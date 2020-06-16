Roger Waters: "US + THEM" dal 2 ottobre in Blu-ray, DVD, doppio CD e triplo vinile 

Il film di Sean Evans e Roger Waters, dedicato al tour 2017-2018 del fondatore dei Pink Floyd, è disponibile da oggi, martedì 16 giugno, per l’acquisto e per il noleggio in digitale su iTunes, Apple Tv, Amazon Prime Video, Chili e Mediaset Infinity, e dal 2 ottobre, a grande richiesta, sarà anche anche in Blu-ray, DVD, CD e Vinile.

Ad accompagnare il pre-order digitale di “US + THEM” il medley “The Happiest Days Of Our Lives” / “Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2” / “Another Brick In The Wall, Part 3”

“US + THEM”, basato sul tour sold out che Roger Waters ha portato in giro per il mondo nel 2017-18, per un totale di 156 spettacoli e 2,3 milioni di persone, include brani di “The Dark Side of the Moon”, “The Wall”, “Animals”, “Wish You Were Here” e del suo album più recente “Is This The Life We Really Want?”.

Il film del concerto “ROGER WATERS: US + THEM” è disponibile in 4K, HD e SD Digital, distribuito Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, ed è stato girato ad Amsterdam, in una tappa del tour, e nel Regno Unito. Gli spettatori delle versioni digitali, Blu-Ray e DVD avranno accesso a una nuova serie di contenuti, incluse due nuove canzoni del concerto non incluse nel film originale (“Comfortably Numb” e “Smell the Roses”) così come “A Fleeting Glimpse”, un breve film in stile documentario con i momenti del dietro le quinte del tour.

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM – versione CD:

CD 1

1.Intro

2.Speak To Me

3.Breathe

4.One of These Days

5.Time

6.Breathe (Reprise)

7.The Great Gig in the Sky

8.Welcome to the Machine

9.Déjà Vu

10.The Last Refugee

11.Picture That

12.Wish You Were Here

13.The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14.Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15.Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

CD 2:

1.Dogs

2.Pigs (Three Different Ones)

3.Money

4.Us & Them

5.Brain Damage

6.Eclipse

7.The Last Refugee (Reprise)

8.Déjà Vu (Reprise)

ROGER WATERS: US & THEM – versione LP:

LP 1

SIDE A

1.Intro

2.Speak To Me

3.Breathe

4.One of These Days

5.Time

6.Breathe (Reprise)

7.The Great Gig in the Sky

SIDE B

1.Welcome to the Machine

2.Déjà Vu

3.The Last Refugee

LP 2

SIDE C

1.Picture That

2.Wish You Were Here

3.The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4.Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

5.Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

SIDE D

1.Dogs

LP 3

SIDE E

1.Pigs (Three Different Ones)

2.Money

SIDE F

1.Us & Them

2.Brain Damage

3.Eclipse

4.The Last Refugee (Reprise)

5.Déjà Vu (Reprise)

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM – version BLU-RAY e DVD:

1.Intro

2.Speak To Me

3.Breathe

4.One of These Days

5.Time

6.Breathe (Reprise)

7.The Great Gig in the Sky

8.Welcome to the Machine

9.Déjà Vu

10.The Last Refugee

11.Picture That

12.Wish You Were Here

13.The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14.Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15.Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

16.Dogs

17.Pigs (Three Different Ones)

18.Money

19.Us & Them

20.Brain Damage

21.Eclipse

22.The Last Refugee (Reprise)

23.Déjà Vu (Reprise)

BONUS FOOTAGE:

“A FLEETING GLIMPSE” (Documentary)

“COMFORTABLY NUMB” (Live Performance)

“SMELL THE ROSES” (Live Performance)

BAND:

Dave Kilminster: Guitars

Bo Koster: Keyboards

Jon Carin: Keyboards and Guitars

Lucius – Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig: Vocals

Ian Ritchie: Saxophone

Gus Seyffert: Guitars and Bass

Jonathan Wilson: Guitars and Vocals

Joey Waronker: Drums