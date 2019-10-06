Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 06/10/2019

Ginger Baker, gli omaggi del mondo della musica al batterista dei Cream

Paul McCartney, Flea, Steve Van Zandt e altri artisti ricordano Ginger Baker, il batterista dei Cream morto oggi all'età di 80 anni.

Nelle ore successive alla scomparsa del batterista dei Cream Ginger Baker, venuto a mancare oggi, 6 ottobre, a 80 ani, dopo essere stato ricoverato lo scorso 25 settembre, sono stati molti i grandi nomi del mondo della musica che hanno rivolto un pensiero a Peter Edward Baker, il musicista dal capello rosso che nel 1966 insieme ai sodali Eric Clapton e Jack Bruce dava vita ai Cream.

“Ginger Baker, grande batterista, un ragazzo selvaggio e amabile”, ha tweettato l’ex Fab Four Paul McCartney, aggiungendo qualche riga sulla volta in cui entrambi i musicisti hanno lavorato nello stesso studio, l’ARC Studio, nella capitale della Nigeria, mentre il polistrumentista di Liverpool stava registrando “Band on the Run” degli Wings. Ma ad affiorare sono stati anche gli omaggi di Jay Weinberg, Flea, Steve Van Zandt e tanti altri. Eccone alcuni:

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

