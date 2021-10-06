Chieftains, esce la raccolta “Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains”

Il prossimo 12 novembre raggiungerà il mercato “Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains” una retrospettiva che omaggia e ripercorre i 60 anni del gruppo proponendo i brani più significativi della carriera della storica band irlandese, a partire dal loro primo album “Chieftains 1” fino al loro più recente lavoro in studio “Voice of Ages” (leggi qui la recensione).

Contiene le prestigiose collaborazioni dei Chieftains con Rolling Stones, Paulo Nutini, Diana Krall, Alison Krauss, Van Morrison e Sinéad O'Connor. Include anche registrazioni inedite tratte da “Live at The Royal Albert Hall”, “Live at The Cambridge Folk Festival”, nonché filmati e registrazioni inediti provenienti dagli archivi della BBC e RTÉ. “Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains” è disponibile nei formati: 2 CD, 2CD + DVD, 2 LP e digitale.

Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Away We Go Again

2. The Rocky Road To Dublin with The Rolling Stones

3. The Morning Dew (Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, 1976)

4. Brian Boru's March

5. Carolina Rua / The Ladies Pantalettes (Reel) with Imelda May

6. Round The House And Mind The Dresser

7. O'Sulllivan's March

8. Danny Boy with Alison Krauss, Bishop Nathaniel Townsley Jr & Gospel Jubilee and Malachy Robinson

9. The McCarthy Theme: The Wandering with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

10. Down In The Willow Garden with Bon Iver

11. No.6 The Coombe

12. The Timpán Reel

13. Drowsy Maggie

14. Molly Bán (Bawn) with Alison Krauss

15. O'Neill's March (Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, 1976)

16. The Wind That Shakes The Barley (BBC Live Session From The Cambridge Folk Festival, 1981)

17. Tom Billy's / The Road To Lisdoonvarna / The Merry Sisters (Reels)

18. The Boyne Hunt / The Mullingar Races / The Five-Mile Chase (Reels)

19. Hard Times Come Again No More with Paolo Nutini

CD 2

1. The Foggy Dew with Sinéad O'Connor

2. Mná Na hÉireann

3. My Lagan Love with Lisa Hannigan

4. Carolan's Welcome

5. The Long Black Veil with Mick Jagger

6. Boil The Breakfast Early (BBC Live Session From The Cambridge Folk Festival, 1981)

7. Star Of The County Down with Van Morrison (Live at The Menagerie, Belfast, 1999)

8. Carolan's Concerto (Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, 1976)

9. Ceol Bhriotánach (Breton Music)

10. China To Hong Kong (Live in China)

11. Tabhair Dom Do Lámh (BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975)

12. Carrickfergus (Live At Symphony Hall, Boston, 1976)

13. Scéal Na gCapall (The Story Of The Horse)

14. The French March with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

15. Lullaby For The Dead with Moya Brennan

16. An Comhra Donn / Murphy's Hornpipe (Hornpipes)

17. An Faire (The Gold Ring)

18. The Humours Of Ballyconnel / Bean An Fhir Rua / Cherish The Ladies (BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975)

19. The Chattering Magpie

20. Country Blues with Buddy & Julie Miller

21. Cotton-Eyed Joe

DVD

1. The Morning Dew (Live on ‘The Late Late Show – Irish Music Special’, 1972, RTÉ)

2. Hewlett (BBC Live Session From ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’, 1976)

3. Mná Na hÉireann (BBC Live Session From ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’, 1976)

4. Kerry Slides (BBC Live Session From ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’, 1976)

5. Miss McDermott/ Blind Mary/ Planxty Drury (BBC Live Session From The Golder’s Green Hippodrome, 1977)

6. The Chattering Magpie (Live on ‘Meet The Chieftains’, 1976, RTÉ)

7. An Mhaighdean Mhara / Green Grow The Rushes O (Live on ‘Meet The Chieftains’, 1976, RTÉ)

8. Planxty George Brabazon (Live on ‘Meet The Chieftains’, 1976, RTÉ)

9. Round The House And Mind The Dresser (Live on ‘Meet The Chieftains’, 1976, RTÉ)

10. Caitlín Traill / The East Clare Reel / Carolan's Farewell To Music / Banish Misfortune / The Dublin Reel / The Steampacket Reel / The Star Of Munster / The Flogging Reel (Live on ‘Meet The Chieftains’, 1976, RTÉ)

11. Lord Inchiquin (Live at Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ)

12. An Buachaill Caol Dubh (The Dark Slender Boy) (Live at Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ)

13. Limerick Rake with Seán Ó Sé (Live at Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ)

14. If I Had Maggie In The Wood (Live at The Cork Opera House, 1978, RTÉ)

15. Sea Image (Live on ‘The Music Show’, 1983, RTÉ)

16. Here's A Health To The Company (Live at The National Stadium, 1985, RTÉ)

17. The May Morning Dew (Live at The Hollywood Heritage Centre, Co. Wicklow, 1999)

18. An Poc Ar Buile (Live at Teach Siamsa, Dingle, 1999)

19. Tabhair Dom Do Lámh / The Trip To Durrow / The Flogging Reel (Live at Montreux, 1997)

20. Did You Ever Go A Courtin' Uncle Joe? (Live at Montreux, 1997)