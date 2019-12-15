Clash: guarda le immagini della reunion a Londra

View this post on Instagram

On the 40th anniversary of the release of London Calling, Paul Simonon does a Q&A after the screening of “The Clash - Westway to the World” at BFI Southbank. Other members of The Clash royalty on stage with him : Don Letts, Mick Jones, Johnny Green. . . Merci @francis.taryep pour les photos! . . #theclash #londoncalling #londoncalling40 #westwaytotheworld #donletts #paulsimonon #mickjones #bfisouthbank #documentary #qanda #london #legends