleans (Guida-Royster)

Too bad about sorrows (Lennon-McCartney) *

Hi-heel sneakers (Higginbotham)

My baby left me (Crudup)

Dig a pony (Lennon-McCartney)

Hallelujah I love her so (Ray Charles)

Milk cow blues (Kokomo-Arnold)

Good rockin' tonight (Roy Brown)

Shout! (Isley-Isley-Isley)

I've got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)

Don't let me down (Lennon-McCartney)

You're gonna lose that girl (Lennon-McCartney)

She came in through the bathroom window (Lennon-McCartney)

Some other guy (Barrett-Leiber-Stoller)

Going up the country (Alan Wilson)

The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)

A taste of honey (Scott-Marlow)

Save the last dance for me (Pomus-Shuman)

Freakout Jam feat Yoko Ono (Lennon-McCartney-Ono) *

Cupcake baby (Lennon-McCartney) *

You never give me your money (Lennon-McCartney)

Twenty flight rock (Fairchild-Cochran)

Maxwell's silver hammer (Lennon-McCartney)

Reach out, I'll be there (Holland-Dozier-Hammond)

On the road again (Jones-Wilson)

On the road to Marrakesh / Child of nature (Lennon)

Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)

I'll get you (Lennon-McCartney)

School days (ring ring goes the bell) (Chuck Berry)

Stand by me (Ben E King-Leiber-Stoller)

Ob-la-di ob-la-da (Lennon-McCartney)

Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)

Polythene Pam (Lennon-McCartney)

Her Majesty (Lennon-McCartney)

Teddy boy (McCartney)

Fancy my chances with you (Lennon-McCartney) *

Maggie Mae (traditional)

Back in the USSR (Lennon-McCartney)

Dehra Dun (Harrison)

Within you without you (Harrison)

Dig it (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)

Why don't we do it in the road (Lennon-McCartney)

Act naturally (Russell-Morrison)

Bye, bye love (Boudleaux & Felice Bryant)

For you blue (Harrison)

I lost my little girl (McCartney) *

Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)

Blues jam (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *

The walk (McCracklin-Garlic)

Without a song (Youmans-Eliscu-Rose)

Parte 3

Suonate in studio:

Window, window (Harrison)

Octopus's garden (Starkey)

Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)

Little Yellow pills (Jackie Lomax)

I told you before (con Heather) (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *

Dig it (con Heather) (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)

Twist and shout (Medley-Russell)

Blue suede shoes (Perkins)

Shake, rattle and roll (Charles E.

Calhoun).

Miss Ann (Johnson-Penniman)

Kansas City (Leiber-Stoller)

The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)

Old brown shoe (Harrison)

Oh! Darling (Lennon-McCartney)

Don't let me down (Lennon-McCartney)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Lennon-McCartney)

Get back (Lennon-McCartney)

Take these chains from my heart (Heath-Rose)

Water! Water! (Lennon-McCartney) *

I've got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)

Half a pound of greasepaint (Lennon-McCartney) *

I want you (Lennon-McCartney)

Love me do (Lennon-McCartney)

Something (Harrison)

Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)

One after 909 (Lennon-McCartney)

Dig a pony (Lennon-McCartney)

Danny Boy (Londonderry air) (traditional)

Friendship (Cole Porter)

God save the Queen (traditional)

A pretty girl is like a melody (Irving Berlin)

Take this hammer (traditional)

Five feet high and raising (Johnny Cash)

Run for your life (Lennon-McCartney)

Party (Jessie Mae Robinson)



Le canzoni contrassegnate con un asterisco sono le composizioni originali che non figurano nella discografia ufficiale dei Beatles in gruppo o da solisti. Di alcune di esse i titoli erano già noti ("Thinking of linking", Because I know you love me so", "Too bad about sorrows", "Fancy my chances with you"); i titoli delle altre sono probabilmente titoli di comodo assegnati ai brani per poterli depositare editorialmente.

^ Luca Perasi segnala che una canzone intitolata "The palace of the king of the birds" (McCartney?) è stata incisa nel 1978 dagli Wings e inclusa nella colonna sonora - mai pubblicata - di "Rupert the bear"

