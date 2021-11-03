Nell'ultimo album di Jools Holland anche David Gilmour e Rick Wakeman

Il musicista e conduttore televisivo Jools Holland ha riunito una line-up di musicisti, ognuno un maestro del proprio strumento, per il suo nuovo album “Pianola. Piano & Friends” in uscita il prossimo 19 novembre su CD, doppio LP e tutte le principali piattaforme digitali.

Al centro dell’album c’è la pianola che era una volta di proprietà di sua bisnonna Rosie. La pianola devastata dalla guerra di Rosie una volta intratteneva gli ospiti nel suo soggiorno prima che un giovane Holland iniziasse a imparare a suonarla.

Tra gli artisti che hanno partecipato al progetto di Holland, il pianista Lang Lang, il tastierista Rick Wakeman, il chitarrista David Gilmour, l'altro chitarrista Joe Bonamassa, i cantanti Ruby Turner e Gregory Porter, mentre la produzione è a cura di Nitin Sawhney.

Commentando la pubblicazione di “Pianola. Piano & Friends”, Jools Holland afferma “sono onorato di aver inciso questo album con i più grandi musicisti e cantanti dei nostri giorni. In più così grato al mio amico di una vita, il piano, per averlo reso possibile”.

Il produttore dell'album Nitin Sawhney ha aggiunto: “è stato un così grande onore e privilegio aver ricevuto la richiesta di Jools per salire a bordo come produttore del suo nuovo album “Pianola.

Piano & Friends”. Jools ed io ci siamo incontrati molte volte durante gli anni sia facendo jam insieme in Later che nei suoi show in radio, per la Proms al Royal Albert Hall o tramite amici in comune. Condividiamo un amore in comune per il piano e per la ricca varietà di suoni, possibilità e arte che possono essere raggiunte da frequenze e vibrazioni delle sue chiavi e corde. Guardando i processi mentali di Jools e la totale dedizione alla sua arte è stato particolarmente intenso durante questo periodo folle di lock down. Stavamo costantemente cercando nuovi modi in cui potevamo continuare a ottimizzare le collaborazioni di Jools tramite l’abitudine di lavorare con tecnologie e tradizioni sia nuove che antiche. È stata una gioia dall’inizio alla fine e sento che il viaggio sonoro dell’album racchiude perfettamente il piacere che abbiamo provato durante la sua creazione”.

Tracklist:

CD

1. Instructions*

2. Jools Holland ‘Morris Dance feat. Trombone Shorty and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra’*

3. Booker T. ‘Rockin’ Lock-in feat. George Latham’*

4. Tom Jones ‘Forgive Me feat. London Contemporary Voices and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra’*

5. David Gilmour ‘Blues For The End Of Time feat. sonic space design by Dhani Harrison’*

6. Jools Holland ‘Hard Times feat. David Sanborn and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra’

7. YolanDa Brown ‘Surfin’ feat. Moses Boyd and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra Horn Section’

8. Lang Lang ‘Love Letter To Groningen’

9. Herbie Hancock ‘St. Louis Blues feat. Moses Boyd’

10. Gregory Porter ‘Mona Lisa’

11. Joe Bonamassa ‘Requiem feat. Gilson Lavis and Pino Palladino’

12. Dr. John ‘Boogie Woogie Twins feat. Omar Hakim and Marcus Miller’

13. Jools Holland ‘Prelude No 1 in C Major feat. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra’

14. Jamie Cullum ‘Ghost In The Piano’

15. Ayanna Witter-Johnson ‘To Whom It May Concern’

16. Jools Holland ‘Etude 53’*

17. Mousse T. ‘Do The Boogie feat. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra Horn Section’

18. Moses Boyd ‘Abide With Me’

19. Rick Wakeman ‘Rockin’ The Boogie feat. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra’

20. Nitin Sawhney ‘Worst Man In London’ feat. Anna Phoebe and London Contemporary Voices’

21. Ruby Turner ‘The Piano feat. Nan’s pianola’*

*Written by Jools Holland

