Uscirà il prossimo 16 novembre il primo disco postumo di Chris Cornell, il compianto frontman dei Soundgarden, scomparso lo scorso maggio. Si tratta di un cofanetto (che sarà disponibile in formato cd, vinile e digitale) che conterrà materiale raro e in alcuni casi inedito del cantautore. I dettagli del progetto, intitolato semplicemente "Chris Cornell", sono stati resi noti da Alternative Nation, prontamente ripresi da PearJamOnline.it, il portale italiano dedicato ai Pearl Jam. Perché? Perché al progetto partecipa in qualche modo anche la band di Seattle.

Come fa notare PearlJamOnline.it, infatti, nel cofanetto - oltre all'inedita "When bad does good" - saranno contenute anche le registrazioni di "Reach down" e "Stargazer" (cover dei Mother Love Bone) tratte dal concerto a Seattle del tour della reunion dei Temple of Dog (la band composta da Cornell insieme a Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder e Matt Cameron) del 2016. Ci saranno inoltre la versione da studio di "Hunger strike" con Eddie Vedder alla voce e "Hey baby (Land of the new rising sun)", che Cornell incise insieme ai M.A.C.C. (progetto formato insieme a McCready, Ament e Cameron) per un disco tributo a Jimi Hendrix.

Ecco, di seguito, copertina e tracklist del cofanetto:

1.01. Hunted Down (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.02. Kingdom of Come (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.03. Flower (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.04. All your lies (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.05. Loud love (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.06. Hands All Over (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.07. Say Hello 2 Heaven – Chris Cornell1.08. Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog) – Chris Cornell, Temple of the Dog1.09. Outshined (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.10. Rusty Cage – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.11. Seasons – Chris Cornell1.12. Hey Baby (Land of the New Rising Sun) (MAAC) – Chris Cornell, MAAC1.13. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.14. Spoonman (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.15. Dusty (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden1.16. Burden In My Hand (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden2.01. Sunshower – Chris Cornell2.02. Sweet Euphoria – Chris Cornell2.03. Can’t Change Me – Chris Cornell2.04. Like a Stone (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave2.05. Cochise (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave2.06. Doesn’t Remind Me (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave2.07. Revelations (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave2.08. Shape of Things to Come (Audioslave) – Chris Cornell, Audioslave2.09. You Know My Name – Chris Cornell2.10. Billie Jean – Chris Cornell2.11. Long Gone (rock version) – Chris Cornell2.12. Scream – Chris Cornell2.13. Part of Me (Steve Aoki remix) – Chris Cornell2.14. Ave Maria (with Eleven) – Chris Cornell

3.01. Promise (Chris Cornell featuring Slash) – Chris Cornell

3.02. Whole Lotta Love (Chris Cornell) – Chris Cornell

3.03. Call Me A Dog (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.04. Imagine (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.05. I Am The Highway (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.06. The Keeper – Chris Cornell,

3.07. Been Away Too Long (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.08. Live to Rise (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.09. Lies (Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace) –

3.10. Misery Chain (with Joy Williams) – Chris Cornell

3.11. Storm (Soundgarden) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.12. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart – Chris Cornell

3.13. Only These Words – Chris Cornell

3.14. Our Times In The Universe – Chris Cornell

3.15. ‘Til The Sun Comes Back Around – Chris Cornell

3.16. Stay With Me Baby – Chris Cornell

3.17. The Promise – Chris Cornell

3.18. When Bad Goes Good – Chris Cornell

4.01. Sonic (live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.02. Mind riot (sound at the Paramount) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.03. Nothing to say (live in Seattle) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.04. Jesus Christ Pose (live in Oakland) [Soundgarden] – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.05. Show Me How To Live – Audioslave, Chris Cornell

4.06. Wide Awake (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.07. All Night Thing (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.08. Nothing Compares 2 U (live at Sirius XM) – Chris Cornell

4.09. One (live at the Beacon Theater) – Chris Cornell

4.10. Reach Down (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple of the Dog

4.11. Stargazer (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple of the Dog

4.12. Wild World (live at Pantages Theater) [Yusuf / Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell] –

4.13. A Day In The Life – Chris Cornell

4.14. Redemption Song (live at the Beacon Theater) with Toni Cornell – Chris Cornell

4.15. Thank You (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell