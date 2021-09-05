Metallica, il "Black Album" ha 30 anni: la riedizione e la tracklist dell'album-tributo

L'ormai classico "Black Album" dei Metallica, che ha compiuto trent'anni lo scorso 12 agosto, è oggetto di una nuova edizione rimasterizzata che sarà disponibile dal 10 settembre in varie configurazioni, fra le quali un "Deluxe Set" con doppio album, picture disc, tre album live, 14 CD, sei DVD, un libro e altri parafernalia.

Ma uscirà anche "The Metallica Blacklist", un album-tributo di 53 brani in cui un gruppo di artisti (fra i quali St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, J Baldwin, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Gahan e gli Idles) propone le proprie cover delle canzoni del "Black Album"; la tracklist completa dopo il video di "Enter the sandman" reincisa da Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo e Chad Smith.

TRACKLIST:

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

Enter Sandman – Ghost

Enter Sandman – Juanes

Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

Enter Sandman – Weezer

Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat.

La Perla & Gera MX.

Sad But True – Royal Blood

Sad But True – St. Vincent

Sad But True – White Reaper

Sad But True – YB

Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

Holier Than Thou – The Chats

Holier Than Thou – OFF!

Holier Than Thou – PUP

Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

The Unforgiven – José Madero

The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

Through the Never – The HU

Through the Never – Tomi Owó

Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith

Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

The God That Failed – IDLES

The God That Failed – Imelda May

My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

My Friend of Misery – Izïa

My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela