Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 15/12/2019

Clash: guarda le immagini della reunion a Londra

I tre componenti ancora in vita della leggendaria rock band di nuovo sul palco, insieme: ecco cosa è successo a Londra.

Clash: guarda le immagini della reunion a Londra

È successo davvero: a distanza di anni, ieri i tre componenti dei Clash ancora in vita sono tornati insieme sul palco. Non per suonare, però: Mick Jones, Paul Simonon e Nicky Headon si sono ritrovati per omaggiare l'album-simbolo della discografia della band, "London calling", in occasione del quarantesimo anniversario della pubblicazione (caduto proprio ieri, 14 dicembre).

La "reunion" - chiamiamola così - è stata ospitata dal BFI Southbank, principale cinema di repertorio di Londra, dove - come anticipato da Rockol - proprio ieri è stato proiettato "Westway to the World", il film-documentario che Don Letts nel 2000 dedicò ai Clash.

Dopo la proiezione del film, Jones, Simonon e Headon sono saliti sul palco: con loro, oltre a Don Letts, anche Johnny Green, che fu il road manager dei Clash fra il 1977 e il 1980 (e raccontò la sua esperienza insieme alla band di "Should I stay our should I go" nel libro "A riot of our own - Night and day with the Clash"). Insieme hanno ripercorso le tappe principali della carriera del gruppo, idealmente sorvegliati dal fantasma di Joe Strummer, stroncato da un infarto diciassette anni fa.

View this post on Instagram

Mick Jones at the BFI. Clash Night.

A post shared by Robert Chandler (@spaceagefilms) on

Per i fan, l'evento ha rappresentato anche un'occasione per stringere la mano ai tre componenti storici dei Clash e farsi autografare libri e vinili.

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Clash Clash, 40 anni di 'London Calling' Joe Strummer Mick Jones Paul Simonon
© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Who's Who di redazione Vinyl Ooops, they did it again. La premiata ditta The Who, ormai da anni ridotta al solo fantastico duo Daltrey/Townshend, sforna un nuovo disco. Si tratta di undici tracce scritte...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.