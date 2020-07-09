I Rolling Stones colpiscono ancora: ecco 'Criss cross' e il nuovo cofanetto. VIDEO

Sano rock'n'roll contro questo difficile momento. A meno di ventiquattro ore dall'annuncio, arriva in rete "Criss cross", il nuovo singolo dei Rolling Stones. È il secondo brano inedito in otto anni della band guidata da Mick Jagger, dopo "Living in a ghost town", la canzone pubblicata senza preavviso lo scorso 23 aprile, in pieno lockdown. Gli Stones hanno annunciato l'uscita di "Criss cross" ieri, tramite un teaser caricato sui loro canali social ufficiali, un'anticipazione del videoclip della canzone - diretto da Diana Kunst, già al fianco di (tra gli altri) Madonna e la star spagnola Rosalía. Il brano non è in realtà un inedito assoluto: si tratta di un'outtake di "Goats head soup", l'album dei Rolling Stones del 1973 (lo stesso di "Angie"), rimasta nel cassetto per quarantasette anni e circolata tra i fan in versione pirata. Ora Jagger e compagni si sono finalmente decisi a pubblicare la versione ufficiale, che - come anticipato da Rockol - prelude all'uscita di un cofanetto di "Goats head soup", prevista per il prossimo 4 settembre (più sotto tutti i dettagli):

"Goats head soup" sarà ripubblicato in diversi formati, tra cui i due cofanetti LTD Edition (4LP box set e 3CD/1BLU-RAY DISC box set).

I due box set e le doppie edizioni deluxe (2CD e 2LP) di “Goats Head Soup” includeranno dieci bonus track, con versioni alternative, outtakes e tre tracce inedite, compresa "Criss Cross". Le altre due sono "Scarlet" (con la partecipazione di Jimmy Page dei Led Zeppelin) e "All the rage".

Tra le bonus track ci sono brani come "100 Years Ago" e "Hide Your Love", con i missaggi inediti a cura degli stessi Stones insieme all'acclamato produttore Glyn Johns.

I due cofanetti di “Goats Head Soup” includeranno inoltre “Brussels Affair”, l'album live con 15 tracce registrato durante uno show in Belgio nell'autunno 1973. Il disco, mixato da Bob Clearmountain, era precedentemente disponibile (2012) solo nella serie di registrazioni dal vivo "official bootleg" dei Rolling Stones. “Brussels Affair” presenta alcuni dei loro classici come "Tumbling Dice", "Midnight Rambler" e "Jumping Jack Flash" oltre ad una sequenza di brani dell'album appena pubblicato. "Star Star Star" è seguito da "Dancing With Mr. D", "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" e "Angie".

Il cofanetto in CD contiene inoltre un blu-ray disc con le dieci tracce dell'album originale remixate in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos e Hi-Res, insieme ai video di "Dancing With Mr. D", "Silver Train" e "Angie". In entrambi i box set inoltre un libro esclusivo di 120 pagine con moltissime fotografie, memorabilia, tre saggi degli scrittori Ian McCann, Nick Kent e Daryl Easlea e fedeli riproduzioni dei tre poster del tour del 1973.

CD

2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

2CD DELUXE

2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

LP

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

2020 Stereo Mix

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

2LP DELUXE

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

2020 Stereo Mix

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

SIDE C

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

3CD/1BLU-RAY DISC BOXSET

CD1 - 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

CD2 - Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man

BLU-RAY

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie

4LP VINYL BOX

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

Also included is The Brussels Affair, recorded live at the Forest National Arena in October 1973 and pressed on 180g vinyl.

TRACK LIST

2020 Stereo Mix

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

SIDE C

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

SIDE E – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

SIDE F – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

SIDE G – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

SIDE H – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man