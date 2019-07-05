Ed Sheeran, due nuove canzoni da ‘No.6 Collaborations Project'
Dopo “I Don’t Care” con Justin Bieber “Cross Me” con Chance the Rapper e PnB Rock, e "Beautiful people", una doppia nuova anticipazione dall'album in uscita la prossima settimana
Continuano le anticipazioni dal nuovo album di Ed Sheeran - questa volta sono ben due le canzoni che si possono ascoltare prima dell'arrivo di ‘No.6 Collaborations Project', in uscita il prossimo 12 luglio “Blow” con Chris Stapleton e Bruno Mars e “Best Part of Me” con YEBBA.
Nelle settimane scorse erano stati diffusi i singoli “I Don’t Care” con Justin Bieber e “Cross Me” con Chance the Rapper e PnB Rock e “Beautiful People” con Khalid. Ecco i due nuovi brani
Questa la scaletta e l'elenco completo degli ospiti
- Beautiful People feat. Khalid
- South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B
- Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock
- Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy
- Best Part of Me feat. Yebba
- I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber
- Antisocial with Travis Scott
- Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent
- Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus
- Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai
- Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave
- I Don’t Want Your Money feat. H.E.R
- 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex
- Blow with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton
Sheeran è attualmente in tour: nelle scorse settimane ha cantato in Italia a Firenze – qui la nostra recensione - a Roma – qui la nostra recensione - e a Milano.
