C'è anche Bruce Springsteen nel nuovo album di Little Steven

In attesa di capire cosa succederà alla E Street Band nel 2022, e in attesa dell'autobiografia "Unrequited Infatuations: Odyssey of a rock and roll consigliere (A Cautionary Tale)", in uscita il 29 settembre, Little Steven pubblica un nuovo album dal vivo. E, sorpresa, in "Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre" c'è il Boss L'album esce come video, triplo CD e 5LP il 18 giugno: in scaletta c'è la cover di "Tucson train" (da "Western stars", album del 2019 del Boss) e una versione corale di "Sun city", il brano anti-apartheid del 1985.

In questa canzone compare Springsteen, assieme a Jimmy Barnes, Peter Garrett, Sam Fender, Courtney Hadwin, Jake Clemons, Garland Jeffreys. Nel disco ci sono anche duetti con Nils Lofgren, l'altro chitarrista della E Street Band e con Peter Wolf della J.Geils Band.

L'album prende il titolo da "Summer of Sorcery", secondo lavoro del ritorno solista dopo decenni uscito nel 2019. Nel 2018 Little Steven aveva pubblicato un altro album live, "Soulfire", che a sua volta prendeva il titolo da "Soulfire", il disco del 2017. Ad inizio 2021 era uscito "From Macca to Mecca", anch'esso dal vivo e dedicato ai primi Beatles.

Questo album dal vivo è stato registrato allo storico Beacon Theatre nel 2019 ed è anticipato dal video di "Camouflage of Righteousness"

La tracklist

CD1

1. Intro: Wavy Gravy

2. Communion

3. Camouflage of Righteousness

4. Party Mambo!

5. Love Again

6. Education

7. On Sir Francis Drake

8. I Visit The Blues

9. Gravity

10. Los Desaparecidos

11.

Little Girl So Fine.

12. Trapped Again

13. Love On The Wrong Side Of Town

14. A World Of Our Own

CD2

1. Suddenly You

2. Vortex

3. I Am A Patriot

4. Superfly Terraplane

5. Bitter Fruit

6. Forever

7. Summer of Sorcery

8. Tucson Train

9. Freeze Frame (with Peter Wolf)

10. Sun City (with Peter Wolf)

11. Soul Power Twist

12. Out Of The Darkness

CD3

1. Bristol Stomp

2. Club A-Go-Go

3. Groovin’ Is Easy (with Nick Gravenites)

4. (Ain’t Nothin’ But A) Houseparty (with Peter Wolf)

5. Ride The Night Away (with Jimmy Barnes)

6. Moon Tears (with Nils Lofgren)

7. Sun City (with Jimmy Barnes, Peter Garrett, Sam Fender, Courtney Hadwin, Jake Clemons, Garland Jeffreys, and Bruce Springsteen)