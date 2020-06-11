Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 11/06/2020

BTS: arriva il nuovo disco, anticipato dal singolo 'Stay gold'

Tutti i dettagli del progetto discografico della band simbolo del k-pop

BTS: arriva il nuovo disco, anticipato dal singolo 'Stay gold'

I BTS, la band simbolo del k pop, il pop coreano, annuncia un nuovo disco. Si intitola "Map of the soul: 7 - the journey" e arriverà sulle piattaforme digitali il 14 luglio, mentre nei negozi si potrà acquistare la versione fisica a partire dal 7 agosto. Lo anticiperà il 19 giugno il singolo "Stay gold", dalla colonna sonora della serie tv giapponese "Rasen no meikyuu - DNA Kagaku sousa", uno dei due inediti contenuti nell'album (l'altro è "Your eyes tell"): gli altri brani sono successi già pubblicati in passato, in alcuni casi registrati in giapponese ("On", "Black swan", "Make it right" e "Dionysus", "Boy with luv"). Il disco sarà disponibile in varie versioni. Ecco tutti i dettagli:

Limited Edition A (CD + Blu-ray)
Luxurious sleeve case / 32-page booklet / digipak / 1 sticker sheet / 1 square photo card (for world except Japan / same design as in other editions)
Disc 1: CD (same content as in Limited Editions B/C/D and Standard Edition)
1. INTRO : Calling
2. Stay Gold
3. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-
4. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-
5. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-
6. IDOL -Japanese ver.-
7. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-
8. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-
9. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-
10. ON -Japanese ver.-
11. Lights
12. Your eyes tell
13. OUTRO : The Journey

Disc 2: Blu-ray
Stay Gold (Music Video)
ON (Music Video)
Black Swan (Music Video)
Lights (Music Video)
IDOL (Music Video)
Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.- (Music Video)
FAKE LOVE (Music Video)
Stay Gold Making of Music Video
Making of Jacket Photos



Limited Edition B (CD + DVD)
Luxurious sleeve case / 32-page booklet / digipak / 1 sticker sheet / 1 square photo card (for world except Japan / same design as in other editions)
Disc 1: CD (same content as in Limited Editions A/C/D and Standard Edition)
Disc 2: DVD (same content as in Limited Edition A Blu-ray)

 

Limited Edition C (CD + photo booklet)
Luxurious sleeve case / 56-page booklet (A) / digipak / 1 square photo card (for world except Japan / same design as in other editions)
CD (same content as in Limited Editions A/B/D and Standard Edition)



Limited Edition D (CD + photo booklet)
Luxurious sleeve case / 56-page booklet (B) / digipak / 1 square photo card (for world except Japan / same design as in other editions)
CD (same content as in Limited Editions A/B/C and Standard Edition)



Standard Edition (CD only)
20-page booklet / 1 trading card (1 of 7 types of ‘selfie ver.’ randomly enclosed for first press only) / 1 square photo card (for world except Japan / same
design as in other editions)
CD (same content as in Limited Editions A/B/C/D)

