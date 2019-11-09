Rockol - sezioni principali

Gli U2 di nuovo in tour con 'The Joshua Tree': e c'è pure Noel

La band torna in tour, ma solo per poche date. E porta con sé anche l'ex leader degli Oasis: scaletta e video

Dopo averne celebrato il trentennale nel 2017, gli U2 tornano di nuovo in tour con "The Joshua Tree". A distanza di due anni, Bono e soci hanno ripreso la tournée dedicata al loro album del 1987, per una nuova serie di date - tutte in programma in Asia e Oceania - che terranno impegnata la band fino a metà dicembre. E con il gruppo c'è anche Noel Gallagher, che aveva già affiancato gli U2 due anni fa per alcune date del tour.

L'ultima parte della tournée di "The Joshua Tree" è partita ieri sera da Auckland, in Nuova Zelanda. L'ex leader degli Oasis - che sarà con Bono e compagni anche per le date australiane - ha riscaldato la folla del Mount Smart Stadium prima dell'inizio del concerto degli U2: 24 brani tra successi del passato e canzoni pescate dagli ultimi lavori. Da "Sunday bloody sunday" alla hit "One", passando per "One tree hill", canzone dedicata a Greg Carrol, roadie neozalendese che morì in un incidente durante le lavorazioni di "The Joshua Tree". Ecco alcuni video e la scaletta del concerto:

"Sunday bloody sunday"
"New Year's day"
"Bad"
"Pride (In the name of love)"
"Where the streets have no name"
"I still haven't found what I'm looking for"
"With or without you"
"Bullet in the blue sky"
"Running to stand still"
"Red Hill mining town"
"In God's country"
"Trip through your wires"
"One tree hill"
"Exit"
"Mothers of the disappeared"
"Angel of Harlem"
"Elevation"
"Vertigo"
"Even better than the real thing"
"You're the best thing about me"
"Beautiful day"
"Ultraviolet (Light my way)"
"Love is bigger than anything in its way"
"One"

