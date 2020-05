Skin racconta la sua vita nel libro "Takes Blood And Guts"

View this post on Instagram

NEWS FLASH!!! *****My book ‘It Takes Blood And Guts’ will be out September 24th! Published by @simonandschuster and written by @lucyobrien61 and Myself! Is available for pre-order at Waterstones and Amazon A limited number of SIGNED special editions are available from @waterstones at the link on @officialskunkanansie pages, pop over and sign up! . #Skin #SkunkAnansie #ItTakesBloodAndGuts #Autobiography #simon&schuster #lucyobrien