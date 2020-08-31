Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 31/08/2020

MTV VMAs 2020, tutti i vincitori: delusione Lady Gaga, trionfano i BTS

Continua l'inarrestabile ascesa del gruppo simbolo del K-Pop, mentre la voce di "Poker face" deve "accontentarsi" di tre premi per "Rain on me".

MTV VMAs 2020, tutti i vincitori: delusione Lady Gaga, trionfano i BTS

Quattro premi su quattro nomination: i BTS fanno l'en plein e trionfano così agli MTV Video Music Awards 2020, tra i premi musicali più ambiti, assegnati dal popolare network. L'edizione 2020 della cerimonia si è svolta questa notte a New York: la pandemia da Covid-19 ha spinto gli organizzatori a rivedere i loro piani, che prevedevano che lo show andasse in onda dal Barclays Center - arena da 17 mila posti. Alla fine, lo spettacolo - dedicato all'attore Chadwick Boseman, morto lo scorso 28 agosto all'età di 43 anni a causa di un cancro al colon, noto ai più per aver interpretato due anni fa il personaggio di Black Panther nell'omonimo film dedicato al supereroe Marvel - si è svolto sì a New York, ma in tante location diverse. C'era grande attesa per la coppia d'oro composta da Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande, con la loro "Rain on me" che continua a macinare numeri importanti su YouTube e sulle piattaforme di streaming: ma in rapporto al numero di nomination ottenute, il bottino è esiguo. Candidata in sette categorie, "Rain on me" è riuscita a conquistare tre premi. La voce di "Poker face" è riuscita comunque a portarsi a casa più premi dell'inarrestabile gruppo simbolo del k-pop, cinque in totale, vincendo anche la statuetta come "Artist of the Year" e il "Tricon Award". Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo dei vincitori:

Video of the Year
Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”
Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Tricon Award
WINNER: Lady Gaga

Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Song of the Year
Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat: “Say So”
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Post Malone: “Circles”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking
WINNER: Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD

Best Latin
Anuel: “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas: “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]
KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
WINNER: Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]

Best Direction
Billie Eilish: “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat: “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)
Harry Styles: “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)
WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)

Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]
Ed Sheeran: “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby: “BOP”
Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Video for Good
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Best R&B
Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
H.E.R.: “Slide” [ft. YG]
Khalid: “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]
Lizzo: “CUZ I LOVE YOU”
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Best Pop
WINNER: BTS: “ON”
Halsey: “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber: “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Best Rock
blink-182: “Happy Days”
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans”
Evanescence: “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers: “Caution”

Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry: “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematography: Arnau Valls)
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (cinematography: Oliver Millar)

Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (visual effects: Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” (visual effects: Hoody FX)
WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles: “Adore You” (visual effects: Mathematic)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)

Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
WINNER: Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”
blink-182: “Happy Days”
Drake: “Toosie Slide”
John Legend: “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe & Halle: “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
WINNER: CNCO: Unplugged at Home
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together at Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”
WINNER: BTS: “ON”
EXO: “Obsession”
Monsta X: “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet: “Psycho”

Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots

Best Alternative
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”
FINNEAS: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ time”
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

Best Editing
Halsey: “Graveyard” (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (editing: Frank Lebon)
Lizzo: “Good as Hell” (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
WINNER:Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Rosalía: “A Palé” (editing: Andre Jones)
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa: “Physical” (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)
Harry Styles: “Adore You” (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone)
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)
Taylor Swift: “Lover” (art direction: Ethan Tobman)

Best Choreography
WINNER: BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO / Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby: “BOP” (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa: “Physical” (choreography: Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (choreography: Richy Jackson)
Normani: “Motivation” (choreography: Sean Bankhead)

La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
