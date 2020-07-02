Eagles: esce l'album 'Live from The Forum MMXVIII'

La stazione televisiva ESPN trasmetterà questo fine settimana il concerto degli Eagles 'Live from The Forum MMXVIII'. Una produzione relativa al tour in Nord America della band californiana nel 2018. La formazione era composta da Don Henley, Joe Walsh, e Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill e Deacon Frey.

Il gruppo si è esibito per tre volte al Forum di Los Angeles, il 12, 14 e 15 settembre. Il meglio di quei concerti ha generato un live album e un film concerto.

'Live from the Forum MMXVIII' sarà disponibile dal 16 ottobre in diversi formati audio e video, tra cui Blu-ray, CD, vinile, e streaming. Sarà anche disponibile una super deluxe edition.

Tracklist:

1. "Seven Bridges Road"

2. Joe Walsh: “How ya doin?”

3. "Take It Easy"

4. "One of These Nights"

5. Don Henley: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen”

6. "Take It to the Limit"

7. "Tequila Sunrise"

8. "In the City"

9. Timothy B. Schmit: “Hey, everybody, that’s Joe Walsh”

10. "I Can't Tell You Why"

11. "New Kid in Town"

12. Don Henley: “Just want to thank all of you…”

13. "How Long"

14. Deacon Frey: “Hello, everybody…”

15. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

16. "Ol' 55"

17. "Lyin' Eyes"

18. "Love Will Keep Us Alive"

19. Vince Gill: “How about a nice hand for California, man...”

20. "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away"

21. "Those Shoes"

22. "Already Gone"

23. "Walk Away"

24. Joe Walsh: “Is everybody OK?”

25. "Life's Been Good"

26. "The Boys of Summer"

27. "Heartache Tonight"

28. "Funk #49"

29. "Life in the Fast Lane"

30. "Hotel California"

31. "Rocky Mountain Way"

32. "Desperado"

33. "The Long Run"