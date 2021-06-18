Van Der Graaf Generator, in arrivo il box "The Charisma Years 1970-1978"
E' in arrivo, il prossimo 3 settembre, un box composto da 20 dischi (17 CD e 3 Blu-Ray disc), intitolato "The Charisma Years 1970-1978" che comprende tutte le registrazioni dei Van Der Graaf Generator per la Charisma Records, con tracce e filmati inediti, oltre a nuovi missaggi Stereo e Surround Sound.
Contemporaneamente vengono ripubblicati separatamente quattro degli otto album incisi per la Charisma in versione 3-disc set (2CD+1DVD) e a partire dal 2022 usciranno le versioni in vinile.
La band capitanata da Peter Hammill ha pubblicato otto album per la Charisma. 'The Charisma Years 1970-1978' comprende tutti questi album rimasterizzati da nastri analogici di prima generazione. Vi sono compresi, inoltre: 2 CD con registrazioni recentemente scoperte tra cui un intero concerto a Parigi del dicembre 1976, tutte le session esistenti della band alla BBC e un concerto dal vivo a Rimini dell’agosto 1975. Poi, un Blu-Ray con filmati in alta definizione con apparizioni televisive e video promozionali: al programma televisivo tedesco 'Beat Club' nel 1970, un’apparizione al Bataclan di Parigi nel 1972 per lo show TV francese 'Pop Deux', l’apparizione del 1972 a 'Pop Shop' per RTBF Belgio, una performance dal vivo sempre della TV belga a Charleroi nel settembre 1975, promo video di "Wondering" e "Cat's Eye", e un documentario di venti minuti girato dalla TV austriaca al Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria, nel giugno 1978.
E ancora, gli album "H to He Who Am the Only One", "Pawn Hearts", "Godbluff" e "Still Life" sono stati remixati in Stereo e 5.1 Surround Sound dai nastri multi-track originali da Stephen W. Tayler. Questi quattro album saranno pubblicati anche separatamente, 2CD/1DVD, includendo anche il mix stereo originale.
Il box comprende anche un booklet di 68 pagine con dettagliate note bio-discografiche e fotografie rare.
Nel 2022 saranno pubblicate le versioni in vinile iniziando con i quattro album "The Least We Can Do is Wave to each Other", "H to He Who Am the Only One", "Pawn Hearts" e "Godbluff" con fedele replica degli artwork originali.
Tracklist:
1 - CD: “The Least We Can Do is Wave to Each Other” (Charisma CAS 1007) - February 1970
Darkness (11/11)
Refugees
White Hammer
Whatever Would Robert Have Said?
Out of My Book
After the Flood
Bonus tracks:
Refugees (single version)
Boat of Millions of Years
BBC Radio One “Top Gear” session – 20th January 1970:
Darkness
After the Flood
2 - CD: “H to He Who Am the Only One” (Charisma CAS 1027) - December 1970
Killer
House with No Door
The Emperor in His War Room
Lost
Pioneers Over C
Bonus track:
Killer (first version) – Previously unreleased
The Emperor in His War Room (first version)
BBC Radio One “Top Gear” session – 12th October 1970
Lost - Previously unreleased
Killer - Previously unreleased
3 - CD: “Pawn Hearts” (Charisma CAS 1051) - October 1971
Lemmings (including Cog)
Man Erg
A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers
Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One “Sounds of the Seventies” session – 10th June 1971:
Man Erg
Theme One
Vision
Darkness
4 - CD: “The Pawn Hearts Sessions”
Theme One - A side of single – Released as Charisma CB 175 in February 1972
W - B-side of single – Released as Charisma CB 175 in February 1972
The Pawn Hearts sessions:
Squid / Octopus
Angle of Incidents
Ponker’s Theme
Dimunitions
W (first version)
Theme One (original mix)
BBC Radio One John Peel Concert – 23rd September 1971
Man Erg
W
Killer
BBC Radio One John Peel session – 14th December 1971
Refugees
5 - CD: “Godbluff” (Charisma CAS 1109) - October 1975
The Undercover Man
Scorched Earth
Arrow
The Sleepwalkers
Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One John Peel session – 3rd July 1975
Scorched Earth
The Sleepwalkers
6 - CD: “Live in Rimini 9th August 1975”
A Louse is Not a Home
(In the) Black Room / The Tower
Forsaken Gardens
Lemmings
Scorched Earth
Man-Erg
7 - CD: “Still Life” (Charisma CAS 1116) - April 1976
Pilgrims
Still Life
La Rossa
My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)
Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End
Bonus tracks:
Gog (live) - Recorded at the Theatr Gwynedd, Bangor, Wales 10th May 1975
BBC Radio One John Peel session – 1st April 1976:
Still Life
La Rossa
8 - CD: “World Record” (Charisma CAS 1120) - October 1976
When She Comes
A Place to Survive
Masks
Meurglys III (The Songwriters Guild)
Wondering
Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One John Peel session – 11th November 1976:
When She Comes
Masks
Part One (Approx. 35% of) Meurglys III (The Songwriters Guild)
B-side of single – October 1976
9 - CD: Live at Maison de la Mutualite´, Paris 6th December 1976 Previously unreleased
Arrow
When She Comes
Masks
Still Life
Lemmings
Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End
10 - CD: Live at Maison de la Mutualite´, Paris 6th December 1976 Previously unreleased
Meurglys III (The Songwriter’s Guild)
Gog
Sleepwalkers
Killer
Man-Erg
11 - CD: “The Quiet Zone / The Pleasure Dome” (Charisma CAS 1131) - September 1977
Lizard Play
The Habit of the Broken Heart
The Siren Song
Last Frame
The Wave
Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever (Running)
The Sphinx in the Face
Chemical World
The Sphinx Returns
Bonus tracks:
Door
Ship of Fools
B-side of single
The Wave (demo version)
BBC Radio One John Peel session – 24th October 1977
Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever
The Sphinx in the Face
(Fragments of) A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalker’s End
12 - CD: “Vital” (Charisma CVLD 101) - July 1978
Ship of Fools
Still Life
Last Frame
Mirror Images
Medley: A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalkers
13 - CD: “Vital” (Charisma CVLD 101) - July 1978
Pioneers Over C
Sci-Finance
Door
Urban / Killer / Urban
Nadir’s Big Chance
14 - CD: “H to He Who Am the Only One” - THE NEW STEREO MIX
Killer
House with No Door
The Emperor in His War Room
Lost
Pioneers Over C
15 - CD: “Pawn Hearts” - THE NEW STEREO MIX
Lemmings (including Cog)
Man Erg
A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers
Eyewitness
Pictures / Lighthouse
Eyewitness
SHM
Presence of the Night
Kosmos Tours
(Custard’s) Last Stand
The Clot Thickens
Land’s End (Sineline)
We Go Now
Bonus tracks:
Theme One (new stereo mix)
W (new stereo mix)
CD 16: “Godbluff” - THE NEW STEREO MIX
The Undercover Man
Scorched Earth
Arrow
The Sleepwalkers
CD 17: “Still Life” - THE NEW STEREO MIX
Pilgrims
Still Life
La Rossa
My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)
Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End
18 - Blu-ray Disc:
“H to He Who Am the Only One”
High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix
Killer
House with No Door
The Emperor in His War Room
Lost
Pioneers Over C
“Pawn Hearts”
High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix
Lemmings (including Cog)
Man Erg
A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers
Eyewitness
Pictures / Lighthouse
Eyewitness
SHM
Presence of the Night
Kosmos Tours
(Custard’s) Last Stand
The Clot Thickens
Land’s End (Sineline)
We Go Now
19 - Blu-ray Disc:
“Godbluff”
High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix
The Undercover Man
Scorched Earth
Arrow
The Sleepwalkers
“Still Life”
High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix
Pilgrims
La Rossa
My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)
Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End
20 - Blu-ray Disc
The video vaults:
Darkness
Whatever Would Robert Have Said
“Beat Club” – German TV 23rd June 1970
Previously unreleased
Lost
Killer
Octopus
“Pop Deux” - Filmed at The Bataclan Theatre, Paris 18th March 1972 - Broadcast 27th May 1972 on French TV
Previously unreleased
Theme One
A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers
“Pop Shop” - Recorded 23rd March 1972 - Broadcast RTBF TV, Belgium 21st September 1972
FIRST OFFICIAL RELEASE
The Undercover Man
Arrow
Scorched Earth
Sleepwalkers
“Live in Charleroi Palais des Expos – 27th September 1975” - Broadcast RTBF TV Belgium 17th April 1976
FIRST OFFICIAL RELEASE
Wondering (Charisma promotional film 1976) - Previously unreleased
Cat’s Eye (Charisma promotional film) - Previously unreleased
Van der Graaf in Concert - The Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria 17th June 1978
Broadcast by ORF TV, Austria 1st July 1978
Previously unreleased