Van Der Graaf Generator, in arrivo il box "The Charisma Years 1970-1978"

E' in arrivo, il prossimo 3 settembre, un box composto da 20 dischi (17 CD e 3 Blu-Ray disc), intitolato "The Charisma Years 1970-1978" che comprende tutte le registrazioni dei Van Der Graaf Generator per la Charisma Records, con tracce e filmati inediti, oltre a nuovi missaggi Stereo e Surround Sound.

Contemporaneamente vengono ripubblicati separatamente quattro degli otto album incisi per la Charisma in versione 3-disc set (2CD+1DVD) e a partire dal 2022 usciranno le versioni in vinile.

La band capitanata da Peter Hammill ha pubblicato otto album per la Charisma. 'The Charisma Years 1970-1978' comprende tutti questi album rimasterizzati da nastri analogici di prima generazione. Vi sono compresi, inoltre: 2 CD con registrazioni recentemente scoperte tra cui un intero concerto a Parigi del dicembre 1976, tutte le session esistenti della band alla BBC e un concerto dal vivo a Rimini dell’agosto 1975. Poi, un Blu-Ray con filmati in alta definizione con apparizioni televisive e video promozionali: al programma televisivo tedesco 'Beat Club' nel 1970, un’apparizione al Bataclan di Parigi nel 1972 per lo show TV francese 'Pop Deux', l’apparizione del 1972 a 'Pop Shop' per RTBF Belgio, una performance dal vivo sempre della TV belga a Charleroi nel settembre 1975, promo video di "Wondering" e "Cat's Eye", e un documentario di venti minuti girato dalla TV austriaca al Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria, nel giugno 1978.

E ancora, gli album "H to He Who Am the Only One", "Pawn Hearts", "Godbluff" e "Still Life" sono stati remixati in Stereo e 5.1 Surround Sound dai nastri multi-track originali da Stephen W. Tayler. Questi quattro album saranno pubblicati anche separatamente, 2CD/1DVD, includendo anche il mix stereo originale.

Il box comprende anche un booklet di 68 pagine con dettagliate note bio-discografiche e fotografie rare.

Nel 2022 saranno pubblicate le versioni in vinile iniziando con i quattro album "The Least We Can Do is Wave to each Other", "H to He Who Am the Only One", "Pawn Hearts" e "Godbluff" con fedele replica degli artwork originali.

Tracklist:

1 - CD: “The Least We Can Do is Wave to Each Other” (Charisma CAS 1007) - February 1970

Darkness (11/11)

Refugees

White Hammer

Whatever Would Robert Have Said?

Out of My Book

After the Flood

Bonus tracks:

Refugees (single version)

Boat of Millions of Years

BBC Radio One “Top Gear” session – 20th January 1970:

Darkness

After the Flood

2 - CD: “H to He Who Am the Only One” (Charisma CAS 1027) - December 1970

Killer

House with No Door

The Emperor in His War Room

Lost

Pioneers Over C

Bonus track:

Killer (first version) – Previously unreleased

The Emperor in His War Room (first version)



BBC Radio One “Top Gear” session – 12th October 1970

Lost - Previously unreleased

Killer - Previously unreleased



3 - CD: “Pawn Hearts” (Charisma CAS 1051) - October 1971

Lemmings (including Cog)

Man Erg

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One “Sounds of the Seventies” session – 10th June 1971:

Man Erg

Theme One

Vision

Darkness



4 - CD: “The Pawn Hearts Sessions”

Theme One - A side of single – Released as Charisma CB 175 in February 1972

W - B-side of single – Released as Charisma CB 175 in February 1972

The Pawn Hearts sessions:

Squid / Octopus

Angle of Incidents

Ponker’s Theme

Dimunitions

W (first version)

Theme One (original mix)

BBC Radio One John Peel Concert – 23rd September 1971

Man Erg

W

Killer

BBC Radio One John Peel session – 14th December 1971

Refugees

5 - CD: “Godbluff” (Charisma CAS 1109) - October 1975

The Undercover Man

Scorched Earth

Arrow

The Sleepwalkers

Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One John Peel session – 3rd July 1975

Scorched Earth

The Sleepwalkers

6 - CD: “Live in Rimini 9th August 1975”

A Louse is Not a Home

(In the) Black Room / The Tower

Forsaken Gardens

Lemmings

Scorched Earth

Man-Erg

7 - CD: “Still Life” (Charisma CAS 1116) - April 1976

Pilgrims

Still Life

La Rossa

My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

Bonus tracks:

Gog (live) - Recorded at the Theatr Gwynedd, Bangor, Wales 10th May 1975

BBC Radio One John Peel session – 1st April 1976:

Still Life

La Rossa



8 - CD: “World Record” (Charisma CAS 1120) - October 1976

When She Comes

A Place to Survive

Masks

Meurglys III (The Songwriters Guild)

Wondering

Bonus tracks - BBC Radio One John Peel session – 11th November 1976:

When She Comes

Masks

Part One (Approx. 35% of) Meurglys III (The Songwriters Guild)

B-side of single – October 1976

9 - CD: Live at Maison de la Mutualite´, Paris 6th December 1976 Previously unreleased

Arrow

When She Comes

Masks

Still Life

Lemmings

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

10 - CD: Live at Maison de la Mutualite´, Paris 6th December 1976 Previously unreleased

Meurglys III (The Songwriter’s Guild)

Gog

Sleepwalkers

Killer

Man-Erg



11 - CD: “The Quiet Zone / The Pleasure Dome” (Charisma CAS 1131) - September 1977

Lizard Play

The Habit of the Broken Heart

The Siren Song

Last Frame

The Wave

Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever (Running)

The Sphinx in the Face

Chemical World

The Sphinx Returns

Bonus tracks:

Door

Ship of Fools

B-side of single

The Wave (demo version)

BBC Radio One John Peel session – 24th October 1977

Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever

The Sphinx in the Face

(Fragments of) A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalker’s End

12 - CD: “Vital” (Charisma CVLD 101) - July 1978

Ship of Fools

Still Life

Last Frame

Mirror Images

Medley: A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers / Sleepwalkers

13 - CD: “Vital” (Charisma CVLD 101) - July 1978

Pioneers Over C

Sci-Finance

Door

Urban / Killer / Urban

Nadir’s Big Chance

14 - CD: “H to He Who Am the Only One” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

Killer

House with No Door

The Emperor in His War Room

Lost

Pioneers Over C

15 - CD: “Pawn Hearts” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

Lemmings (including Cog)

Man Erg

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

Eyewitness

Pictures / Lighthouse

Eyewitness

SHM

Presence of the Night

Kosmos Tours

(Custard’s) Last Stand

The Clot Thickens

Land’s End (Sineline)

We Go Now

Bonus tracks:

Theme One (new stereo mix)

W (new stereo mix)

CD 16: “Godbluff” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

The Undercover Man

Scorched Earth

Arrow

The Sleepwalkers



CD 17: “Still Life” - THE NEW STEREO MIX

Pilgrims

Still Life

La Rossa

My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

18 - Blu-ray Disc:

“H to He Who Am the Only One”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

Killer

House with No Door

The Emperor in His War Room

Lost

Pioneers Over C

“Pawn Hearts”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

Lemmings (including Cog)

Man Erg

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

Eyewitness

Pictures / Lighthouse

Eyewitness

SHM

Presence of the Night

Kosmos Tours

(Custard’s) Last Stand

The Clot Thickens

Land’s End (Sineline)

We Go Now

19 - Blu-ray Disc:

“Godbluff”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

The Undercover Man

Scorched Earth

Arrow

The Sleepwalkers

“Still Life”

High resolution 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix / Original stereo mix

Pilgrims

La Rossa

My Room (Waiting for Wonderland)

Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

20 - Blu-ray Disc

The video vaults:

Darkness

Whatever Would Robert Have Said

“Beat Club” – German TV 23rd June 1970

Previously unreleased

Lost

Killer

Octopus



“Pop Deux” - Filmed at The Bataclan Theatre, Paris 18th March 1972 - Broadcast 27th May 1972 on French TV

Previously unreleased

Theme One

A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

“Pop Shop” - Recorded 23rd March 1972 - Broadcast RTBF TV, Belgium 21st September 1972

FIRST OFFICIAL RELEASE

The Undercover Man

Arrow

Scorched Earth

Sleepwalkers

“Live in Charleroi Palais des Expos – 27th September 1975” - Broadcast RTBF TV Belgium 17th April 1976

FIRST OFFICIAL RELEASE

Wondering (Charisma promotional film 1976) - Previously unreleased

Cat’s Eye (Charisma promotional film) - Previously unreleased

Van der Graaf in Concert - The Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria 17th June 1978

Broadcast by ORF TV, Austria 1st July 1978

Previously unreleased