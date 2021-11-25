Beatles, "Get back": ecco l'elenco di tutte le canzoni che si ascoltano nel documentario
Parte 1
Nella videosequenza iniziale (non suonate in studio):
In spite of all the danger (McCartney-Harrison)
Some other guy (Barrett-Lieber-Stoller)
Love me do (Lennon-McCartney)
Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)
Twist and shout (Lennon-McCartney)
She loves you (Lennon-McCartney)
I want to hold your hand (Lennon-McCartney)
Do you want to know a secret (Lennon-McCartney)
All my loving (Lennon-McCartney)
Eight days a week (Lennon-McCartney)
A hard day's night (Lennon-McCartney)
Can't buy me love (Lennon-McCartney)
I should have known better (Lennon-McCartney)
Help! (Lennon-McCartney)
Act naturally (Russell)
Yesterday (Lennon-McCartney)
Drive my car (Lennon-McCartney)
Yellow submarine (Lennon-McCartney)
Taxman (Lennon-McCartney)
Tomorrow never knows (Lennon-McCartney)
Strawberry Fields Forever (Lennon-McCartney)
Penny Lane (Lennon-McCartney)
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Lennon-McCartney)
WIth a little help from my friends (Lennon-McCartney)
Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Lennon-McCartney)
All you need is love (Lennon-McCartney)
A day in the life (Lennon-McCartney)
Magical Mystery Tour (Lennon-McCartney)
I am the walrus (Lennon-McCartney)
Back in the USSR (Lennon-McCartney)
While my guitar gently weeps (Harrison)
Blackbird (Lennon-McCartney)
Hey Jude (Lennon-McCartney)
Suonate in studio:
Everybody's got soul (Lennon-McCartney) *
On the road to Marrakesh / Child of nature (Lennon)
Don't let me down (Lennon-McCartney)
I've got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)
I shall be released (Dylan)
Johnny B Goode (Chuck Berry)
Quinn the Eskimo (The mighty Quinn) (Dylan)
Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)
Tea for two (Youmans/Caesar)
Taking a trip to Carolina (Ringo Starr)
Just fun (Lennon-McCartney) *
Thinking of linking (McCartney) *
One after 909 (Lennon-McCartney)
Won't you please say goodbye (Lennon-McCartney) *
Because I know you love me so (Lennon-McCartney) *
Ob-la-di ob-la-da (Lennon-McCartney)
Midnight special (traditional)
What do you want to make those eyes at me for? (Monaco-Johnson-McCarthy)
Harry Lime - Theme from The third man (Anton Karas)
Gimme some truth (Lennon)
All things must pass (Harrison)
Every little thing (Lennon-McCartney)
I'm so tired (Lennon-McCartney)
You wear your women out (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *
My imagination (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *
She came in through the bathroom window (Lennon-McCartney)
Get back (Lennon-McCartney)
When I'm sixty-four (Lennon-McCartney)
Maxwell's silver hammer (Lennon-McCartney)
Across the universe (Lennon-McCartney)
Rock and roll music (Chuck Berry)
I me mine (Harrison)
Mr Bass Man (Johnny Cymbal)
Stand by me (Ben E King-Leiber-Stoller)
Baa, baa, black sheep (traditional)
To kingdom come (Robbie Robertson)
The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)
Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)
You win again (Hank Williams)
Carry that weight (Lennon-McCartney)
Golden slumbers (Lennon-McCartney)
Another day (Paul e Linda McCartney)
The castle of the king of the birds (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) * ^
For you blue (Harrison)
Commonwealth (Lennon-McCartney) *
Enoch Powell (Lennon-McCartney) *
Norwegian wood (Lennon-McCartney)
Honey hush (Willie Turner)
Move it Ian (Samwell)
House of the rising sun (traditional)
Suzy Parker (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *
Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)
Mama, you been on my mind (Dylan)
Shakin' in the sixties (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *
Christmas alphabet (Loman-Kaye)
I'm talking about you (Chuck Berry)
Hi-heel sneakers (Robert Higginbotham)
Carolina moon (Burke-Davis)
She's a woman (Lennon-McCartney)
Martha my dear (Lennon-McCartney)
It's only make believe (Nance-Jenkins)
Jam feat Yoko Ono (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey-Ono) *
John (Yoko Ono)
Isn't it a pity (Harrison)
Parte 2
Suonate in studio:
You're my world (Il mio mondo) (Bindi-Paoli-Sigman)
Build me up buttercup (Maracaulay-D'Abo)
Get Back (Lennon-McCartney)
No other love (Rodgers-Hammerstein)
Piano piece (Bonding) (Lennon-McCartney) *
Martha my dear (Lennon-McCartney)
Woman (McCartney)
I bought a piano the other day (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey) *
The back seat of my car (McCartney)
Those were the days (Raskin)
Long tall Sally (Blackwell-Penniman-Johnson)
Song of love (Lennon-McCartney) *
Help! (Lennon-McCartney)
Tutti frutti (Penniman-Lubin-La Bostrie)
I want to hold your hand (Lennon-McCartney)
Mean Mr Mustard (Lennon-McCartney)
Madman (Lennon-McCartney) *
Oh! Darling (Lennon-McCartney)
Maybe it's because I'm a londoner (Gregg)
You are my sunshine (Davis)
Forty days (Chuck Berry)
Queen of the hop (Harris)
Gilly gilly ossenfeffer katzenellen bogen by the sea (Hoffman-Manning)
New Orleans (Guida-Royster)
Too bad about sorrows (Lennon-McCartney) *
Hi-heel sneakers (Higginbotham)
My baby left me (Crudup)
Dig a pony (Lennon-McCartney)
Hallelujah I love her so (Ray Charles)
Milk cow blues (Kokomo-Arnold)
Good rockin' tonight (Roy Brown)
Shout! (Isley-Isley-Isley)
I've got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)
Don't let me down (Lennon-McCartney)
You're gonna lose that girl (Lennon-McCartney)
She came in through the bathroom window (Lennon-McCartney)
Some other guy (Barrett-Leiber-Stoller)
Going up the country (Alan Wilson)
The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)
A taste of honey (Scott-Marlow)
Save the last dance for me (Pomus-Shuman)
Freakout Jam feat Yoko Ono (Lennon-McCartney-Ono) *
Cupcake baby (Lennon-McCartney) *
You never give me your money (Lennon-McCartney)
Twenty flight rock (Fairchild-Cochran)
Maxwell's silver hammer (Lennon-McCartney)
Reach out, I'll be there (Holland-Dozier-Hammond)
On the road again (Jones-Wilson)
On the road to Marrakesh / Child of nature (Lennon)
Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)
I'll get you (Lennon-McCartney)
School days (ring ring goes the bell) (Chuck Berry)
Stand by me (Ben E King-Leiber-Stoller)
Ob-la-di ob-la-da (Lennon-McCartney)
Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)
Polythene Pam (Lennon-McCartney)
Her Majesty (Lennon-McCartney)
Teddy boy (McCartney)
Fancy my chances with you (Lennon-McCartney) *
Maggie Mae (traditional)
Back in the USSR (Lennon-McCartney)
Dehra Dun (Harrison)
Within you without you (Harrison)
Dig it (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Why don't we do it in the road (Lennon-McCartney)
Act naturally (Russell-Morrison)
Bye, bye love (Boudleaux & Felice Bryant)
For you blue (Harrison)
I lost my little girl (McCartney) *
Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)
Blues jam (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *
The walk (McCracklin-Garlic)
Without a song (Youmans-Eliscu-Rose)
Parte 3
Suonate in studio:
Window, window (Harrison)
Octopus's garden (Starkey)
Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)
Little Yellow pills (Jackie Lomax)
I told you before (con Heather) (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) *
Dig it (con Heather) (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Twist and shout (Medley-Russell)
Blue suede shoes (Perkins)
Shake, rattle and roll (Charles E.
Calhoun).
Miss Ann (Johnson-Penniman)
Kansas City (Leiber-Stoller)
The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)
Old brown shoe (Harrison)
Oh! Darling (Lennon-McCartney)
Don't let me down (Lennon-McCartney)
Strawberry Fields Forever (Lennon-McCartney)
Get back (Lennon-McCartney)
Take these chains from my heart (Heath-Rose)
Water! Water! (Lennon-McCartney) *
I've got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)
Half a pound of greasepaint (Lennon-McCartney) *
I want you (Lennon-McCartney)
Love me do (Lennon-McCartney)
Something (Harrison)
Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)
One after 909 (Lennon-McCartney)
Dig a pony (Lennon-McCartney)
Danny Boy (Londonderry air) (traditional)
Friendship (Cole Porter)
God save the Queen (traditional)
A pretty girl is like a melody (Irving Berlin)
Take this hammer (traditional)
Five feet high and raising (Johnny Cash)
Run for your life (Lennon-McCartney)
Party (Jessie Mae Robinson)
Le canzoni contrassegnate con un asterisco sono le composizioni originali che non figurano nella discografia ufficiale dei Beatles in gruppo o da solisti. Di alcune di esse i titoli erano già noti ("Thinking of linking", Because I know you love me so", "Too bad about sorrows", "Fancy my chances with you"); i titoli delle altre sono probabilmente titoli di comodo assegnati ai brani per poterli depositare editorialmente.
^ Luca Perasi segnala che una canzone intitolata "The palace of the king of the birds" (McCartney?) è stata incisa nel 1978 dagli Wings e inclusa nella colonna sonora - mai pubblicata - di "Rupert the bear"