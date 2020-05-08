Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 8 maggio 2020

L'ELENCO DI TUTTI I DISCHI SU VINILE CHE ESCONO OGGI - DALLA A ALLA Z - E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l'industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 8 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto...

070 Shake - Modus Vivendi (2xLP) [Good Music]

13 Cats - 13 Tracks [Rockabilly]

2Cellos - Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

Aesmah - Walking Off The Horizon [Apostasy Records]

Algara - Enamorados Del Control Total [La Vida Es Un Mus]

Alternative Particle Choir - Black Hole Diaries [Twenty One Eighty]

American Aquarium - Lamentations [New West Records]

Anne Clark - Unstill Life [Flying Dolphin Admin]

Arutani - Memories Of Something New [Laut & Luise]

Askvader - Askvader [Sign Records]

Attacca Quartet - Attacca Quartet [Nonesuch]

Austra - Hirudin [Domino]

Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times [Steamhammer]

B-Sydes - Self-Sabotage [Aaahh!!! Real Records]

Bec - Lost In Change [Second State Audio]

Big Sugar - Eternity Now [Bread & Butter]

Black Nail Cabaret - Gods Verging On Sanity [Dependent]

Blind Channel - Blood Brothers [Rough Trade / Out Of Line]

Booker Ervin - Cracklin [Down At Dawn]

Boombaptist - Boom Shakalaka [Insect Records]

Brant Bjork - Brant Bjork [Heavy Psych Sounds]

Brian Wright / The Sneakups - Lapse Of Luxury [Cafe Rooster Records]

Bridget Kearney / Benjamin Lazar Davis - Still Flying [Verve Forecast]

Bronco - Bronco: La Serie [Promotodo Mexico]

Bruno Nicolai - Espressioni [Loneos Editions]

Bunny Clarke - Be Thankful [Roots Vibration]

Buscabulla - Regresa [Domino Recording Co.]

Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]

Cathedral - Freak Winter [Rise Above Limited]

Cathedral - Return To The Forest [Rise Above Limited]

Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]

Chelsea Williams - Beautiful And Strange [Blue Elan]

Chicano Batman - Invisible People [Ato]

Chillamundo - Paper Airplane [Singing Hearts Arts]

Chris Poland - Return To Metalopolis [Combat]

Circle Of Salt - Suffer The Cold [Avantgarde Music]

Cocktail Party Effect - Cocktail Party Effect [Tectonic]

Crippled Black Phoenix - We Shall See Victory: Live In Berlin 2012 [Kscope Import]

Cro-Mags - Don't Give In [Mission Two Entertainment]

Cro-Mags - From The Grave [Mission Two Entertainment]

Curtis Stigers - Gentleman [Emarcy]

D.a.r.f.d.h.s. - Forintelsen & Doden [Opal Tapes]

Dark Morph - Dark Morph II [Pomperipossa]

Dc Salas - The Complicated Art Of Dreaming [Live Robert Johnson]

Dedy Dread / Olivia Ruff - Don't Wanna Wake Up [Four Flies Records]

Dennis Herrold - Mystery Of Dennis Herrold [Bear Family]

Discharge - Apocalypse Now [Cleopatra]

