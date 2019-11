I calzini di Michael Jackson valgono più di un milione di dollari

Michael Jackson's Motown 25 socks that were displayed in Frank Dileo's Office are going up for auction :0#mjfam #mjjfam #michaeljackson #kingofpop #thekingofpop #moonwalkers #MJInnocent #mjjinnocent #michaeljacksonseason #motown25 #michaeljacksonrare pic.twitter.com/cEWqf66tV3