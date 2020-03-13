Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 13 marzo 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 13 marzo 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

2Shy – Night Conclusion [Dom Trojga]

44Th Move – Broken / Dan Shake Remix [Black Acre]

A – Hi-Fi Serious [London Records]

Abba – Live At Wembley Arena [Capitol]

Accept – Objection Overruled [Music On Vinyl]

Aethyrick – Gnosis [The Sinister Flame]

Afterbirth – Four Dimensional Flesh [Unique Leader (Orch)]

Afu-Ra – Urban Chemistry [X-Ray Productions]

Al Di Meola – Across The Universe [Earmusic]

Alessandro Alessandroni – Afro Discoteca [Four Flies Records]

Alice Cooper – Classicks [Music On Vinyl]

Altered Tapes – Cherchez / Cherchez Le B-Boy [Heat Rock Records]

Alternative Particle Choir – Black Hole Diaries [Twenty One Eighty]

Alvin Gibbs – Your Disobedient Servant [Cleopatra]

Analytica – Analytica [Ice Machine]

Andrew Weatherall – Unknown Plunderer / End Times Sound [Byrd Out]

Anna Wise – As If It Were Forever [Anna Wise]

Anton Klint – Gitts [Internasjonal]

Arat Kilo / Mamani Keita / Mike Ladd – Vision Of Selam [Accords Croises]

Aronious – Perspicacity [The Artisan Era]

Art Taylor – A.t.’s Delight [Blue Note]

Askvader – Askvader [Sign Records]

Auroro Borealo / I Capelli Lunghi Dietro – Implacabile [Master Music]

Ayla Brook & Sound Men – Desolation Sounds [Fallen Tree Records]

Ayyuka – Somestr [Shalgam Records]

Baby Chaos – Ape Confronts Cosmos [Three Hands Records]

Bananagun – Out Of Reach [Full Time Hobby]

Bawrut – Turbo [Life & Death]

Beat City Tubeworks – I Just Cannot Believe It’s The Incredible… [The Sign Records]

Beat City Tubeworks – Top Rock [The Sign Records]

Benjamin Frohlich – Amiata Remixes 2 [Permanent Vacation]

Benjamin Milz – Orkl 0114 Series 02 [Die Orakel]

Biesmans – Electric Love [Watergate Records]

Big Sad – Send Help [Rad Girlfriend]

Bill Evans – Smile With Your Heart: The Best Of Bill Evans On Resonance [Resonance Records]

Billie And Lester – Studio Recordings Vol. 1 [Naked Lunch]

Billy Childish – All My Feelings Denied [Damaged Goods]

Billy Talent – Billy Talent III [Music On Vinyl]

Birthh – Whoa [Carosello Italy]

Bitter Springs – The Odd Shower [Tiny Global Prods]

Black Tape For A Blue Girl – Ashes In The Brittle Air [Projekt Records]

Blinders – Live At The Ritz [Modern Sky]

Bluestaeb S. Fidelity Underground Canopy – Blustaeb & S.fidelity Present Underground Canopy [Menace]

Bob Destiny – Wang Dang/Mahna [Pharaway Sounds]

Body Count – Carnivore [Century Media Int’l]

Bone Church – Acid Communion [Ripple Music]

Brian Blade – Brian Blade Fellowship [Blue Note]

Brion Starr – Rope Memories [Taxi Gauche Records]

Brownout – Berlin Sessions [Fat Beats]

Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]

C.m. Talkington – Not Exactly Nashville [Birs Recordings]

Caitlyn Smith – Supernova [Monument Records]

Calhau – Tau Tau [Discrepant]

Callas / Lee Ranaldo – Trouble & Desire [Dirty Water]

Callisto – Callisto / Guidance Is: Part 3 [Guidance]

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal: Part 2 [Guidance]

Carla Geneve – Dot Dash [Dot Dash]

Cb3 – Aeons [The Sign Records]

Chapterhouse – Whirlpool [Music On Vinyl]

Chef’s Special – Unfold [Caroline]

Chief Tail – Chief Tail [Reptilian]

Christopher Sky – What It Is, It Isn’t [Aagoo Records Af]

Chrome Castle – Chrome Castle [Midnight Cruiser Rec]

Chubby & Gang – Speed Kills [Static Shock Records]

Circa Waves – Sad Happy [Prolifica]

Circles Around The Sun – Circles Around The Sun [The Royal Potato Family]

Claude Vonstroke – Freaks & Beaks [Dirtybird]

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Devil Is Back [Rustblade]

Cocorosie – Put The Shine On [Marathon Artists]

Cocorosie – Put The Shine On [Marathon Artists]

