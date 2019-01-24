Alla cerimonia di premiazione dei 61° Grammy Awards, che si terrà il 10 febbraio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles con la conduzione di Alicia Keys, oltre ai già annunciati Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, l'organizzazione del prestigioso premio comunica che si aggiungono: Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R. e Red Hot Chili Peppers.

I Red Hot Chili Peppers suoneranno ai Grammy insieme al rapper Post Malone che è in lizza per aggiudicarsi quattro premi: Album of the Year (“Beerbongs and Bentleys”), Record of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance e Best Pop Solo Performance.