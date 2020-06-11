BTS: arriva il nuovo disco, anticipato dal singolo 'Stay gold'

I BTS, la band simbolo del k pop, il pop coreano, annuncia un nuovo disco. Si intitola "Map of the soul: 7 - the journey" e arriverà sulle piattaforme digitali il 14 luglio, mentre nei negozi si potrà acquistare la versione fisica a partire dal 7 agosto. Lo anticiperà il 19 giugno il singolo "Stay gold", dalla colonna sonora della serie tv giapponese "Rasen no meikyuu - DNA Kagaku sousa", uno dei due inediti contenuti nell'album (l'altro è "Your eyes tell"): gli altri brani sono successi già pubblicati in passato, in alcuni casi registrati in giapponese ("On", "Black swan", "Make it right" e "Dionysus", "Boy with luv"). Il disco sarà disponibile in varie versioni. Ecco tutti i dettagli:

Limited Edition A (CD + Blu-ray)

Luxurious sleeve case / 32-page booklet / digipak / 1 sticker sheet / 1 square photo card (for world except Japan / same design as in other editions)

Disc 1: CD (same content as in Limited Editions B/C/D and Standard Edition)

1. INTRO : Calling

2. Stay Gold

3. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

4. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

5. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

6. IDOL -Japanese ver.-

7. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

8. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-

9. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

10. ON -Japanese ver.-

11. Lights

12. Your eyes tell

13. OUTRO : The Journey



Disc 2: Blu-ray

Stay Gold (Music Video)

ON (Music Video)

Black Swan (Music Video)

Lights (Music Video)

IDOL (Music Video)

Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.- (Music Video)

FAKE LOVE (Music Video)

Stay Gold Making of Music Video

Making of Jacket Photos





