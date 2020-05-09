Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr e Elton John omaggiano Little Richard
Il leader dei Rolling Stones, l'ex Beatle e l'iconica rockstar britannica ricordano il "re del rock'n'roll", scomparso all'età di 87 anni.
"Sono così rattristato dalla notizia della morte di Little Richard, è stata la mia più grande fonte di ispirazione nei primi anni dell'adolescenza e la sua musica ha oggi la stessa energia elettrica e grezza di quando cominciavo a muovere i miei primi passi nel mondo della musica a metà Anni '50. Quando eravamo in tournée con lui, osservavo le sue mosse ogni sera e imparavo da lui come intrattenere e coinvolgere il pubblico. Lui era sempre generoso e mi dava molti consigli. Ho dato un contributo importante alla popular music. Mi mancherai, Richard, che Dio ti benedica": con queste parole Mick Jagger ha voluto ricordare, attraverso un post pubblicato sul suo account Instagram ufficiale (una foto del compianto "re del rock'n'roll", scomparso all'età di 87 anni), Little Richard. Omaggi anche da Keith Richards e poi Ringo Starr e Elton John, due artisti che - in modi diversi: il primo, con i Beatles - hanno raccolto l'eredità del cantante.
I’m so saddened to hear about the passing of Little Richard, he was the biggest inspiration of my early teens and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50’s. When we were on tour with him I would watch his moves every night and learn from him how to entertain and involve the audience and he was always so generous with advice to me. He contributed so much to popular music. I will miss you Richard, God bless.
So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020
God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020
The track we recorded “The Power” is a favourite in my catalogue. We also played live at the Beverly Hilton and I felt like I’d died and gone to heaven.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 9, 2020
He influenced so many and is irreplaceable. A true legend, icon and a force of nature. #RIP Little Richard
Love, Elton x