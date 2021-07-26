In arrivo due album dal vivo dall'universo Steely Dan
Doppia uscita discografica che riguarda il mondo degli Steely Dan, sono infatti in arrivo “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”, primo disco dal vivo degli Steely Dan in ventincinque anni, e una versione dal vivo di “The Nightfly”, l'esordio solista di Donald Fagen del 1982, “The Nightfly Live”, saranno pubblicati contemporaneamente da Universal sia in CD che in Digitale il 24 settembre ed in vinile il primo ottobre.
“Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”, è stato registrato in alcune date americane del tour 2019 della band statunitense. Mentre “The Nightfly Live” di Donald Fagen viene eseguito interamente dal vivo dalla Steely Dan Band sempre nel 2019 con brani scelti dai concerti al Beacon Theatre di New York City e all’Orpheum Theatre di Boston.
A seguire le tracklist dei due album:
“Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”
CD/Digitale
Black Cow
Kid Charlemagne
Rikki Don't Lose That Number
Hey Nineteen
Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Glamour Profession
Things I Miss the Most
Aja
Peg
Bodhisattva
Reelin' in the Years
A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry
Doppio vinile:
Side A:
1. Black Cow
2. Kid Charlemagne
3. Rikki Don't Lose That Number
Side B:
4. Hey Nineteen
5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You
6. Glamour Profession
Side C:
1. Things I Miss the Most
2. Aja
3. Peg
Side D:
4. Bodhisattva
5. Reelin' in the Years
6. A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry
“The Nightfly Live”
CD/Digitale:
I.G.Y
Green Flower Street
Ruby Baby
Maxine
New Frontier
The Nightfly
The Goodbye Look
Walk Between the Raindrops
Vinile:
Side A:
I.G.Y
Green Flower Street
Ruby Baby
Maxine
Side B:
New Frontier
The Nightfly
The Goodbye Look
Walk Between the Raindrops