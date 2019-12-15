Clash: guarda le immagini della reunion a Londra
I tre componenti ancora in vita della leggendaria rock band di nuovo sul palco, insieme: ecco cosa è successo a Londra.
È successo davvero: a distanza di anni, ieri i tre componenti dei Clash ancora in vita sono tornati insieme sul palco. Non per suonare, però: Mick Jones, Paul Simonon e Nicky Headon si sono ritrovati per omaggiare l'album-simbolo della discografia della band, "London calling", in occasione del quarantesimo anniversario della pubblicazione (caduto proprio ieri, 14 dicembre).
La "reunion" - chiamiamola così - è stata ospitata dal BFI Southbank, principale cinema di repertorio di Londra, dove - come anticipato da Rockol - proprio ieri è stato proiettato "Westway to the World", il film-documentario che Don Letts nel 2000 dedicò ai Clash.
Dopo la proiezione del film, Jones, Simonon e Headon sono saliti sul palco: con loro, oltre a Don Letts, anche Johnny Green, che fu il road manager dei Clash fra il 1977 e il 1980 (e raccontò la sua esperienza insieme alla band di "Should I stay our should I go" nel libro "A riot of our own - Night and day with the Clash"). Insieme hanno ripercorso le tappe principali della carriera del gruppo, idealmente sorvegliati dal fantasma di Joe Strummer, stroncato da un infarto diciassette anni fa.
The Clash interview: (interviewer), Don Letts, Paul Simonon, Johnny Green, Mick Jones.
Mick Jones at the BFI. Clash Night.
On the 40th anniversary of the release of London Calling, Paul Simonon does a Q&A after the screening of "The Clash - Westway to the World" at BFI Southbank. Other members of The Clash royalty on stage with him : Don Letts, Mick Jones, Johnny Green.
