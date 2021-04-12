Rockol - sezioni principali

1971 NFT Genesis - A trick of the tail Reg Mastice
Notizie - 12/04/2021

I Genesis per il Record Store Day pubblicano Live At Knebworth

La band britannica partecipa al Record Store Day 2021 con un vinile della loro esibizione nel 1990
I Genesis per il Record Store Day pubblicano Live At Knebworth

Così come Robert Plant e gli Status Quo, anche i Genesis in occasione del Record Store Day, il prossimo 12 giugno, pubblicheranno un EP legato all'esibizione a scopo benefico a Knebworth, intitolata per l'appunto "Live At Knebworth". L'EP in vinile in edizione limitata presenta "Mama" e il medley 'Turn It On Again' della band britannica che include estratti dei classici degli anni '60 "Somebody to Love", "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Twist And Shout", "Reach Out I'll Be There", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Pinball Wizard" e "In the Midnight Hour".

I brani sono tratti dalla loro esibizione del 30 giugno 1990 alla Knebworth House, performance volta a raccogliere fondi per la Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy e la Brit School for Performing Artsper, il gruppo in quella occasione eseguì inoltre, "That's All" e "Throwing It All Away".

Il cast del live a Knebworth oltre ai Genesis proponeva anche Phil Collins, Robert Plant, Status Quo, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard & The Shadows, Dire Straits e Tears For Fears. Circa un mese fa i Pink Floyd hanno annunciato l'uscita, programmata per il prossimo 30 aprile, del loro set in un doppio album intitolato "Pink Floyd Live At Knebworth".

Setlist:

Mama

That's All

Throwing It All Away

Turn It On Again / Somebody to Love / (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction / Twist and Shout / Reach Out I'll Be There / You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling / Pinball Wizard / In the Midnight Hour / Turn It On Again

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/mW6NxIFkkkelOabYGGzsWtmQuvk=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/418464862115-360.jpg
Genesis Phil Collins Pink Floyd Record Store Day 2021 Robert Plant Status Quo
