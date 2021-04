Il manager dei Coldplay chiama i fan a raccolta: cosa bolle in pentola?

Hello everyone. I need to ask a favour. Please film yourself singing along to the “woah-oh-ohs” at the end of Viva La Vida (clip below), then upload to YouTube and submit the link at https://t.co/N7AFlauyUF. It’s for something special so don’t hold back ⚡️⚡️ PH pic.twitter.com/qv3x3ckstq