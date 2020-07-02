Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Pop/Rock
News - Pop/Rock - 02/07/2020

Eagles: esce l'album 'Live from The Forum MMXVIII'

Un disco e un film registrati nelle tre serate al Forum di Los Angeles nel settembre 2018.

Eagles: esce l&#039;album &#039;Live from The Forum MMXVIII&#039;

La stazione televisiva ESPN trasmetterà questo fine settimana il concerto degli Eagles 'Live from The Forum MMXVIII'. Una produzione relativa al tour in Nord America della band californiana nel 2018. La formazione era composta da Don Henley, Joe Walsh, e Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill e Deacon Frey.

Il gruppo si è esibito per tre volte al Forum di Los Angeles, il 12, 14 e 15 settembre. Il meglio di quei concerti ha generato un live album e un film concerto.

'Live from the Forum MMXVIII' sarà disponibile dal 16 ottobre in diversi formati audio e video, tra cui Blu-ray, CD, vinile, e streaming. Sarà anche disponibile una super deluxe edition.

Tracklist:

1. "Seven Bridges Road"

2. Joe Walsh: “How ya doin?”

3. "Take It Easy"

4. "One of These Nights"

5. Don Henley: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen”

6. "Take It to the Limit"

7. "Tequila Sunrise"

8. "In the City"

9. Timothy B. Schmit: “Hey, everybody, that’s Joe Walsh”

10. "I Can't Tell You Why"

11. "New Kid in Town"

12. Don Henley: “Just want to thank all of you…”

13. "How Long"

14. Deacon Frey: “Hello, everybody…”

15. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

16. "Ol' 55"

17. "Lyin' Eyes"

18. "Love Will Keep Us Alive"

19. Vince Gill: “How about a nice hand for California, man...”

20. "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away"

21. "Those Shoes"

22. "Already Gone"

23. "Walk Away"

24. Joe Walsh: “Is everybody OK?”

25. "Life's Been Good"

26. "The Boys of Summer"

27. "Heartache Tonight"

28. "Funk #49"

29. "Life in the Fast Lane"

30. "Hotel California"

31. "Rocky Mountain Way"

32. "Desperado"

33. "The Long Run"

Caricamento video in corso Link
https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/nJ_7qritnigBdXm3G0jR0sVa_8Y=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/download-1.2020-07-02-18-23-15.jpg
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Don Henley Eagles Joe Walsh Timothy B. Schmit
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
EAGLES T-Shirt Long Road Size L OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE
30.00 EUR
Acquistalo su

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.