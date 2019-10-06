Ginger Baker, gli omaggi del mondo della musica al batterista dei Cream
Paul McCartney, Flea, Steve Van Zandt e altri artisti ricordano Ginger Baker, il batterista dei Cream morto oggi all'età di 80 anni.
Nelle ore successive alla scomparsa del batterista dei Cream Ginger Baker, venuto a mancare oggi, 6 ottobre, a 80 ani, dopo essere stato ricoverato lo scorso 25 settembre, sono stati molti i grandi nomi del mondo della musica che hanno rivolto un pensiero a Peter Edward Baker, il musicista dal capello rosso che nel 1966 insieme ai sodali Eric Clapton e Jack Bruce dava vita ai Cream.
“Ginger Baker, grande batterista, un ragazzo selvaggio e amabile”, ha tweettato l’ex Fab Four Paul McCartney, aggiungendo qualche riga sulla volta in cui entrambi i musicisti hanno lavorato nello stesso studio, l’ARC Studio, nella capitale della Nigeria, mentre il polistrumentista di Liverpool stava registrando “Band on the Run” degli Wings. Ma ad affiorare sono stati anche gli omaggi di Jay Weinberg, Flea, Steve Van Zandt e tanti altri. Eccone alcuni:
Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2i— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 6, 2019
Thank you Ginger Baker.— Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) October 6, 2019
RIP the great Ginger Baker. The reason so many drummers wanted a double-bass drum. #GingerBaker pic.twitter.com/FXXWsxmsqo— Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) October 6, 2019
Ginger Baker, the creative drummer who played with Cream has passed away.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 6, 2019
Rest in peace Sir, I doubt we’ll see your likes again.
RIP Ginger Baker. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Begin with Cream’s Disraeli Gears. https://t.co/dObwjvWrva— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 6, 2019
The Bruce family would like to extend their sincere condolences to Ginger Baker’s family, friends and fans. Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular. RIP Ginger, one of the greatest drummers of all time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9Pl4Qecdp— Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) October 6, 2019
Rest Well To The Monster Rhythmatist #GingerBaker
Sad news hearing that Ginger Baker has died, I remember playing with him very early on in Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. He was a fiery but extremely talented and innovative drummer. pic.twitter.com/tZg3IGwP4Z— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 6, 2019
RIP Ginger Baker - who thrilled us all with his massively innovative drumming in CREAM. When I advertised on my (Imperial) College notice board for a drummer to form a group with, I put “‘Wanted : a drummer who can… https://t.co/FnDtbN91Sr— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 6, 2019
God bless Ginger Baker incredible musician wild And inventive. drummer Peace and love to his family 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🥦🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/jzAynDMEKy— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 6, 2019
