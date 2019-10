Brian May: "Ginger Baker è legato alla storia dei Queen"

View this post on Instagram

RIP Ginger Baker - who thrilled us all with his massively innovative drumming in CREAM. When I advertised on my (Imperial) College notice board for a drummer to form a group with (1969, I think), I put “‘Wanted : a drummer who can play like Keith Moon, Mitch Mitchell and GINGER BAKER .... “ Guess who replied ?? A certain Mr Taylor. And he could ! So you could say Ginger Baker is inextricably woven into our history, as well conquering the world with CREAM, and his other projects. 💥💥💥💥 SWIPE for the second bit. RIP Ginger - Bri