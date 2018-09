View this post on Instagram

That’s it(Crickets) —les cigalles or katydids. South of France and Greece. So, no dis to anyone here. I maintain that we deserve better platforms for expression and communion, as public and private spaces where we can gather and talk to each other (without feeling or sensing the obvious). I know that someone not too far away is a breath away from presenting this next level humanist platform—and I cannot wait to rejoin the conversation. Until then, vote and be heard. Question everything, nothing is real anymore except the obvious. Even question that. Thanks for looking!! Its been fun and silly and sometimes smart. X Michael