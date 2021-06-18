Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Il Marketing dei Cataloghi Musicali Concerti 2021 1971 NFT Reg Mastice
Notizie - 18/06/2021

Van Der Graaf Generator, in arrivo il box "The Charisma Years 1970-1978"

Un imponente cofanetto per celebrare gli anni alla Charisma della band di Peter Hammill
Van Der Graaf Generator, in arrivo il box &quot;The Charisma Years 1970-1978&quot;

E' in arrivo, il prossimo 3 settembre, un box composto da 20 dischi (17 CD e 3 Blu-Ray disc), intitolato "The Charisma Years 1970-1978" che comprende tutte le registrazioni dei Van Der Graaf Generator per la Charisma Records, con tracce e filmati inediti, oltre a nuovi missaggi Stereo e Surround Sound.

Contemporaneamente vengono ripubblicati separatamente quattro degli otto album incisi per la Charisma in versione 3-disc set (2CD+1DVD) e a partire dal 2022 usciranno le versioni in vinile.

La band capitanata da Peter Hammill ha pubblicato otto album per la Charisma. 'The Charisma Years 1970-1978' comprende tutti questi album rimasterizzati da nastri analogici di prima generazione. Vi sono compresi, inoltre: 2 CD con registrazioni recentemente scoperte tra cui un intero concerto a Parigi del dicembre 1976, tutte le session esistenti della band alla BBC e un concerto dal vivo a Rimini dell’agosto 1975. Poi, un Blu-Ray con filmati in alta definizione con apparizioni televisive e video promozionali: al programma televisivo tedesco 'Beat Club' nel 1970, un’apparizione al Bataclan di Parigi nel 1972 per lo show TV francese 'Pop Deux', l’apparizione del 1972 a 'Pop Shop' per RTBF Belgio, una performance dal vivo sempre della TV belga a Charleroi nel settembre 1975, promo video di "Wondering" e "Cat's Eye", e un documentario di venti minuti girato dalla TV austriaca al Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria, nel giugno 1978.

E ancora, gli album "H to He Who Am the Only One", "Pawn Hearts", "Godbluff" e "Still Life" sono stati remixati in Stereo e 5.1 Surround Sound dai nastri multi-track originali da Stephen W. Tayler. Questi quattro album saranno pubblicati anche separatamente, 2CD/1DVD, includendo anche il mix stereo originale.

Il box comprende anche un booklet di 68 pagine con dettagliate note bio-discografiche e fotografie rare.

Nel 2022 saranno pubblicate le versioni in vinile iniziando con i quattro album "The Least We Can Do is Wave to each Other", "H to He Who Am the Only One", "Pawn Hearts" e "Godbluff" con fedele replica degli artwork originali.

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/Rkc6alydFNlmL-yK2oETjidAf3c=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/vandergraafthecharismayears.jpg

Tracklist:

1 - CD: “The Least We Can Do is Wave to Each Other” (Charisma CAS 1007) - February 1970

Darkness (11/11)

Refugees

White Hammer

Whatever Would Robert Have Said?

Out of My Book

After the Flood

Bonus tracks:

Refugees (single version)

Boat of Millions of Years

 

BBC Radio One “Top Gear” session – 20th January 1970:

Darkness

After the Flood

2 - CD: “H to He Who Am the Only One” (Charisma CAS 1027) - December 1970

Killer

House with No Door

The Emperor in His War Room

Lost

Pioneers Over C

Bonus track:

Killer (first version) – Previously unreleased

The Emperor in His War Room (first version)


BBC Radio One “Top Gear” session – 12th October 1970

Lost - Previously unreleased

Killer - Previously unreleased


3 - CD: “Pawn Hearts” (Charisma CAS 1051) - October 1971

Lemmings (including Cog)

Man Erg

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One “Sounds of the Seventies” session – 10th June 1971:

Man Erg

Theme One

Vision

Darkness


4 - CD: “The Pawn Hearts Sessions”

Theme One - A side of single – Released as Charisma CB 175 in February 1972

W - B-side of single – Released as Charisma CB 175 in February 1972

 

The Pawn Hearts sessions:

Squid / Octopus

Angle of Incidents

Ponker’s Theme

Dimunitions

W (first version)

Theme One (original mix)

 

BBC Radio One John Peel Concert – 23rd September 1971

Man Erg

W

Killer

 

BBC Radio One John Peel session – 14th December 1971

Refugees

5 - CD: “Godbluff” (Charisma CAS 1109) - October 1975

The Undercover Man

Scorched Earth

Arrow

The Sleepwalkers

Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One John Peel session – 3rd July 1975

Scorched Earth

The Sleepwalkers

6 - CD: “Live in Rimini 9th August 1975”

A Louse is Not a Home

(In the) Black Room / The Tower

Forsaken Gardens

Lemmings

Scorched Earth

Man-Erg

7 - CD: “Still Life” (Charisma CAS 1116) - April 1976

Pilgrims

Still Life

La Rossa

My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

Bonus tracks:

Gog (live) - Recorded at the Theatr Gwynedd, Bangor, Wales 10th May 1975

 

BBC Radio One John Peel session – 1st April 1976:

Still Life

La Rossa
 

8 - CD: “World Record” (Charisma CAS 1120) - October 1976

When She Comes

A Place to Survive

Masks

Meurglys III (The Songwriters Guild)

Wondering

Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One John Peel session – 11th November 1976:

When She Comes

Masks

 

Part One (Approx. 35% of) Meurglys III (The Songwriters Guild)

B-side of single – October 1976

9 - CD: Live at Maison de la Mutualite´, Paris 6th December 1976 Previously unreleased

Arrow

When She Comes

Masks

Still Life

Lemmings

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

10 - CD: Live at Maison de la Mutualite´, Paris 6th December 1976 Previously unreleased

Meurglys III (The Songwriter’s Guild)

Gog

Sleepwalkers

Killer

Man-Erg
 

11 - CD: “The Quiet Zone / The Pleasure Dome” (Charisma CAS 1131) - September 1977

Lizard Play

The Habit of the Broken Heart

The Siren Song

Last Frame

The Wave

Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever (Running)

The Sphinx in the Face

Chemical World

The Sphinx Returns

Bonus tracks:

Door

Ship of Fools

B-side of single

The Wave (demo version)

BBC Radio One John Peel session – 24th October 1977

Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever

The Sphinx in the Face

(Fragments of) A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalker’s End

12 - CD: “Vital” (Charisma CVLD 101) - July 1978

Ship of Fools

Still Life

Last Frame

Mirror Images

Medley: A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalkers

13 - CD: “Vital” (Charisma CVLD 101) - July 1978

Pioneers Over C

Sci-Finance

Door

Urban / Killer / Urban

Nadir’s Big Chance

14 - CD: “H to He Who Am the Only One” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

Killer

House with No Door

The Emperor in His War Room

Lost

Pioneers Over C

15 - CD: “Pawn Hearts” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

Lemmings (including Cog)

Man Erg

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

Eyewitness

Pictures / Lighthouse

Eyewitness

SHM

Presence of the Night

Kosmos Tours

(Custard’s) Last Stand

The Clot Thickens

Land’s End (Sineline)

We Go Now

Bonus tracks:

Theme One (new stereo mix)

W (new stereo mix)

CD 16: “Godbluff” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

The Undercover Man

Scorched Earth

Arrow

The Sleepwalkers
 

CD 17: “Still Life” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

Pilgrims

Still Life

La Rossa

My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

18 - Blu-ray Disc:

“H to He Who Am the Only One”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

Killer

House with No Door

The Emperor in His War Room

Lost

Pioneers Over C

“Pawn Hearts”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

Lemmings (including Cog)

Man Erg

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

Eyewitness

Pictures / Lighthouse

Eyewitness

SHM

Presence of the Night

Kosmos Tours

(Custard’s) Last Stand

The Clot Thickens

Land’s End (Sineline)

We Go Now

19 - Blu-ray Disc:

“Godbluff”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

The Undercover Man

Scorched Earth

Arrow

The Sleepwalkers

“Still Life”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

Pilgrims

La Rossa

My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

20 - Blu-ray Disc

The video vaults:

Darkness

Whatever Would Robert Have Said

 

“Beat Club” – German TV 23rd June 1970

Previously unreleased

Lost

Killer

Octopus
 

“Pop Deux” - Filmed at The Bataclan Theatre, Paris 18th March 1972 - Broadcast 27th May 1972 on French TV

Previously unreleased

Theme One

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

 

“Pop Shop” - Recorded 23rd March 1972 - Broadcast RTBF TV, Belgium 21st September 1972

FIRST OFFICIAL RELEASE

The Undercover Man

Arrow

Scorched Earth

Sleepwalkers

 

“Live in Charleroi Palais des Expos – 27th September 1975” - Broadcast RTBF TV Belgium 17th April 1976

FIRST OFFICIAL RELEASE

Wondering (Charisma promotional film 1976) - Previously unreleased

Cat’s Eye (Charisma promotional film) - Previously unreleased

 

Van der Graaf in Concert - The Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria 17th June 1978

Broadcast by ORF TV, Austria 1st July 1978

Previously unreleased

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Peter Hammill Van Der Graaf Generator
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.