Metallica, il "Black Album" ha 30 anni: la riedizione e la tracklist dell'album-tributo
L'ormai classico "Black Album" dei Metallica, che ha compiuto trent'anni lo scorso 12 agosto, è oggetto di una nuova edizione rimasterizzata che sarà disponibile dal 10 settembre in varie configurazioni, fra le quali un "Deluxe Set" con doppio album, picture disc, tre album live, 14 CD, sei DVD, un libro e altri parafernalia.
Ma uscirà anche "The Metallica Blacklist", un album-tributo di 53 brani in cui un gruppo di artisti (fra i quali St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, J Baldwin, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Gahan e gli Idles) propone le proprie cover delle canzoni del "Black Album"; la tracklist completa dopo il video di "Enter the sandman" reincisa da Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo e Chad Smith.
TRACKLIST:
Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
Enter Sandman – Ghost
Enter Sandman – Juanes
Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
Enter Sandman – Weezer
Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat.
La Perla & Gera MX.
Sad But True – Royal Blood
Sad But True – St. Vincent
Sad But True – White Reaper
Sad But True – YB
Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
Holier Than Thou – The Chats
Holier Than Thou – OFF!
Holier Than Thou – PUP
Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
The Unforgiven – José Madero
The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
Through the Never – The HU
Through the Never – Tomi Owó
Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
The God That Failed – IDLES
The God That Failed – Imelda May
My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
My Friend of Misery – Izïa
My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela