Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 8 maggio 2020
Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali
Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l'industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.
Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 8 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto...
070 Shake - Modus Vivendi (2xLP) [Good Music]
13 Cats - 13 Tracks [Rockabilly]
2Cellos - Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
Aesmah - Walking Off The Horizon [Apostasy Records]
Algara - Enamorados Del Control Total [La Vida Es Un Mus]
Alternative Particle Choir - Black Hole Diaries [Twenty One Eighty]
American Aquarium - Lamentations [New West Records]
Anne Clark - Unstill Life [Flying Dolphin Admin]
Arutani - Memories Of Something New [Laut & Luise]
Askvader - Askvader [Sign Records]
Attacca Quartet - Attacca Quartet [Nonesuch]
Austra - Hirudin [Domino]
Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times [Steamhammer]
B-Sydes - Self-Sabotage [Aaahh!!! Real Records]
Bec - Lost In Change [Second State Audio]
Big Sugar - Eternity Now [Bread & Butter]
Black Nail Cabaret - Gods Verging On Sanity [Dependent]
Blind Channel - Blood Brothers [Rough Trade / Out Of Line]
Booker Ervin - Cracklin [Down At Dawn]
Boombaptist - Boom Shakalaka [Insect Records]
Brant Bjork - Brant Bjork [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brian Wright / The Sneakups - Lapse Of Luxury [Cafe Rooster Records]
Bridget Kearney / Benjamin Lazar Davis - Still Flying [Verve Forecast]
Bronco - Bronco: La Serie [Promotodo Mexico]
Bruno Nicolai - Espressioni [Loneos Editions]
Bunny Clarke - Be Thankful [Roots Vibration]
Buscabulla - Regresa [Domino Recording Co.]
Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]
Cathedral - Freak Winter [Rise Above Limited]
Cathedral - Return To The Forest [Rise Above Limited]
Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Chelsea Williams - Beautiful And Strange [Blue Elan]
Chicano Batman - Invisible People [Ato]
Chillamundo - Paper Airplane [Singing Hearts Arts]
Chris Poland - Return To Metalopolis [Combat]
Circle Of Salt - Suffer The Cold [Avantgarde Music]
Cocktail Party Effect - Cocktail Party Effect [Tectonic]
Crippled Black Phoenix - We Shall See Victory: Live In Berlin 2012 [Kscope Import]
Cro-Mags - Don't Give In [Mission Two Entertainment]
Cro-Mags - From The Grave [Mission Two Entertainment]
Curtis Stigers - Gentleman [Emarcy]
D.a.r.f.d.h.s. - Forintelsen & Doden [Opal Tapes]
Dark Morph - Dark Morph II [Pomperipossa]
Dc Salas - The Complicated Art Of Dreaming [Live Robert Johnson]
Dedy Dread / Olivia Ruff - Don't Wanna Wake Up [Four Flies Records]
Dennis Herrold - Mystery Of Dennis Herrold [Bear Family]
Discharge - Apocalypse Now [Cleopatra]