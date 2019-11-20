Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 20/11/2019

Grammy Awards 2020, le nomination: tutti gli occhi su Billie Eilish

La popstar ha ottenuto nomination nelle categorie principali. E c'è anche Andrea Bocelli, che proverà a portarsi a casa una statuetta.

Grammy Awards 2020, le nomination: tutti gli occhi su Billie Eilish

Sono state rese note tutte le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2020, la cui cerimonia di consegna si svolgerà il prossimo 26 gennaio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles. Inutile dirlo: Billie Eilish ha fatto incetta di nomination, ottenendo candidature in tutte le categorie nelle quali poteva effettivamente gareggiare. Il suo album d'esordio "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" (trainato dai singol "Bury a friend", "Wish you were gay" e "Bad guy"), d'altronde, è stato accolto con grande entusiasmo in tutto il mondo tanto dal pubblico quanto dagli addetti ai lavori, e ha permesso alla giovane popstar di conquistare anche giganti del rock come Dave Grohl. C'è anche un po' d'Italia, tra le nomination: il nostro Andrea Bocelli ha ottenuto infatti una candidatura nella categoria "Best traditional pop vocal album" con il suo "Sì".

Billie Eilish corre nelle categorie principali: "Record of the year", "Song of the year" e "Best pop solo performance" con "Bad guy", "Album of the Year" e "Best pop vocal album" con "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?", e "Best new artist" (lì dovrà vedersela con Lil Nas X, Lizzo e Rosalía) come miglior artista emergente. Inoltre, il suo album è candidato anche nella categoria "Best engineered album, non-classical" e suo fratello Finneas O'Connell, che ha lavorato insieme a lei al disco, corre nella categoria "Producer of the year, non-classical".

Bene Beyoncé, candidata con "Spirit" nella categoria "Best pop solo performance" e "Best song written for visual media", con "The lion King: the gift" in quella "Best pop vocal album" e con "Homecoming" nella categoria "Best music film". Soddisfazioni anche per Lizzo, la cantante di "Juice", che ha ottenuto nomination in sette categorie.

CATEGORIE GENERALI:

Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

  • HEY, MA
    Bon Iver
    BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
     
  • BAD GUY
    Billie Eilish
    Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
     
  • 7 RINGS
    Ariana Grande
    Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
    Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
    Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
    Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
     
  • HARD PLACE
    H.E.R.
    Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
     
  • TALK
    Khalid
    Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
     
  • OLD TOWN ROAD
    Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
    Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
     
  • TRUTH HURTS
    Lizzo
    Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
     
  • SUNFLOWER
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers

Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

  • I,I
    Bon Iver
    Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
     
  • NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!
    Lana Del Rey
    Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
     
  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
    Billie Eilish
    Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer
     
  • THANK U, NEXT
    Ariana Grande
    Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
     
  • I USED TO KNOW HER
    H.E.R.
    David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
     
  • 7
    Lil Nas X
    Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
     
  • CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
    Lizzo
    Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
     
  • FATHER OF THE BRIDE
    Vampire Weekend
    Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
    Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
     
  • BAD GUY
    Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
     
  • BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
    Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
     
  • HARD PLACE
    Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
     
  • LOVER
    Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
     
  • NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
    Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
     
  • SOMEONE YOU LOVED
    Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
     
  • TRUTH HURTS
    Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

  • BLACK PUMAS
     
  • BILLIE EILISH
     
  • LIL NAS X
     
  • LIZZO
     
  • MAGGIE ROGERS
     
  • ROSALÍA
     
  • TANK AND THE BANGAS
     
  • YOLA


POP

Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

  • SPIRIT
    Beyoncé
     
  • BAD GUY
    Billie Eilish
     
  • 7 RINGS
    Ariana Grande
     
  • TRUTH HURTS
    Lizzo
     
  • YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
    Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

  • BOYFRIEND
    Ariana Grande & Social House
     
  • SUCKER
    Jonas Brothers
     
  • OLD TOWN ROAD
    Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
     
  • SUNFLOWER
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
     
  • SEÑORITA
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.


  • Andrea Bocelli
     
  • LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
    Michael Bublé
     
  • LOOK NOW
    Elvis Costello & The Imposters
     
  • A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
    John Legend
     
  • WALLS
    Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

  • THE LION KING: THE GIFT
    Beyoncé
     
  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
    Billie Eilish
     
  • THANK U, NEXT
    Ariana Grande
     
  • NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
    Ed Sheeran
     
  • LOVER
    Taylor Swift


DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

  • LINKED
    Bonobo
    Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
     
  • GOT TO KEEP ON
    The Chemical Brothers
    The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
     
  • PIECE OF YOUR HEART
    Meduza Featuring Goodboys
    Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
     
  • UNDERWATER
    RÜFÜS DU SOL
    Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
     
  • MIDNIGHT HOUR
    Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
    Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

  • LP5
    Apparat
     
  • NO GEOGRAPHY
    The Chemical Brothers
     
  • HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
    Flume
     
  • SOLACE
    RÜFÜS DU SOL
     
  • WEATHER
    Tycho

 

ROCK:

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

  • PRETTY WASTE
    Bones UK
     
  • THIS LAND
    Gary Clark Jr.
     
  • HISTORY REPEATS
    Brittany Howard
     
  • WOMAN
    Karen O & Danger Mouse
     
  • TOO BAD
    Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

  • ASTOROLUS - THE GREAT OCTOPUS
    Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
     
  • HUMANICIDE
    Death Angel
     
  • BOW DOWN
    I Prevail
     
  • UNLEASHED
    Killswitch Engage
     
  • 7EMPEST
    Tool

Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • FEAR INOCULUM
    Tool, songwriters (Tool)
     
  • GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
    George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
     
  • HARMONY HALL
    Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
     
  • HISTORY REPEATS
    Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
     
  • THIS LAND
    Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

  • AMO
    Bring Me The Horizon
     
  • SOCIAL CUES
    Cage The Elephant
     
  • IN THE END
    The Cranberries
     
  • TRAUMA
    I Prevail
     
  • FERAL ROOTS
    Rival Sons


ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.

  • U.F.O.F.
    Big Thief
     
  • ASSUME FORM
    James Blake
     
  • I,I
    Bon Iver
     
  • FATHER OF THE BRIDE
    Vampire Weekend
     
  • ANIMA
    Thom Yorke


R&B

Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

  • LOVE AGAIN
    Daniel Caesar & Brandy
     
  • COULD'VE BEEN
    H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
     
  • EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
    Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
     
  • ROLL SOME MO
    Lucky Daye
     
  • COME HOME
    Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

  • TIME TODAY
    BJ The Chicago Kid
     
  • STEADY LOVE
    India.Arie
     
  • JEROME
    Lizzo
     
  • REAL GAMES
    Lucky Daye
     
  • BUILT FOR LOVE
    PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • COULD'VE BEEN
    Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
     
  • LOOK AT ME NOW
    Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
     
  • NO GUIDANCE
    Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
     
  • ROLL SOME MO
    David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
     
  • SAY SO
    PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

  • APOLLO XXI
    Steve Lacy
     
  • CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
    Lizzo
     
  • OVERLOAD
    Georgia Anne Muldrow
     
  • SATURN
    NAO
     
  • BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
    Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

  • 1123
    BJ The Chicago Kid
     
  • PAINTED
    Lucky Daye
     
  • ELLA MAI
    Ella Mai
     
  • PAUL
    PJ Morton
     
  • VENTURA
    Anderson .Paak


RAP

Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

  • MIDDLE CHILD
    J. Cole
     
  • SUGE
    DaBaby
     
  • DOWN BAD
    Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
     
  • RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
    Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
     
  • CLOUT
    Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

  • HIGHER
    DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
     
  • DRIP TOO HARD
    Lil Baby & Gunna
     
  • PANINI
    Lil Nas X
     
  • BALLIN
    Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
     
  • THE LONDON
    Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • BAD IDEA
    Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
     
  • GOLD ROSES
    Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
     
  • A LOT
    Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
     
  • RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
    Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
     
  • SUGE
    DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

  • REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
    Dreamville
     
  • CHAMPIONSHIPS
    Meek Mill
     
  • I AM > I WAS
    21 Savage
     
  • IGOR
    Tyler, The Creator
     
  • THE LOST BOY
    YBN Cordae
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Andrea Bocelli Billie Eilish Grammy Awards Grammy Awards 2020 Lizzo
© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.