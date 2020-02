Courtney Love: un concerto con Melissa Auf der Maur a New York

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCEMENT! The Feminist Institute is beyond thrilled to present the #BansoffMyBody Benefit Concert for @ppgnyact on Saturday, March 14th at @townhallnyc ! . . Revealed exclusively on @rollingstone , this incredible evening will feature none other than Courtney Love & Melissa Auf def Maur from Hole, Perry & Etty Farrell, Rachael Yamagata, Joan As Police Woman, Betty and more special guests to be announced . . Read more on Rolling Stone at the link in our bio now. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW, Thursday, February 20th at 12pm EST via the townhall.org . . See you there! @courtneylove @xmadmx @perryfarrellofficial @ettyfarrell @rachaelyamagata @joanaspolicewoman @bettyrules . . Produced by @willnerh & Lawrence B. Benenson