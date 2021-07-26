In arrivo due album dal vivo dall'universo Steely Dan

Doppia uscita discografica che riguarda il mondo degli Steely Dan, sono infatti in arrivo “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”, primo disco dal vivo degli Steely Dan in ventincinque anni, e una versione dal vivo di “The Nightfly”, l'esordio solista di Donald Fagen del 1982, “The Nightfly Live”, saranno pubblicati contemporaneamente da Universal sia in CD che in Digitale il 24 settembre ed in vinile il primo ottobre.

“Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”, è stato registrato in alcune date americane del tour 2019 della band statunitense. Mentre “The Nightfly Live” di Donald Fagen viene eseguito interamente dal vivo dalla Steely Dan Band sempre nel 2019 con brani scelti dai concerti al Beacon Theatre di New York City e all’Orpheum Theatre di Boston.

A seguire le tracklist dei due album:

“Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”

CD/Digitale

Black Cow

Kid Charlemagne

Rikki Don't Lose That Number

Hey Nineteen

Any Major Dude Will Tell You

Glamour Profession

Things I Miss the Most

Aja

Peg

Bodhisattva

Reelin' in the Years

A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry

Doppio vinile:

Side A:

1. Black Cow

2. Kid Charlemagne

3. Rikki Don't Lose That Number

Side B:

4. Hey Nineteen

5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You

6. Glamour Profession

Side C:

1. Things I Miss the Most

2. Aja

3. Peg

Side D:

4. Bodhisattva

5. Reelin' in the Years

6. A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry

“The Nightfly Live”

CD/Digitale:

I.G.Y

Green Flower Street

Ruby Baby

Maxine

New Frontier

The Nightfly

The Goodbye Look

Walk Between the Raindrops



Vinile:

Side A:

I.G.Y

Green Flower Street

Ruby Baby

Maxine

Side B:

New Frontier

The Nightfly

The Goodbye Look

Walk Between the Raindrops