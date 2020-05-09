Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 09/05/2020

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr e Elton John omaggiano Little Richard

Il leader dei Rolling Stones, l'ex Beatle e l'iconica rockstar britannica ricordano il "re del rock'n'roll", scomparso all'età di 87 anni.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr e Elton John omaggiano Little Richard

"Sono così rattristato dalla notizia della morte di Little Richard, è stata la mia più grande fonte di ispirazione nei primi anni dell'adolescenza e la sua musica ha oggi la stessa energia elettrica e grezza di quando cominciavo a muovere i miei primi passi nel mondo della musica a metà Anni '50. Quando eravamo in tournée con lui, osservavo le sue mosse ogni sera e imparavo da lui come intrattenere e coinvolgere il pubblico. Lui era sempre generoso e mi dava molti consigli. Ho dato un contributo importante alla popular music. Mi mancherai, Richard, che Dio ti benedica": con queste parole Mick Jagger ha voluto ricordare, attraverso un post pubblicato sul suo account Instagram ufficiale (una foto del compianto "re del rock'n'roll", scomparso all'età di 87 anni), Little Richard. Omaggi anche da Keith Richards e poi Ringo Starr e Elton John, due artisti che - in modi diversi: il primo, con i Beatles - hanno raccolto l'eredità del cantante.

"Che Dio benedica Little Richard, uno dei miei eroi musicali. Pace e amore a tutta la sua famiglia", ha scritto in un tweet l'ex batterista del quartetto di Liverpool. Elton John ha invece ricordato la sua collaborazione con Richard per l'album "Duets" del 1993: "Lui era timido e divertente e io ero decisamente nervoso. La canzone che registrammo insieme, 'The power', è una delle mie preferite. La suonammo insieme a Beverly Hilton e in quell'istante credetti di morire e andare in paradiso".

Caricamento video in corso Link
Tra le star del rock, del pop e del rap che hanno omaggiato sui social Little Richard anche i Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop, Jimmy Page e Patti Smith.

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Beatles Elton John Little Richard Mick Jagger Morte di Little Richard Ringo Starr
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Giradischi Miric Vintage, disco girevole Bluetooth con 2 altoparlanti integrati, design valigetta, dimensioni portatili, 3 tempi, per piastre sonore da 7/10/12 pollici, regalo di Natale
77,30 €
Strumenti musicali
Acquistalo su Amazon!

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.