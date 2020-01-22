Pearl Jam, video e il testo di ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

Oggi è la giornata dei Pearl Jam: la band ha condiviso il primo singolo estratto da "Gigaton", il nuovo album in uscita a marzo: come ormai saprete si intitola ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ (ne abbiamo parlato qua e qua). Poche ore dopo avere postato l'audio, la band ha condiviso anche il video ufficiale, diretto Joel Edwards, e il testo: eccoli entrambi:

Confusion is...to commotion

What love is...to our devotion

Imperceptibly big, big as the ocean

And equally hard to control

So save your predictions

And burn your assumptions

Love is friction

Ripe for comfort

Endless equations

And tugging persuasions

Doors open up

To interpretation

Expecting perfection leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present and the future’s no more

When every tomorrow is the same as before

The looser things get...the tighter you become

The looser things get...tighter

The solitary man...not greater than the sum

That’s not a negative thought, I’m positive. Positive. Positive.

Falling down...not staying down

Could’ve held me up, rather tear me down

Drown in the river

Expectin’ perfection...etc.

Numbers keep falling off the calendars floor

Stuck in our boxes, windows open no more

Collecting up the forget-me-nots

Not recalling what they are for

I’m in love with clairvoyants cause they’re out of this world