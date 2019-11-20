Grammy Awards 2020, le nomination: tutti gli occhi su Billie Eilish
La popstar ha ottenuto nomination nelle categorie principali. E c'è anche Andrea Bocelli, che proverà a portarsi a casa una statuetta.
Sono state rese note tutte le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2020, la cui cerimonia di consegna si svolgerà il prossimo 26 gennaio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles. Inutile dirlo: Billie Eilish ha fatto incetta di nomination, ottenendo candidature in tutte le categorie nelle quali poteva effettivamente gareggiare. Il suo album d'esordio "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" (trainato dai singol "Bury a friend", "Wish you were gay" e "Bad guy"), d'altronde, è stato accolto con grande entusiasmo in tutto il mondo tanto dal pubblico quanto dagli addetti ai lavori, e ha permesso alla giovane popstar di conquistare anche giganti del rock come Dave Grohl. C'è anche un po' d'Italia, tra le nomination: il nostro Andrea Bocelli ha ottenuto infatti una candidatura nella categoria "Best traditional pop vocal album" con il suo "Sì".
Billie Eilish corre nelle categorie principali: "Record of the year", "Song of the year" e "Best pop solo performance" con "Bad guy", "Album of the Year" e "Best pop vocal album" con "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?", e "Best new artist" (lì dovrà vedersela con Lil Nas X, Lizzo e Rosalía) come miglior artista emergente. Inoltre, il suo album è candidato anche nella categoria "Best engineered album, non-classical" e suo fratello Finneas O'Connell, che ha lavorato insieme a lei al disco, corre nella categoria "Producer of the year, non-classical".
Bene Beyoncé, candidata con "Spirit" nella categoria "Best pop solo performance" e "Best song written for visual media", con "The lion King: the gift" in quella "Best pop vocal album" e con "Homecoming" nella categoria "Best music film". Soddisfazioni anche per Lizzo, la cantante di "Juice", che ha ottenuto nomination in sette categorie.
CATEGORIE GENERALI:
Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
- HEY, MA
Bon Iver
BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
- BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
- 7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
- HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
- TALK
Khalid
Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
- OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
- TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
- SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers
Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.
- I,I
Bon Iver
Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
- NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!
Lana Del Rey
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer
- THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
- I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
- 7
Lil Nas X
Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
- CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
- FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- LOVER
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
- BLACK PUMAS
- BILLIE EILISH
- LIL NAS X
- LIZZO
- MAGGIE ROGERS
- ROSALÍA
- TANK AND THE BANGAS
- YOLA
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- SPIRIT
Beyoncé
- BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
- 7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
- TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
- YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- BOYFRIEND
Ariana Grande & Social House
- SUCKER
Jonas Brothers
- OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
- SEÑORITA
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
- SÌ
Andrea Bocelli
- LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
Michael Bublé
- LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
John Legend
- WALLS
Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.
- THE LION KING: THE GIFT
Beyoncé
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
- THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
- NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
Ed Sheeran
- LOVER
Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
- LINKED
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
- GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
- PIECE OF YOUR HEART
Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
- UNDERWATER
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
- MIDNIGHT HOUR
Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
- LP5
Apparat
- NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers
- HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
Flume
- SOLACE
RÜFÜS DU SOL
- WEATHER
Tycho
ROCK:
Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- PRETTY WASTE
Bones UK
- THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
- HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard
- WOMAN
Karen O & Danger Mouse
- TOO BAD
Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
- ASTOROLUS - THE GREAT OCTOPUS
Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
- HUMANICIDE
Death Angel
- BOW DOWN
I Prevail
- UNLEASHED
Killswitch Engage
- 7EMPEST
Tool
Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- FEAR INOCULUM
Tool, songwriters (Tool)
- GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
- HARMONY HALL
Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
- AMO
Bring Me The Horizon
- SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant
- IN THE END
The Cranberries
- TRAUMA
I Prevail
- FERAL ROOTS
Rival Sons
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
- U.F.O.F.
Big Thief
- ASSUME FORM
James Blake
- I,I
Bon Iver
- FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
- ANIMA
Thom Yorke
R&B
Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
- LOVE AGAIN
Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- COULD'VE BEEN
H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
- ROLL SOME MO
Lucky Daye
- COME HOME
Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
- TIME TODAY
BJ The Chicago Kid
- STEADY LOVE
India.Arie
- JEROME
Lizzo
- REAL GAMES
Lucky Daye
- BUILT FOR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- COULD'VE BEEN
Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- LOOK AT ME NOW
Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
- NO GUIDANCE
Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
- ROLL SOME MO
David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
- APOLLO XXI
Steve Lacy
- CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
- OVERLOAD
Georgia Anne Muldrow
- SATURN
NAO
- BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
- 1123
BJ The Chicago Kid
- PAINTED
Lucky Daye
- ELLA MAI
Ella Mai
- PAUL
PJ Morton
- VENTURA
Anderson .Paak
RAP
Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
- MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole
- SUGE
DaBaby
- DOWN BAD
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
- RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- CLOUT
Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
- HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
- DRIP TOO HARD
Lil Baby & Gunna
- PANINI
Lil Nas X
- BALLIN
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
- THE LONDON
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- BAD IDEA
Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
- GOLD ROSES
Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
- A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
- RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
- SUGE
DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
- REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
Dreamville
- CHAMPIONSHIPS
Meek Mill
- I AM > I WAS
21 Savage
- IGOR
Tyler, The Creator
- THE LOST BOY
YBN Cordae