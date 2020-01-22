Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 22/01/2020

Pearl Jam, video e il testo di ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

La band condivide anche il clip promozionale e il testo della canzone

Pearl Jam, video e il testo di &lsquo;Dance of the Clairvoyants&rsquo;

Oggi è la giornata dei Pearl Jam: la band ha condiviso il primo singolo estratto da "Gigaton", il nuovo album in uscita a marzo: come ormai saprete si intitola ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ (ne abbiamo parlato qua e qua). Poche ore dopo avere postato l'audio, la band ha condiviso anche il video ufficiale, diretto Joel Edwards, e il testo: eccoli entrambi:

Confusion is...to commotion
What love is...to our devotion
Imperceptibly big, big as the ocean
And equally hard to control
So save your predictions
And burn your assumptions
Love is friction
Ripe for comfort
Endless equations
And tugging persuasions
Doors open up
To interpretation
Expecting perfection leaves a lot to ignore
When the past is the present and the future’s no more
When every tomorrow is the same as before
The looser things get...the tighter you become
The looser things get...tighter
The solitary man...not greater than the sum
That’s not a negative thought, I’m positive. Positive. Positive.
Falling down...not staying down
Could’ve held me up, rather tear me down
Drown in the river
Expectin’ perfection...etc.
Numbers keep falling off the calendars floor
Stuck in our boxes, windows open no more
Collecting up the forget-me-nots
Not recalling what they are for
I’m in love with clairvoyants cause they’re out of this world

 

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam Pearl Jam - Gigaton
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
5 lug
Pearl Jam in concerto
Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Imola
Scopri tutte le date
Who's Who di redazione Vinyl Ooops, they did it again. La premiata ditta The Who, ormai da anni ridotta al solo fantastico duo Daltrey/Townshend, sforna un nuovo disco. Si tratta di undici tracce scritte...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.