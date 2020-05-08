Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 08/05/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 8 maggio 2020

Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali

Le uscite su vinile pi&ugrave; intriganti di venerd&igrave; 8 maggio 2020

L'ELENCO DI TUTTI I DISCHI SU VINILE CHE ESCONO OGGI - DALLA A ALLA Z - E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l'industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 8 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto...

070 Shake - Modus Vivendi (2xLP) [Good Music]
13 Cats - 13 Tracks [Rockabilly]
2Cellos - Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
Aesmah - Walking Off The Horizon [Apostasy Records]
Algara - Enamorados Del Control Total [La Vida Es Un Mus]
Alternative Particle Choir - Black Hole Diaries [Twenty One Eighty]
American Aquarium - Lamentations [New West Records]
Anne Clark - Unstill Life [Flying Dolphin Admin]
Arutani - Memories Of Something New [Laut & Luise]
Askvader - Askvader [Sign Records]
Attacca Quartet - Attacca Quartet [Nonesuch]
Austra - Hirudin [Domino]
Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times [Steamhammer]
B-Sydes - Self-Sabotage [Aaahh!!! Real Records]
Bec - Lost In Change [Second State Audio]
Big Sugar - Eternity Now [Bread & Butter]
Black Nail Cabaret - Gods Verging On Sanity [Dependent]
Blind Channel - Blood Brothers [Rough Trade / Out Of Line]
Booker Ervin - Cracklin [Down At Dawn]
Boombaptist - Boom Shakalaka [Insect Records]
Brant Bjork - Brant Bjork [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brant Bjork - Brant Bjork [Heavy Psych Sounds]
Brian Wright / The Sneakups - Lapse Of Luxury [Cafe Rooster Records]
Bridget Kearney / Benjamin Lazar Davis - Still Flying [Verve Forecast]
Bronco - Bronco: La Serie [Promotodo Mexico]
Bruno Nicolai - Espressioni [Loneos Editions]
Bunny Clarke - Be Thankful [Roots Vibration]
Buscabulla - Regresa [Domino Recording Co.]
Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]
Cathedral - Freak Winter [Rise Above Limited]
Cathedral - Return To The Forest [Rise Above Limited]
Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Chelsea Williams - Beautiful And Strange [Blue Elan]
Chicano Batman - Invisible People [Ato]
Chillamundo - Paper Airplane [Singing Hearts Arts]
Chris Poland - Return To Metalopolis [Combat]
Circle Of Salt - Suffer The Cold [Avantgarde Music]
Cocktail Party Effect - Cocktail Party Effect [Tectonic]
Crippled Black Phoenix - We Shall See Victory: Live In Berlin 2012 [Kscope Import]
Cro-Mags - Don't Give In [Mission Two Entertainment]
Cro-Mags - From The Grave [Mission Two Entertainment]
Curtis Stigers - Gentleman [Emarcy]
D.a.r.f.d.h.s. - Forintelsen & Doden [Opal Tapes]
Dark Morph - Dark Morph II [Pomperipossa]
Dc Salas - The Complicated Art Of Dreaming [Live Robert Johnson]
Dedy Dread / Olivia Ruff - Don't Wanna Wake Up [Four Flies Records]
Dennis Herrold - Mystery Of Dennis Herrold [Bear Family]
Discharge - Apocalypse Now [Cleopatra]

