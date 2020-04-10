Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 10 aprile 2020

L'ELENCO COMPLETO DELLE USCITE SU VINILE DI VENERDI' 10 APRILE E' SU SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 3 aprile 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2 Mello – Memories Of Tokyo-To [Ship To Shore]

3Phaz – Three Phase [100Copies]

Acid Mothers Temple – Reverse Of Rebirth Reprise [Nod And Smile Records]

Adam Franklin – Drones & Clones: 10 Songs No Words [Glass Modern]

African Connection – Queens & Kings [Sounds Subterrania]

All The Bright Lights – All The Bright Lights [Old Bear Rec Reissue]

Almanac – Rush Of Death [Massacre]

Amina Figarova – Persistence [Amfi Records]

Amos – Imperator Of Pop [Sounds Subterrania]

Amy Birks – All That I Am & All That I Was [Ms Amy Birks]

Animen – Same Sun/Different Light [Two Gentlemen]

Apokryphon – Subterra [Avantgarde Music]

Archie Shepp – Tradition [Alternative Fox]

Architects – Here & Now [Dead Serious]

Ásgeir – Afterglow [One Little Indian Us]

Askvader – Askvader [Sign Records]

Aslaug – Aslaug [V2 Records Benelux]

Ataraxie – Resignes [Xenokorp]

Ayreon – Electric Castle Live And Other Tales [Music Theories]

Bad Spell – Don’t Go Out Tonight [Midnight Cruiser Records]

Badd Kharma – On Fire [Rock Of Angels]

Banco De Gaia – 9Th Of Nine Hearts [Disco Gecko Recordings]

Band À Part – Templos Y Neones [Elefant Spain]

Basil Kirchin – Everyday Madness [Trunk]

Bathtubs Over Broadway / O.S.T. – Bathtubs Over Broadway [Mondo]

Batu & Lurka – Curved / Bambounou Remix [Fringe White]

Beat City Tubeworks – I Just Cannot Believe It’s The Incredible… [Sign Records]

Beat City Tubeworks – Top Rock [Sign Records]

Becker & Mukai – Time Very Near [Sas Recordings]

Beggar – Compelled To Repeat [Apf Records]

Behexen – Rituale Satanum [Debemur Morti Productions]

Behexen – Nightside Emanations [Debemur Morti Productions]

Behexen – My Soul For His Glory [Debemur Morti Productions]

Behexen – The Poisonous Path [Debemur Morti Productions]

Benighted – Obscene Repressed [Season Of Mist]

Bibi Ahmed – Adghah [Sounds Subterrania]

Black Bone Nation – Born To Rock [Painted Bass Records]

Black Mercy – For The Man That Has Everything Ep [Insect Records]

Black Snake Moan – Phantasmagoria [Teen Sound]

Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues / She Belongs To Me [Sony Japan]

Bradipos Iv – Surf Session [Teen Sound]

Brant Bjork And The Bros – Punk Rock Guilt [Heavy Psych Sounds]

Brant Bjork And The Bros – Gods & Goddesses [Heavy Psych Sounds]

Brian Tyler – Rambo: Last Blood [Enjoy The Ride]

Broken Bones – Dem Bones [Jungle Records]

Bruxa Maria – The Maddening [Hominid Sounds]

Bury Tomorrow – Cannibal [Sin / Mfn]

Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]

Buttertones – Jazzhound [Innovative Leisure]

Calligram – The Eye Is The First Circle [Prosthetic]

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal: Part 1 [Guidance]

Camarao Orkestra – Nacao Africa [Favorite Recordings]

Candra Darusman – Detik Waktu: Artistic Journey Of Candra Darusman [Hitman Manis]

Carly Paradis – Nothing Is Something [Muted Piano]

Casual Nun – Resort For Dead Desires [Hominid Sounds]

Catholic Action – Celebrated By Strangers [Modern Sky]

Cb3 – Aeons [Sign Records]

Charger – Watch Your Back/Stay Down [Pirates Press Records]

Charmpit – Cause A Stir [Specialist Subject]

Chrome Castle – S/T [Midnight Cruiser Records]

Cigarettes After Sex – Cry Deluxe [Partisan Records]

